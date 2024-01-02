'Hidden gem': Bridgewater home that sold for $735K has abundance of living space

BROCKTON − Property on Crescent Street sold for $1,323,000, and property on 131 Liberty St. for $3,850,000, topping this week's list of real estate transactions in the city.

Located in the heart of Easton, a bungalow on Main Street sold for $710,000. This nine-room home includes four bedrooms, 10-foot ceilings on the first floor, a master bedroom with bath, and a fireplaced living room attached to screened-in porch.

A home on Butternut Way in Bridgewater sold for $735,000. A "hidden gem," this Colonial-style home is situated on a six-lot cul-de-sac. and offers an "abundance" of living space with 2,536 square-foot, four bedrooms and three baths, according to the real estate listing. This property was sold by David Michael, Conway – Lakeville.

Here are the property transactions recorded for the week of Oct. 2 to 6, 2023, in the Brockton area, according to The Warren Group.

Abington

87 Summer St., Anthony and Christine Tod to Hong T. Nguyen, $280,000, Oct. 3, single family.

401 Adams St., Gaynor RET and Wendy A. Gaynor to Ashmont Apartments Limited Liability Co., $2,800,000, Oct. 2.

409 Adams St., Gaynor RET and Wendy A. Gaynor to Ashmont Apartments Limited Liability Co., $2,800,000, Oct. 2.

411 Adams St., Gaynor RET and Wendy A. Gaynor to Ashmont Apartments Limited Liability Co., $2,800,000, Oct. 2.

204 Chapel St., Ncu Limited Liability Co. to Anthony Nazaire and Sarah Jeune, $660,000, Oct. 4, single family.

Avon

260 E. High St., Stanley A. Scipione to Jean C. Faustin and Marjorie Moise, $470,000, Oct. 6, single family.

22 South St., Cindy Loring to David and Doreen L. Murray, $500,000, Oct. 6, single family.

Berkley

1 Church St., Dommingo P. Tiexeira 3rd to John Mele, $510,000, Oct. 6, single family.

13 Hill St., Daniel R. and Jaime L. Rose to Alex and Erin Walecka, $625,000, Oct. 4, single family.

10 Ferry Lane, Truck & Iron Traders Limited Liability Co. to Kayla Correia and Richard Leon, $625,000, Oct. 5.

Bridgewater

180 Main St. Unit B32, Waldemar and Jadwiga Macina to Yuchin and John S. Liao, $245,000, Oct. 5 condo.

905 Plymouth St., Bernier One Realty Trust and Peter Bernier to Dnv Realty Limited Liability Co., $1,700,000, Oct. 4.

220 Bedford St. Unit 91, Straffin Frances B. Est and Karen J. Kearns to Patrick M. Stratton and Annmarie Barradas, $285,000, Oct. 2 condo.

127 Mary Lane, Matthew R. and Tracy L. Ledin to Eoin A. Barry, $625,000, Oct. 6, single family.

159 Plymouth St., 4 Girls Properties Limited Liability Co. to Collin C. and Jennifer Cook, $760,000, Oct. 3.

25 Butternut Way, Jian J. Song and Yunfeng Xing to Kristen M. and Jonathan R. Marshall, $735,000, Oct. 2, single family.

21 Park Terrace, Anne M. Bray 2022 RET and Anne M. Bray to Bridgewater State Univ Fn, $725,000, Oct. 6, single family.

949 South St., Whiteacre Properties Limited Liability Co. to Ld 2023 Limited Liability Co., $372,500, Oct. 5, single family.

949 South St., Tucker Mildred Est and Joan Calland to Whiteacre Properties Limited Liability Co., $308,750, Oct. 2, single family.

Brockton

259 Belmont Ave., Carlos N. Gomes to Jessel L. Omrade and Moneysh K. Washington, $800,000, Oct. 6.

278 Court St. Unit 8, Affordable Properties Limited Liability Co. to Jada L. Tavares, $389,900, Oct. 6 condo.

69 Glen Ave., Tripp Derek W. Est and Hope A. Tripp to Alfredo H. and Alfredo H. Cruz, $395,000, Oct. 2, single family.

34 Albert St., Jeffrey and Roseanne Morris to Harve P. Pardieu, $435,000, Oct. 5, single family.

31 Saint Casimir Ave., John Burde to Rudd Dantes and Carmelite Laventure, $550,000, Oct. 5.

527 Centre St., Saint Joseph Realty Limited Liability Co. to Sony and Hogh Bonnet, $410,000, Oct. 6, single family.

834 Crescent St., Crescent St Realty Co. Limited Liability Co. to Sba Investments Limited Liability Co., $1,323,000, Oct. 6.

10 Exeter St., Joan M. English and Mortgage Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Co. to Carline Cherelus, $203,000, Oct. 6, single family.

295 Court St., Lawrence J. Starr and Us Bank TNa Tr to First Landing Invs Limited Liability Co., $226,000, Oct. 2, single family.

295 Court St., First Landing Invs Limited Liability Co. to 295 Court Limited Liability Co., $250,000, Oct. 2, single family.

131 Liberty St., Matthew Realty Limited Liability Co. to Four Sons Limited Liability Co., $3,850,000, Oct. 4.

122 Liberty St., Matthew Realty Limited Liability Co. to Four Sons Limited Liability Co., $3,850,000, Oct. 4.

108 Algonquin St., Andrade Remodeling Limited Liability Co. to Maryury P. Ramos and Daniel M. Sanchez, $380,000, Oct. 6, single family.

278 Court St. Unit 7, Affordable Properties Limited Liability Co. to Choubert S. Florant, $389,900, Oct. 6 condo.

221 Oak St. Unit 5-33, Marie T. Perceval to Brian Colleoni-Pimenta, $320,000, Oct. 4 condo.

47 Bouve Ave., Robert A. Mccarthy to Widler Noel and Marie F. Exius, $685,000, Oct. 5.

116 Lenox St., Cormier Jr. Hector E. Est and Jonathan M. Spirn to Robert J. Samuels, $363,000, Oct. 4, single family.

69 12th Ave., Robin L. Smith-Mcgregor to Dorothy L. Burrell, $540,000, Oct. 4, single family.

Carver

14 Ba Drive, Karen L. and Thomas F. Williams to Luis A. Molina and Allissa J. Poole, $651,000, Oct. 5, single family.

27 Cedar Drive, Chrysalis Properties Limited Liability Co. to Kevin Moran, $299,900, Oct. 5, single family.

301 Meadow St., Alice R. Centeio and PNC Bank NA to T. & M. Investments Limited Liability Co., $227,000, Oct. 5.

East Bridgewater

141 Crystal Water Drive Unit 141, Deborah C. Doherty Lt and Deborah C. Doherty to Jean R. and Richard T. Brophy, $405,000, Oct. 2 condo.

Southing Drive Lot 9, Mc-Ka Development Corp. to M. J. L. Construction Corp., $500,000, Oct. 2.

41-R Central St., Gerald K. Lebrun to Sofia Holdings Limited Liability Co., $525,000, Oct. 5.

35 Hereford Lane, Philip and Julie Deroo to Christopher N. Pilato, $699,000, Oct. 3, single family.

303 West St. Unit 303, Sharon J. Macisaac to Nicole S. Yong, $395,000, Oct. 4 condo.

6 Southridge Drive, M. J. L. Corp. to Nathaniel M. and Karie A. Barry, $800,000, Oct. 6.

Easton

14 Main St., Alison J. and Richard C. Larson to Joseph P. and Elizabeth S. Mcnamee, $710,000, Oct. 6, single family.

112 Dean St., Diane L. Mcdermott to 444 Pristine Dream Hm Limited Liability Co., $670,000, Oct. 4, single family.

67 Randall St., Harris RET and David M. Harris to William A. and Angela M. Kasper Jr., $750,000, Oct. 2, single family.

Halifax

58 Mcclelland Road, Sarah Phelan to John and Ann Fontes, $690,000, Oct. 3, single family.

198 Thompson St., Robert W. and Jamie L. Ross to Daniel P. Smith and Shauna Sadek, $750,000, Oct. 4, single family.

Hanover

20 Briggs Lane, Kevin T. and Erika Darcy to John and Kaitlin Heaney, $980,000, Oct. 4, single family.

74 Maplewood Drive, Mccafferty T. and Cristina M. Mccafferty to Graylin C. and Danielle C. Gott, $775,000, Oct. 3, single family.

2110 Washington St., 2110 Wa Street Limited Liability Co. to Hanover Mba Limited Liability Co., $575,000, Oct. 6.

179 Dillingham Way, Sean J. Gilmaritin to Christopher Cwynar, $595,000, Oct. 6, single family.

Hanson

275 Whitman St., Carlson Cap Land Mgmt II to Amy Giampietro, $634,450, Oct. 6, single family.

619 High St., Carol A. Rodriques to Chrysta J. Slayton and Dante T. Bittle, $590,000, Oct. 6, single family.

159 Lakeside Road, Margaret and Brye Mcneil to Ben & Leo Limited Liability Co., $20,000, Oct. 3.

207 Lakeside Road, Vangelina Sampson to John A. and Elizabeth Flanagan, $670,000, Oct. 4, single family.

Holbrook

13 Christies Way Unit 13, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Endri Cenolli, $455,000, Oct. 2 condo.

18 Christies Way Unit 18, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to David J. and Julia L. Mitchell, $449,900, Oct. 6 condo.

14 Christies Way Unit 14, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Endri Cenolli, $455,000, Oct. 2 condo.

41 Juniper Road, Dream Big Prop Soln Limited Liability Co. to Dp Property Holdings Limited Liability Co., $335,000, Oct. 2, single family.

24 Woodlawn Ave., Kevin Kane Limited Liability Co. to Stephanie and Joelina F. Pereira, $560,000, Oct. 4, single family.

31 Linwood St., Lisa Tighe to James Dumesle and Marie Louine, $415,000, Oct. 5, single family.

Kingston

8 Cole St., Kevin P. Berry Jr. to Edward Obrien, $395,000, Oct. 4, single family.

1 Sunset Road Unit 1, Zoe N. and Lucy R. Cullen to Michael Letarte and Meaghan Ohara, $620,000, Oct. 3 condo.

17 Bay Side Lane, Paul E. and Louise A. Leary Sr to Bay Side 2023 Realty Trust and Claude S. Tsai, $2,500,000, Oct. 4, single family.

4 Riverside Drive, John R. and Ann L. Fontes to Foursiblings Kingston Limited Liability Co., $453,000, Oct. 3, single family.

3 Smiths Lane, Tram Tran to Michael Hajjar, $627,500, Oct. 6, single family.

Lakeville

7 Alden Road, Alden Road Realty Trust and Ann Masterson to James and Janet Whalen, $555,750, Oct. 6, single family.

5 Wildwood Road, David J. Walkden to Emily Mackinnon and Daniel Moynihan, $330,000, Oct. 3, single family.

15 Island Road, Linda J. Mcfarland and Charles E. Haskell to Bily Harbor Realty Trust and William Bachant, $250,000, Oct. 2, single family.

Mansfield

1 Necco Road, Kenneth C. and Lara Bekampis to Starlight Realty Trust and Gregory P. Spier, $760,000, Oct. 6, single family.

26 Webb Place Unit 1A, Gregory Malkin to Theresa I. Coleman Lt and Theresa I. Coleman, $330,000, Oct. 5 condo.

26 Webb Place Unit 2D, Stavey G. Warren to Zhongliang Ju, $260,000, Oct. 4 condo.

2 Lewis Road, Erin E. Carachilo to Brian and Sabrina Dungey, $865,000, Oct. 6, single family.

186 Spring St., Willowdale Realty Co. Inc. to Jennifer R. and Joseph D. Andruzzi, $775,000, Oct. 6, single family.

33 Paine Road, John D. Brunelle to Romil Shah and Bhavi Parikh, $850,000, Oct. 4, single family.

Middleboro

632 Plymouth St., Gualberto Padilla to Lynn M. Cruzado and Eduardo Irizarry, $500,000, Oct. 4, single family.

Precinct St. Lot 2, Demon Realty Trust and William R. Logan to Rj Custom Builders Limited Liability Co., $195,000, Oct. 2.

6 Nemasket St., Jason K. Martin and Bk Of Ny Mellon Tr to Cwabs Inc. and Bk Of Ny Mellon Tr, $400,000, Oct. 4, single family.

94 Oak St., Dorothy A. Poudrier to Haystack Lane Limited Liability Co., $350,000, Oct. 6, single family.

644 Wareham St., Mtglq Investors L. P. to Mike Niles, $475,000, Oct. 2, single family.

10 Robinhood Ave., Nancy J. and Jeffrey C. Cummings to Yeltsin J. Stanton, $340,000, Oct. 3, single family.

136 Thomas St., Long Built Homes Inc. to Kristin L. Gallo, $904,420, Oct. 6.

Norton

14 Laurel Road, Alana M. and Michale J. Keaney to Natasha Tuner, $415,000, Oct. 2, single family.

4 Cedar Road, Tamara H. and Timothy Vanzalen to Alitane Olivier, $520,000, Oct. 2, single family.

61 Richardson Ave., Frank J. Fogerty to Michael J. and Alana M. Keaney, $520,000, Oct. 2, single family.

115 King Philip Road, Christopher M. Cameron to Robert Greico and Sherri Savoy, $615,000, Oct. 6, single family.

35 Burt St., Oconnor Family Trust and Robert G. Oconnor to Gerald J. and Michael K. Staruski, $817,500, Oct. 5, single family.

Pembroke

2 Hamilton Drive, Jeffrey B. and Jillian J. Brown to Samuel and Aubrey Brennan, $545,000, Oct. 6, single family.

169 Mountain Ave., Stephen B. and Robyn Babino to Kyle M. Mcgovern and Julie Jyang, $795,000, Oct. 3, single family.

25 Pine Circle, Michael J. Horvath Jr. to Matthew and Emily C. Riley, $645,000, Oct. 6, single family.

30 Old Washington St. Unit 9, 631 Washington Street Limited Liability Co. to Paul and Betty L. Disch, $584,900, Oct. 3 condo.

Plymouth

Birdsong Lot 10-668, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Barefoot Cottage Limited Liability Co., $500,000, Oct. 3.

57 Nickerson St., 57 Nickerson Street Realty Trust and Ronna L. Melamed to Danielle Repella, $150,000, Oct. 6, single family.

633 State Road Unit 633, Carol A. Thomas to Anthony Pellegrino, $415,000, Oct. 5 condo.

56-R Island Lake Road, Katie Voci and Peter Caruso to Garry A. Caruso, $400,000, Oct. 5, single family.

10 Rocky Hill Road, T. David Parks T. and Rosemary T. Parks to 10 Rocky Hill Limited Liability Co., $4,050,000, Oct. 2, single family.

25 Surrey Drive, Geddis Viola M. Est and Ivy A. Forsythe to Blue Oak Development Limited Liability Co., $250,000, Oct. 2, single family.

20 Skylark Ave., Christine L. Howe to Brett A. and Hanin S. Chasnov, $465,000, Oct. 6, single family.

6 Woody Nook, Brenda M. Muskavitch Lt and Brenda M. Muskavitch to J. & Nancy Correnty RET and Joseph A. Correnty Jr., $1,500,000, Oct. 2, single family.

39 Industrial Park Road Unit C., Mjt Limited Liability Co. to S. Shore Support Services Inc., $775,000, Oct. 2.

44 Tinkers Blf Unit 44, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Lauren A. Downing and Roseanne P. Luvisi, $928,760, Oct. 5 condo.

63-A Taylor Ave., Carmen P. Speros to Cheryl A. and Robert A. Chamallas, $505,000, Oct. 6, single family.

16 Burgess Road, Cheryl A. Wilcox and Patricia A. Almeida to Ann and Douglas J. Mclaughlin, $650,000, Oct. 4, single family.

487 Long Pond Road, Rawson S. and Robin M. Randlett to Miles Ochs and Taylot R. Sehein, $615,000, Oct. 4, single family.

Long Ridge Road Lot A365, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Ridge Development Limited Liability Co., $900,000, Oct. 4.

11 Lake Shore Ave., Oliveira Investment Inc. to Beyond Stellar Prop Limited Liability Co., $235,000, Oct. 4, single family.

Birdsong Lot 10-666, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Barefoot Cottage Limited Liability Co., $500,000, Oct. 3.

Birdsong Lot 10-667, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Barefoot Cottage Limited Liability Co., $500,000, Oct. 3.

Birdsong Lot 10-669, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Barefoot Cottage Limited Liability Co., $500,000, Oct. 3.

Birdsong Lot 10-670, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Barefoot Cottage Limited Liability Co., $500,000, Oct. 3.

54 Kirk Circle, Purdy Robert Scott Est and Joanne Purdy to Matthew and Alexandra L. Digiantommaso, $555,000, Oct. 6, single family.

11 Dinah Path, Denise Harter to Michael W. and Sally A. Fecto, $780,000, Oct. 6, single family.

400 Court St., Julius Poster and Nationstar Mortgage Limited Liability Co. to C. Tilton Properties Limited Liability Co., $311,000, Oct. 6, single family.

33 Perseverance Path, Lsf9 Master Part T. and United States Bk T. N. A. Tr to Catherine Holmes, $724,900, Oct. 6, single family.

12 Meadowbrook Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Gregory J. and Elaine D. Keosaian, $739,224, Oct. 6.

41 Skipping Stone, David J. and Debra J. Fuss to Michelle and William Bergin, $900,000, Oct. 5, single family.

27 Chipping Hl, Rosanne Centurino RET and Rosanne Centurino to Judith R. Zito and Gail D. Fahey, $1,000,000, Oct. 6, single family.

16 Rocky Hill Road, T. David Parks T. and Rosemary T. Parks to 10 Rocky Hill Limited Liability Co., $4,050,000, Oct. 2, single family.

28 Pond View Circle, Kenneth J. White to Elorac Limited Liability Co., $450,000, Oct. 6, single family.

106 Cliffside Drive Unit 106, Suzanne W. Goldberg RET and Suzanne W. Goldberg to Blue Willow RET and Richard Condron, $600,000, Oct. 5 condo.

5 Chapel Hill Drive Unit 5, Dennis C. Woods to Fidem Investments Limited Liability Co., $270,000, Oct. 3 condo.

30 Asiaf Way, John E. Feeney to 30 Asiaf Limited Liability Co., $350,000, Oct. 4, single family.

Randolph

38 Christopher Road Unit 38, Mark M. Chan and Gina Wong to Elizabeth K. and Jacques Victor, $475,000, Oct. 2 condo.

19 Toscano Way Unit 19, 502 South Main Hldg Limited Liability Co. to Jocelyne M. Simeon and Marvin G. Hyacinthe, $584,200, Oct. 2 condo.

36 Pond St., Bunrith Hok and Saroun Nip to Zephyre Carrington-Waite and Michael Waite, $546,000, Oct. 2, single family.

159 Bittersweet Lane Unit 119, Darnell L. Bell to Maynor G. Reyes and Nemicia E. Herrera, $287,000, Oct. 2 condo.

37 Gloversbrook Road, Sakillares Family Trust and Eugenia Murray to Xentera D. and Marie N. Joseph, $585,000, Oct. 6, single family.

5 Bridle Path Circle Unit D., Egd Properties Three Limited Liability Co. to Noe Ruelas and Maria E. Nunez, $440,000, Oct. 5 condo.

237 South St., Nicole M. and Osvaldo Goncalves to Natacha Faustin, $435,000, Oct. 6, single family.

16 Brewster Road, Mcdonnell William M. Est and Karliann Mcdonnell to Kevin Kane Limited Liability Co., $360,000, Oct. 6, single family.

5 EJ Griffin Circle, Satish and Portia Singh to Freda and Patricia Omoregie-Edewi, $900,000, Oct. 6, single family.

34 Pearl St. Unit 34, Farzeen Fareed to Michael Barnes Jr., $420,000, Oct. 6 condo.

Raynham

70 Nottingham Drive, Pamela J. and Robert N. Oshry to Michael Andrews, $372,000, Oct. 4, single family.

445 King Philip St., Devi Vedula to Carlito Decastro, $715,000, Oct. 2, single family.

126 Clubhouse Circle, Robert F. Cutting and Sharron H. Macmullen to Susanne Spano and Donna Morrissey, $575,000, Oct. 5, single family.

526 Judson St., Joseph J. and Agnes Currier to Jonathan Bellas and Jennifer Greenfield, $540,000, Oct. 2, single family.

Rockland

172 Centre Ave., Sean and Amanda Glass to Colin Odonnell and Aymee Suarez, $495,000, Oct. 2, single family.

135 John A. Dunn Memorial Drive Unit 7, Sean P. Walsh to Rita D. and Carlos Koch, $200,000, Oct. 2 condo.

106 Liberty St., Bianca K. Oliveira to Samuel Da Silva, $500,000, Oct. 6, single family.

483 Union St., Barbara M. Oconnor to Frederick Kaczowka, $355,000, Oct. 2, single family.

106 Liberty St., Bianca K. Oliveira to Samuel Dasilva, $500,000, Oct. 4, single family.

370 Webster St., Joseph E. and Anne E. Jenkins to Sean D. Rice, $545,000, Oct. 6, single family.

44 George St., David M. and Steven B. Thompson to Raphael F. Zeno, $740,000, Oct. 6.

436 E. Water St., Frances C. Zeoli to Dylan Finlay, $370,000, Oct. 6, single family.

Stoughton

31 Jones Terrace Unit 6, Khoa D. Nguyen to Gyanendra P. and Sushila G. Timalsena, $270,000, Oct. 3 condo.

1199 Park St., Kostick Family Trust and Patricia A. Kostick to Chook Realty Trust and May M. Chook, $468,000, Oct. 3.

55 Gay St., John J. Picarksi Jr. to Andrew T. Colamaria, $820,000, Oct. 2.

43 Mccormick Terrace Unit 60, Jose A. Pelissari to Jacky Ho, $330,000, Oct. 3 condo.

Taunton

26 Creeping Jenny Lane, Timothy and Denise Bruno to Samuel and Winifred Appiah, $690,000, Oct. 6, single family.

283 Whittenton St., Paul D. Courcy to Jilson G. Monteiro and A. G. Miranda-Monteiro, $600,000, Oct. 2.

67 Main St., Stephanie & Davids Limited Liability Co. to Mk Properties Main Limited Liability Co., $265,000, Oct. 2.

96 Old Colony Ave. Unit 230, Podogrodzki Valerie H. Est and Nicole M. Podogrodzki to Niole M. Podorodzk, $221,250, Oct. 2 condo.

7 Everett St., Joshua A. Mercier to Michael Santiago and Santia L. Ortiz, $440,000, Oct. 2, single family.

145 Princess Kate Circle, Mark Frias to Tonia Dubuisson, $495,000, Oct. 3, single family.

11 Railroad Ave. Unit B., Jt Builders Limited Liability Co. to Robert L. and Lenore Murano, $460,000, Oct. 3 condo.

6 Pine St., Felicha Laforest to Rupp Companies Limited Liability Co., $490,000, Oct. 3.

210 County St., Faustino and Concepcion Gomes to Abiola R. and Rukayat A. Balogun, $610,000, Oct. 6.

424 Winthrop St., Ezra Haela and US Bank NA Tr to Vrmtg Asset T. and US Bank NA Tr, $255,000, Oct. 2, single family.

22 Danforth St., William R. Grundy and Mortgage Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Co. to Federal Natl Mtg Assn, $335,024, Oct. 4, single family.

2 Seaver St., Jennifer L. Shepardson and US Bank NA Tr to T&a Realty TInc, $292,000, Oct. 2, single family.

144 Hart St. Unit 40, Harve P. Pardieu to Cynthia M. Jacobs, $250,000, Oct. 2 condo.

333 Powderhorn Drive, Pioneer Investmnts Limited Liability Co. to Marie S. Joseph and Pauline L. Verne, $442,000, Oct. 4, single family.

77 Colony Lane, Jeanne M. Boughner to Joelle C. Bird and Mark Nunes, $524,000, Oct. 4, single family.

202 Shores St. Unit B., Michael Strojny to Prosper Chuks, $460,000, Oct. 5 condo.

3 Winthrop Ave., Robert S. Pollard Jr. to Tatiana Wise, $450,000, Oct. 5, single family.

45 Windsor Court, Jeff Rico and Whitney Happeny to Sean P. Thomann and Brittany A. Bergen, $535,000, Oct. 5, single family.

9 Railroad Ave. Unit B., Jt Builders Limited Liability Co. to Vladimir Estiverne, $465,000, Oct. 4 condo.

Wareham

47 Sandwich Road, B. And N. Brown Realty Limited Liability Co. to Matt Smith, $300,000, Oct. 6.

28 Pinehurst Drive, Ronald W. and Laurie A. Ekstrom to Karen Kelly, $675,000, Oct. 6, single family.

14 Pires St., Barrows Joy Kristin Est and Tarrell Williams to Phyllis M. and Billy W. Barrows, $10,000, Oct. 5, single family.

23 Mildred Terrace, Evangelos Kitsos to Francis W. Reynolds, $75,000, Oct. 2, single family.

4 Woodbury St., Eli Hauser and Maurice Stone to Flashback 2000 Limited Liability Co., $275,000, Oct. 5.

69 Bay Pointe Drive Ext Unit 69, Davis C. and Myra E. Mcintosh to Thomas P. Doyle, $520,000, Oct. 6 condo.

200 Charge Pond Road, David R. Tew and Pennymac Loan Services Limited Liability Co. to Pennymac Loan Services Limited Liability Co., $377,000, Oct. 2, single family.

14 1st Ave., Margaret B. Vogel to J&t Zecco Realty Inc., $451,000, Oct. 2, single family.

22 12th St., Lsf9 Master Part T. and United States Bk T. N. A. Tr to Sharp Realty Limited Liability Co., $355,000, Oct. 3, single family.

5 Woodbury St., Eli Hauser and Maurice Stone to Flashback 2000 Limited Liability Co., $275,000, Oct. 5, single family.

West Bridgewater

31 Prospect St., Gabruk Devaney RET and Linda A. Gabruk to John Mccarrick and Roberta Kelley-Mccarrick, $606,000, Oct. 2, single family.

31 Vital Ave., James A. Hogrell Jr. to T. & V. Assos Limited Liability Co., $251,000, Oct. 4, single family.

621 N. Elm St., Jean Dorcely to Tmh Properties Limited Liability Co., $350,000, Oct. 6, single family.

Whitman

262 Winter St., Chrysta J. Slayton and Dante T. Bittle to Katherine L. Raiche and Jeremy A. Bechen, $488,000, Oct. 6, single family.

28 Star St., Star Street Realty Trust and Robin Sullivan to Nilton and Flavia Primo, $320,000, Oct. 6, single family.

188 Forest St., Burnett John J. Est and John J. Burnett Jr. to Ryan H. and Katie L. Tully, $450,000, Oct. 5, single family.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman. Reprinted with permission of publisher, The Warren Group, www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton-area real estate sales for Oct. 2 to 6, 2023