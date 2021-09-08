U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneur Summit

·5 min read

Insights into Cutting-edge Trends and the Convergence of Scientific Innovation Forces for Top Global Entrepreneurs

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneur Summit, a global event for entrepreneurs, will be held in Beijing on September 10-11, 2021, at the Beijing International Exhibition Center (New Venue) in Shunyi, Beijing, with the theme "Connect Startups Worldwide, Innovate Beijing Together."

The Summit will feature the HICOOL Global Entrepreneurship Competition Award Ceremony and the HICOOL Global Entrepreneur Summit, which will include core activities such as a keynote session and the release of technology and innovation demands, as well as a number of informative sessions during the two-day exhibition and conference. Focusing on the construction of Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center, the Summit will bring together cutting-edge concepts of global innovation in the form of competitions, discussions, exhibitions, pitches and shows, to create an event of the highest quality, specifications and communication for global entrepreneurs.

A Top Event Bringing Global Talents Together

The Summit will be a two-day event with a total area of 26,000 square meters. The main stage activities will last for more than 8 hours, and the sub-stage activities will last for more than 20 hours, and more than 30 global heavyweight guests will share insights on the various stages.

To express the sincerity of the invitation and to pay courtesy to the global entrepreneurs, the HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneurship Competition Award Ceremony will be held on the morning of September 11. The total amount awarded for the Competition will be RMB 100 million. On the basis of focusing on overseas projects, a new channel for local projects will be introduced this year, with 140 winning projects in the end. According to the data, the Competition this year has attracted a total of 4,018 projects and 5,077 entrepreneurial talents from 84 countries and regions across the world, with a year-on-year increase of 98.32% compared to 2,026 projects last year. Among the registered projects, 336 projects have been financed, a year-on-year increase of 66%, and the quality of the projects has been significantly improved. 1,290 overseas entrepreneurial talents will participate in the competition, a year-on-year increase of 25%. In addition, the number of projects from Israel has increased from 2 last year to 203 this year, and the number of projects from Russia has increased from 12 last year to 125, a countertrend increase in the internationalization of the Competition given the pandemic.

Big Minds Gather to Brainstorm and Share Insights at the Keynote Session of the HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneur Summit

HICOOL will invite a number of top global investors, unicorn founders, industry leaders, industry experts as well as other distinguished guests to deliver insights during the Summit, which will unleash a new wave of global innovation and entrepreneurship. Top investors and entrepreneurial guests including Neil Shen Nanpeng from Sequoia China, Li Kaifu from Sinovation Ventures, and Zhang Hongjiang from Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence will deliver keynote speeches on the latest trends in innovation and entrepreneurship, discuss trends of global innovation and share insights on the frontiers of innovation.

The Summit will serve as both a stage to showcase global entrepreneurs and a window to brand the image of Beijing as an international science and technology innovation center. The exhibition area of the Summit is 18,000 square meters, and the exhibition will last for two days, with a total of 260 exhibitors. The event will focus on fields such as artificial intelligence, medicine and health and new energy, and will consist of sectors such as the International Science and Technology Innovation Center and the International Talent Community Pavilion, the HICOOL Excellent Projects Pavilion, the Innovation Country Theme Pavilion, the Science and Technology Innovation Enterprise Theme Pavilion and the Entrepreneurial Ecology Theme Pavilion, and is expected to showcase over 160 excellent HICOOL entrepreneurial projects.

Based on top international talents and high-quality science and innovation achievements, the Summit this year will also feature a special activity area called "Fund Town" for venture capital networking, which has attracted over 40 famous investment institutions to set up booths. Entrepreneurs will be able to meet and negotiate with a number of investment institutions within one day. In addition, over 20 large enterprise innovation centers will be set up to reflect the latest technology and innovation demand orientations, and multiple networking activities will be held during the summit, including the release of demands from leading enterprises, enabling real-time access to HICOOL's trading and acceleration results through on-site trading data boards.

The total length of the HICOOL Global Entrepreneur Summit Awards Ceremony and concurrent activities of the sub-forums will be more than 20 hours, with a live symphony orchestra performing throughout the summit, fully demonstrating the respect and courtesy to entrepreneurs and creating an audio-visual feast with a fusion of Chinese national culture and popular world elements.

A Unique Opportunity for Quality Projects to Realize Their Dreams in Beijing

The HICOOL Global Entrepreneur Summit, as an important part of HICOOL's "six-in-one" entrepreneurial ecosystem, is also a "magnet" for international talents and high-quality global entrepreneurial projects. The six-in-one entrepreneurial eco-services built by HICOOL, including "competitions, summits, business academies, funds, stewardship, and industrial parks," provide entrepreneurs with an overall refinement of project incubation services.

In Beijing, a city with a high concentration of entrepreneurial talents, a strong culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, and a complete chain of entrepreneurial services and investment, HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneur Summit will be the prime stage and window for first-class talents across the world to demonstrate their talents and realize their dreams in Beijing, the "City of Opportunities."

HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneur Summit will firmly seize the opportunity of the construction of "Two Zones" (Comprehensive Demonstration Zone for Grand Opening and Pilot Free Trade Zone), fully promote the realization of the strategic objectives of building Beijing into an international science and technology innovation center by 2025, innovate services, improve the chain, embrace new challenges, continuously optimize innovation and entrepreneurship ecology, build a new pattern of open and win-win innovation and entrepreneurship in Beijing, and create a globally influential event for entrepreneurs.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hicool-2021-global-entrepreneur-summit-301371043.html

SOURCE HICOOL

