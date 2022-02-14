Hidden tricks for your PC and Mac: Talking Tech podcast

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

Hey there listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. It's always nice when you have, whether you're working on a PC or a Mac to learn some of the new tricks that are available when your computer updates. My colleague Kim Kommando talks about this in a story that you can read on tech.USAtoday.com. Hidden features to try now on your windows, PC or Mac, we'll go over a couple right here and you can check out the rest in Kim's story.

One of the coolest features for the Mac, and I really would love to try this, is you can now copy and paste text from a photo. So say you look at a picture. It has an email address. It has a phone number, whatever it is, you can take that and copy it and say, add it as a contact. If you want to send it out as an email, if you want to make a phone call.

So again, if there's a phone number on the side of a building and you see it in a photo, you can highlight it and then you can call directly from there. It's really great, and Kim spells out how to use it. You basically hover your pointer over the text. You'll drag to select it, and then you can copy it and then do whatever you have to do. It is super cool. And it's definitely a really nice feature. Let's go to Windows PCs, snap layouts. I got a chance to test these out recently with the new Surface laptops and tablets that Microsoft introduced. But they're basically a really cool way to organize all your apps, especially if you're working in multiple at once. So you basically snap them into place on the screen and you can just move through them effortlessly. It's really fun.

Say you're on a browser and then you have something else open like Word. When I was testing it out, I would have Word open and then I'd have a browser open and then I'd have another browser window open for YouTube TV. So I'd be watching something on TV while I was doing all these other things. But the way you snap is so easy, it just pops right on the screen. You can adjust the different types of layouts you want. It's really, really easy to use, and it really makes easier to stay organized on your computer. And again, Kim breaks down all the steps you need to take to make sure that you're organized and that everything is exactly where you want it to be.

