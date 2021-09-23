U.S. markets closed

Hicks Thomas Lawyers Honored Among 2021 Texas Super Lawyers

·2 min read

Partner Robin Harrison named to List of Top 100 Lawyers in Houston

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten lawyers with Houston law firm Hicks Thomas LLP have been named to the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list, a legal guide that recognizes the top attorneys in the state. This year's honors include firm partner Robin Harrison, who is once again named among the Top 100 attorneys in Houston.

Hicks Thomas logo (PRNewsfoto/Hicks Thomas LLP)
Hicks Thomas logo (PRNewsfoto/Hicks Thomas LLP)

The 2021 listing recognizes firm partners John B. Thomas, Robin Harrison, Stewart Hoffer, Courtney Ervin, Gregg Laswell, Stephen Loftin, Paul L. Mitchell, and Allen Rustay for their business litigation practices. Firm Partner Jay Old earned honors for his general litigation work, and partner Stephen Barrick is recognized for his appellate practice.

Super Lawyers, owned by Thomson Reuters, makes selections based on a multiphase process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with independent research. The final list reflects only the top 5 percent of practicing attorneys in Texas.

This is the latest honor for Hicks Thomas attorneys, who recently earned recognition in The Best Lawyers in America, another highly respected peer-review attorney guide.

"I couldn't be more proud of this team of lawyers," said Hicks Thomas partner John B. Thomas. "Our mission is always to put our clients' needs first, and they do that each and every day. It's a special group, so I'm pleased to see them honored in this way."

The 2021 list will be published in the October issues of Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines. For a full list visit www.superlawyers.com.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

Media Contact:
April Arias
800-559-4534
april@androvett.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hicks-thomas-lawyers-honored-among-2021-texas-super-lawyers-301383460.html

SOURCE Hicks Thomas LLP

