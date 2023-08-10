SeventyFour / Getty Images

In the world of retail therapy, few experiences can match the thrill of stumbling upon a hidden gem in a thrift store. As savvy shoppers seek unique items with history and character, the allure of thrift stores has grown exponentially. Plus, according to a report by CouponFollow, thrift store enthusiasts save an average of approximately $150 per month, translating to an impressive annual savings of around $1,760, by opting for secondhand purchases.

However, the best finds are often not on display front and center. Delving deeper into the aisles and exploring lesser-known sections can lead to wild and wonderful discoveries. So, whether you’re a seasoned thrifter or just embarking on your first secondhand journey, here are the hidden thrift store sections you should never skip for the best finds.

Two Words: Vintage Electronics

Amidst the rows of clothing and knick-knacks, a true treasure trove awaits in the world of vintage electronics. From classic record players to retro video game consoles, these often-overlooked sections are a haven for tech enthusiasts and nostalgia seekers alike. Imagine stumbling upon a functional Walkman or a mint-condition rotary telephone that transports you back in time. Plus, you can often score incredible deals, shares Darren Bogus of Shop LC. “A lot depends on their workers knowing what’s valuable and what isn’t,” he said. “They can’t catch everything, so plenty slips through.”

Upholstery and Fabric Remnants

For the crafty souls, the upholstery and fabric remnants section is a goldmine waiting to be explored. Discarded upholstery samples, fabric scraps, and sewing supplies can be repurposed into stunning creations, from patchwork quilts to one-of-a-kind clothing items. Not only does this section provide endless creative possibilities, but it also contributes to sustainable practices by giving new life to materials that might have otherwise gone to waste. We love a double thrifting win!

Everyone Should Check the Men’s Section

Anna Krizova of Camino Adventures shared a nugget of wisdom she consistently tells her readers: Explore the men’s clothing section during thrift store visits, especially for those who favor the allure of loose-fitting, vintage-style jeans. Krizova said that approximately 90% of the time, it’s the men’s section that has the robust denim perfect for transforming into shorts or turning into your very own boyfriend (not required) jeans.

Books, Magazines and Everything Literary

As e-readers dominate the modern reading landscape, the charm of physical books remains undeniable. Thrift store book sections are well-known, but it’s worth seeking out tucked-away book nooks for unexpected literary treasures. Unearth vintage cookbooks, forgotten classics, and unique editions that can enrich your personal library. You might even discover rare first editions or signed copies, offering a glimpse into the literary past.

Knick Knacks Galore

The allure of thrift stores lies not only in the practical finds but also in the curios and oddities that make our homes truly unique. Delve into the shelves adorned with quirky figurines, vintage board games and eccentric decorations.

“All of my weird art comes from thrift stores and I get constant compliments on it,” said thrifting enthusiast Suzanne Lewis. “I love how I have stuff nobody else does.” These sections provide a chance to infuse your living space with character and personality, all while unearthing conversation pieces that spark curiosity and intrigue.

The Repairable and Restorable Furniture Corner

While perfectly polished pieces might be enticing, don’t disregard the furniture corner that holds potential projects awaiting your creative touch. With a bit of DIY love, you can transform a weathered dresser into a shabby-chic masterpiece or breathe new life into a worn-out wooden chair. This section not only offers cost-effective options but also fosters a sense of accomplishment as you resurrect forgotten furniture items.

Bonus Tip

Bogus believes you should never hesitate to ask about discounts, even when shopping at chain thrift stores. “After getting married, my partner and I were shopping for a cheap couch for our first apartment,” he said. “By talking nicely to a manager at one of our local stores, we were able to save 50% on our first couch!” Bogus also underscores the importance of being very friendly while asking and handling any potential refusal with grace.

In a world dominated by fast fashion and mass-produced goods, thrift stores offer a refreshing alternative. Beyond the main aisles, hidden sections house a treasure trove of vintage delights, crafty opportunities, and unique curiosities. The thrill of discovery and the joy of giving new life to forgotten items make thrift store shopping not just a consumer experience, but an adventure worth embarking upon. So, the next time you step into a thrift store, remember to explore the hidden sections — for within their unassuming confines lie the best finds waiting to be uncovered.

