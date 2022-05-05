U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,180.47
    -119.70 (-2.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,334.87
    -726.19 (-2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,432.29
    -532.56 (-4.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.26
    -52.67 (-2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.28
    +1.47 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.50
    +16.70 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.34 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    -0.0082 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0460
    +0.1290 (+4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2370
    -0.0266 (-2.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1300
    +0.9560 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,464.91
    -342.12 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.29
    -30.82 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,557.22
    +63.77 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Hicuity Health Recognized For "Best Overall Telemedicine Platform" in 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

·4 min read

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

ST. LOUIS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicuity Health, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, today announced that its Shared Services offering has been named "Best Overall Telemedicine Platform" in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough. The independent market intelligence organization recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

Hicuity Health named &#x00201c;Best Overall Telemedicine Platform&#x00201d; in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program
Hicuity Health named “Best Overall Telemedicine Platform” in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program

The Hicuity Health Shared Services model offers health systems the opportunity to implement a customized telemedicine solution without the need to develop the requisite operational, technical, and tele-clinical expertise from scratch. Leveraging Hicuity Health's experience, technology infrastructure, proprietary HUB workflow management platform, staffing, support teams, and reporting capabilities, Hicuity Health Shared Services enables a system to rapidly and smoothly deliver its own, customized telemedicine program at scale.

Additionally, the Hicuity Health Shared Services offering provides proven technical and operational expertise and infrastructure via the company's network of 12 integrated clinical operations centers. The technology enables connectivity to and between all operations centers and client facilities. Shared Services clients can add a customized clinical operations center on its campus and also leverage existing Hicuity Health network locations.

"Health systems interested in implementing an acute care telemedicine program typically face a daunting build-it-yourself challenge," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "With Hicuity Health's 'breakthrough' Shared Services model, large health systems are able to take advantage of the highest levels of customization, program flexibility, and best in class service options across multiple in-patient telemedicine service lines. We are proud to honor Hicuity Health with the 'Best Overall Telemedicine Platform' award in recognition of their pioneering telemedicine innovation."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Telemedicine has become a critical vehicle for healthcare delivery. Hicuity Health's experience, innovation, and 16 years of telemedicine leadership enables our clients and their patients to benefit from access to a customized collaborative, and cooperative telemedicine model providing a range of clinical services," said Lou Silverman, CEO, Hicuity Health. "Our Shared Services strategy enables clients to combine the best of a 'build' strategy with the best of a 'buy' strategy, retaining program flexibility to adapt to whatever the future holds."

A unique feature of the Shared Services model is its ability to enable flexible and collaborative clinical staffing approaches. In partnering with Hicuity Health in a shared services model, hospital systems can balance use of their own care providers and, as needed, the experienced Hicuity Health team.

Hicuity Health is contracted to serve more than 120 facilities nationwide. Hicuity Health's team of U.S. board-certified providers and other clinicians conducts 1.2 million patient interactions annually while caring for 120,000 patients.

About Hicuity Health
For more than 16 years, Hicuity Health has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues – including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities – with its expanding line of services that includes tele-ICU, virtual nursing, remote inpatient telemetry, virtual sitter, smart device monitoring, and shared services, the company is the leader in delivering expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments. Our innovation is highlighted by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across our 12 clinical care centers that serve our more than 120 hospital partners nationwide. Hicuity Health cares for more than 120,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at our partner hospitals.

Caring Edge Insights | LinkedIn |Twitter

About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Hicuity Health, the nation&#39;s leading provider in high acuity telemedicine (PRNewsfoto/Hicuity Health)
Hicuity Health, the nation's leading provider in high acuity telemedicine (PRNewsfoto/Hicuity Health)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hicuity-health-recognized-for-best-overall-telemedicine-platform-in-2022-medtech-breakthrough-awards-301539972.html

SOURCE Hicuity Health

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna prepares to sell COVID-19 vaccine privately as US delays booster call

    Moderna awaits Congress's decision on funding boosters as well as the FDA's decision on which booster to produce, putting it in uncertain territory for 2022.

  • Price revealed for Nicklaus Children’s sale of Miami-Dade hospital

    A deed recently filed in Miami-Dade County records has revealed how much money Nicklaus Children’s Health System obtained for selling the shuttered Miami Medical Center campus. The Miami-based nonprofit announced on April 26 that it sold Miami Medical Center to Dallas-based Steward Health Care, but didn’t disclose the price.

  • This Stock Is Trouncing the Market in 2022 -- and Its Prospects Just Got Even Better

    Most stocks have fallen, with the S&P 500 index in correction territory and the Nasdaq Composite index in bear territory again. In 2012, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) became the first company to win U.S. approval of a drug that treated the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). Vertex has achieved remarkable success in the subsequent years with a virtual monopoly in the CF market.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Can Deliver Over 200% Gains, Says Canaccord

    Investors are constantly looking for stocks that will yield massive returns. That being said, finding these stocks can seem like an overwhelming task. Not to mention it can be expensive. Some of the most well-known names like Amazon and Alphabet can put you out thousands of dollars for just a single share. However, snapping up stocks with strong long-term growth prospects doesn’t have to cost you your entire savings. Defined these days as stocks priced under $5 per share, the penny stocks offer

  • Beset by challenges with its Alzheimer’s drug, Biogen pivots

    The company plans to let go of its CEO and scrap commercial plans for its controversial Alzheimer’s disease drug.

  • Argenx Stock Climbs as Sales of New Drug Blow Past Expectations

    The Food and Drug Administration approved Vygard in December to treat people with the neuromuscular disease generalized myasthenia gravis.

  • This Analyst Says to Be Positive About Novavax’s Covid Vaccine Chances

    Like Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA), Novavax (NVAX) has Covid-19 vaccine. Unlike Pfizer or Moderna, Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine hasn't yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- not even for restricted "Emergency Use Authorization," or EUA. But it soon might. On Friday last week, the FDA announced that on June 7 it will convene an advisory committee to review Novavax's application for its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine for potential EUA. A positive outcome isn't certain, and even i

  • Spero lays off 110, looks to kill UTI drug

    Spero Therapeutics Inc. is laying off three-quarters of its workforce — about 110 employees, leaving the company with just 35 full-time workers. The layoffs come as Cambridge-based Spero (Nasdaq: SPRO) indicates that the future of a treatment for complicated, drug-resistant urinary tract infections, called tebipenem, is uncertain. In a statement, the company said that discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding tebipenem's approval for use in adult patients had yielded "substantive review issues."

  • Dogs who only eat once a day ‘are healthier’, new study suggests

    Dogs who eat once a day seem to be healthier than other animals, a new study has found - although the experts behind it say it’s too early to overhaul your dog’s eating schedule.

  • New Study Reveals Exactly How Much Sleep Those Middle Aged and Up Should Be Getting

    New research indicates that seven hours of sleep is ideal for those in middle and old age to improve cognitive abilities and protect the brain from dementia.

  • Danica Patrick says she had her breast implants removed: What is breast implant illness?

    The former NASCAR driver is the latest celebrity to speak openly about having her breast implants removed.

  • Omicron as severe as previous COVID variants, large study finds

    "We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between periods," said four scientists who conducted the study based on records of 130,000 COVID-19 patients, referring to times in the past two years when different variants were dominant across the world. The study, which is undergoing peer review at Nature Portfolio and was posted on Research Square on May 2, was adjusted for confounders including demographics, vaccination status, and the Charlson comorbidity index that predicts the risk of death within a year of hospitalization for patients with specific comorbid conditions. The studies that assumed that the Omicron variant was less severe were conducted in various places including South Africa, Scotland, England, and Canada, said the scientists from Massachusetts General Hospital, Minerva University and Harvard Medical School.

  • Steve Burton Announces Separation from Pregnant Wife Sheree and Says the 'Child Is Not Mine'

    Sheree Burton, who has been married to the soap star for 23 years, recently announced she's pregnant with her fourth child in a photo showing off her baby bump on her Instagram Story

  • Walmart Is Pulling This Popular Store-Brand Product Over a "Quality Issue"

    If you shop at one of the nearly 5,000 Walmart locations across the U.S., you've come to count on these stores for their convenience and reliability. For those who don't want to pay extra for quality products, it's easy to opt for Walmart's store-brand products—also known as house-brand or generic items—which are sold exclusively at these stores and offer even lower prices when shopping for essentials. Great Value and Equate are two of Walmart's brands that you may recognize, but recently, anoth

  • Republicans Suddenly Don't Want To Talk About Banning Abortion

    An epic victory at the Supreme Court was no cause for celebration among Senate conservatives on Tuesday.

  • Omicron caused spike in deaths in vaccinated people, analysis finds, though unvaccinated remain most at risk

    The omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 that has swept across the U.S. since late last year has taken a grimmer toll than earlier variants, including in people who were vaccinated and even had booster shots.

  • GOP senator calls gender-affirming surgeries for minors ‘almost grotesque’ during hearing

    Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) pressed Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra over health care for transgender youth at a budget hearing on Wednesday, during which he characterized gender-affirming surgeries as “almost grotesque” in an exchange. The moment came as Becerra testified before members of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services,…

  • Omicron Subvariant BA.2.12.1 Likely To Become Dominant U.S. COVID Strain

    The highly contagious coronavirus variant made up 36.5% of total U.S. cases last week, up from 26.6% the week before.

  • Shrink Visceral Fat Using These Proven Methods

    Visceral fat (or belly fat) is fat stored deep in the abdomen, surrounding organs such as the liver and intestines. You don't have to be overweight to have visceral fat—even people with a normal BMI can have deep abdominal fat. "Body mass index takes into account your whole body, and what we really care about is your waist; that is, fat inside your abdomen, near your vital organs," says Michael Roizen, M.D. "Fat in your hips, or legs is usually storage fat and not metabolically active, but fat i

  • LA hospital sued for racism in Black mother's death

    The husband of a Black woman who died hours after childbirth in 2016 sued Cedars-Sinai Medical hospital on Wednesday, saying she bled to death because of a culture of racism at the renowned Los Angeles medical center. Charles Johnson IV said he discovered the disparity in care women of color receive at Cedars compared to white women during depositions in his wrongful death lawsuit that is scheduled to go to trial next week in Los Angeles Superior Court. "The reality is that on April 12, 2016, when we walked into Cedars-Sinai hospital for what we expected to be the happiest day of our lives, the greatest risk factor that Kira Dixon Johnson faced was racism.”