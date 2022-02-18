U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,371.86
    -8.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,247.33
    -64.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,646.42
    -70.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.09
    -51.22 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.76
    -2.00 (-2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.30
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9370
    -0.0350 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9920
    +0.0630 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,065.25
    -2,194.47 (-5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.24
    -11.55 (-1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.47
    -7.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Hidden apps on your smartphone: Talking Tech podcast

Editors,
·4 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there listeners, it's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. One of the coolest things about owning a smartphone is sometimes there are features or little tricks that you don't really know about. In fact, after reading a column from my colleague, Kim Komando, that's on tech.USAtoday.com, she discusses secret treasures, hidden apps on your smartphone and how to find them.

I read this and I found one that I didn't know about either. It's great. Again, it's one of the great things about having a smartphone is there's stuff in there that you never realize existed, and now you can use and it's fun. So, I'm going to go through a couple for iPhone right now. Let's start with Magnifier.

It is a super cool, pretty straightforward app, but what it does is lets you use your phone as a magnifying glass. So, if you're ever dealing something with fine print and maybe you don't have glasses or for whatever reason you need to magnify it, all you have to do is bring up your phone, you type in Magnifier in the search function.

What I've done is if I'm on the home screen, I'll swipe down, from the middle of the screen down and you'll pull up a search option with some recommended apps, type in Magnifier there and then you get the magnifier. Then you can just drag the slider, and you adjust the magnification to see how close, how far away you want to get, and it's right there.

The other one, and this is the app I didn't know existed is the Code Scanner. This is for scanning QR codes. You've seen those, the square black and white boxes that you've seen around and you hold up your camera and it points you to a website and you can go to the website. You can do this straightforward with your camera. If you ever have your camera up, you can bring it up that way, but another way to do it too is this Code Scanner. Again, as Kim points out, you search for it the same way. You swipe on the home screen, you search and you can pull it up.

If you find that you're scanning QR codes often, you can add it to your control center as well. To get to there, you go to settings, you'll go to control center and it'll give you a list of the apps that are already you there, along with a list of apps at the bottom that you can add. You'll see Code Scanner there, you can add it, you can add Magnifier there as well. That way if you ever see a QR code and you want to scan it really quick, you just go pull down control center from the top corner, hit that and then scan your QR code. It's really easy, really simple.

The last feature that I'll mention here, I use this a lot, because I found it to be just so much easier, controlling your printer from your phone or tablet. I do this a lot from my iPhone. As long as your printer supports AirPrint or any kind of Wi-Fi-based printing, you're in good shape. Basically the way it works is your printer and your phone are both connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Then if say there's a document you want to print, you want to do it from your phone, instead of having to turn on your laptop or something like that, you go right to your phone, you hit print. You'll look for that same printer that's on the same Wi-Fi network, you select it, hit print, done. Super easy, great feature. Again, I use it all the time, it is super, super helpful.

To learn more about some of these hidden apps and cool functions that you can use on your iPhone, as well as your Android phone, be sure to read Kim's column on tech.USAtoday.com.

Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas, any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter @brettmolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us or leave a review on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech, we'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hidden apps on your smartphone: Talking Tech podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Snapchat adds real-time location sharing to its map

    Snapchat is adding a new location-sharing feature as it looks to build up its safety features

  • Nokia Is Remaking Itself Into a 5G Leader. Now Might Be the Time to Plug Into the Stock.

    Finnish telecoms giant Nokia unveiled a wide-ranging restructuring plan last year, resetting its cost base to invest in 5G as well as cloud and digital infrastructure.

  • 3 Top Cloud Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

    Cloud computing services are completely reshaping the IT industry. According to tech researcher Gartner, global spending on cloud will increase some 16% and home in on the $500 billion mark in 2022. To facilitate all these new software services, though, new infrastructure needs to be built.

  • ‘Zero-Click’ Hacks Are Growing in Popularity. There’s Practically No Way to Stop Them

    (Bloomberg Businessweek) -- As a journalist working for the Arab news network Alaraby, Rania Dridi said she’s taken precautions to avoid being targeted by hackers, keeping an eye out for suspicious messages and avoiding clicking on links or opening attachments from people she doesn’t know.Dridi’s phone got compromised anyway with what’s called a “zero-click” attack, which allows a hacker to break into a phone or computer even if its user doesn’t open a malicious link or attachment. Hackers inste

  • Intel delays launch of standalone desktop graphics chips to Q2

    The company's Arc graphics chips, that help video games and other content look more realistic, will compete with rivals Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Intel said in August last year the graphics chips for PCs would arrive in the first quarter of 2022. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are introducing notebooks with Intel Arc graphics for sale in the first quarter of 2022, the company said, ahead of its annual investor meeting on Thursday.

  • Cisco raises annual earnings forecast, announces $15 billion in share buybacks

    The company, which sells routers, switches, security services and software products, has been heavily investing in its cloud offerings to keep up with the pandemic-fueled surge in demand for its videoconferencing platform Webex, virtual private network and cybersecurity products. "We're seeing progress as we drive the continued shift to more software and subscription revenue delivering growth," Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren told analysts.

  • Inflation Will Sift the Best Household Brands From the Rest

    If the pandemic was a tide that lifted all boats in the consumer staples business, inflation will show which brands are really in good shape.

  • Google to Purge Its Privacy Settings From Facebook, Others

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms should brace for impact from another potential privacy related ad tracking change that could prove to be much more costlier than Apple just by virtue of the sheer reach of Android devices. Search giant Google owned by Alphabet is working to limit the distribution of its user data with third parties over the next few years. Third-party apps and services are created by companies or developers that aren't Google and include apps like Facebook, Roblox , Slack among others.

  • Google launches ad blocking software on Android phones in privacy crackdown

    Google is to launch advertising blocking software on its Android mobile phone operating system in a privacy crackdown that will prevent companies from tracking users around the internet.

  • Bionic eyes: Obsolete tech leaves patients in the dark

    The retinal-implant manufacturer has shifted its focus, leaving users with little or no support.

  • Apple Enlists Korean Director Park Chan-wook to Shoot Martial-Arts Fantasy Film Entirely on iPhone

    Apple tapped Park Chan-wook, among Korea’s most successful and critically acclaimed directors, to make a movie shot entirely on its latest iPhones. Park’s “Life Is But a Dream” is the first project in Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” marketing campaign to be produced, shot and edited entirely in Korea. (Watch Park’s film below or at this […]

  • Google to limit amount of personal information shared on Android

    Shift comes a year after Apple curtailed amount of personal data shared by users of its mobile operating system Android’s operating system runs on about 72% of mobile devices worldwide compared to Apple’s rival iOS, which runs on about 26.9% of devices. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images Google announced on Wednesday that it plans to limit the amount of personal information shared on Android, the world-leading mobile phone operating system used by more than 2.5 billion people around the g

  • Engadget Podcast: Reviewing the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra

    We dive into Samsung's new Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra, as well as the Alienware x14.

  • FBI warns of spike in schemes to break into your phone and nab money from your bank account

    Sophisticated scams that hijack your mobile phone and gain access to money accounts are surging, the FBI said in an alert.

  • Voltron Data grabs $110M to build startup based on Apache Arrow project

    Voltron Data was launched last year by former employees from NVidia, Ursa Computing, BlazingSQL and the co-founder of Apache Arrow. The group came together to build a company on top of Arrow to help companies that don't want to deal with the headaches of managing an open source project on their own. Voltron Data co-founder and CEO Josh Patterson said that at its heart, the startup is a standards company that aims to spread the word on the power of data and analytics standardization via Apache Arrow.

  • Google moves to make Android apps more private

    No details are available but it says it will not be using the same approach as Apple.

  • Tel-Aviv based quantum computer software startup Classiq raises $33 million

    Quantum computer software startup Classiq based in Tel-Aviv said on Thursday it raised $33 million from the investment arms of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and other investors. While the promise of a world-changing quantum computer is still years away, the last year has seen several quantum computer companies go public on the stock market, and many new players, hardware and software, have been coming out of the research labs and getting venture capital funding. Quantum computers use the phenomena of quantum mechanics and hope to eventually operate millions of times faster than today’s advanced supercomputers.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Starts Corrective Decrease, DOGE Bulls Eye Rally

    Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $44,000, Ether might find bids near $3,030, and DOGE could rally if it breaks the $0.1700 resistance.

  • Kickstarter responds to backlash over its decentralized crowdfunding platform

    Kickstarter has explained its plans for a decentralized crowdfunding system after a backlash.

  • The Morning After: The billion-dollar bitcoin launderers are getting another documentary

    Today’s tech headlines: Uber will let you see how many one- and five-star ratings you get, Forbes plans a show and documentary about the bitcoin laundering scandal, Telecoms giant Ericsson may have paid ISIS for access to Iraq.