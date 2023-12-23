Hidden Secrets Wigs moves 'transformational' business to Zeeland

ZEELAND — Hidden Secrets Wigs has moved to Zeeland after eight years at Holland Town Center.

For those who've never been, there's more to the business than wigs and accessories. It's about restoring a sense of confidence and dignity, and helping customers when they feel most vulnerable.

The business, owned by Debbie VanDenBerg and operated with the help of daughter Jackie Brandsen, has relocated to 9479 Riley St. in Zeeland. VanDenBerg launched the business in 2007, but her first experience with wigs — referred to as “hairs" — dates back to her own mother, who owned a similar shop on the east side of the state.

Jackie Brandsen (left) and her mother, Debbie VanDenBerg, recently moved Hidden Secrets Wigs to 9479 Riley St. in Zeeland.

Growing up, VanDenBerg insisted she wouldn't end up in the wig industry. Brandsen said the same. And yet, they both ended up in cosmetology school, at different times, before ultimately joining the family trade.

VanDenBerg said they’ve been working on the new space since October and, four weeks ago, they made the move.

“I said, Jackie, we're opening up our new store on Monday, we're just doing it,” VanDenBerg said. “We're not coming back to the other store. So, that’s what we did.”

The new space is bright and airy, perfect for displaying the 300 wigs offered in-store.

Brandsen said customers purchase hairs for all sorts of reasons. For some, it's the ease of use it provides. Others come after chemotherapy treatment, alopecia or trichotillomania.

Hidden Secrets Wigs is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays by appointment only.

These days, Hidden Secrets has customers from far and wide. They visit the store to purchase hairs, but also to have them washed and styled.

"I think that's why you do hair, you go into the industry because you like that transformation," Brandsen said. "Here, you get that transformation, but then they transform from the inside. They look in the mirror and you know instantly when it happens. It's an experience you can't justify with words."

Learn more at hiddensecretswigs.com.

