Higginbotham Partners with Grace Hill to Expand Technology-Enabled HR Solutions into Multifamily Industry

·3 min read

Clients gain access to a robust talent management platform to increase property performance

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, the nation's 20th largest independent insurance, financial and HR services firm, today announced its partnership with Grace Hill, the innovator of talent and customer management solutions for real estate, covering policies, training, performance assessment and surveys. The collaboration with Grace Hill is a progression of Higginbotham's single source initiative to become the technology platform that powers multifamily clients to manage and develop talent and improve property performance.

Higginbotham is a top 20 independent insurance, financial and HR services firm nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/Higginbotham)
Higginbotham is a top 20 independent insurance, financial and HR services firm nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/Higginbotham)

Higginbotham is a commercial and personal insurance and employee benefits broker with an HR Services Division that provides broad-based outsourced and insourced human resources support and consulting. Within its HR Services Division is a specialty practice serving the multifamily industry.

"We're honored to have Grace Hill as our partner. They are the highly-regarded, market leader in modern talent management solutions and technology in multifamily," said Dennis Weyenberg, COO of Higginbotham HR Services. "We've specialized in the multifamily industry for over 20 years, developing HR best practices and insurance benchmarks based on industry complexities. The partnership gives our clients and their management teams access to a premier platform for HR, safety and compliance training within their core training programs. Our combined proficiency not only strengthens the relationships with our shared clients, it also strengthens the relationships they have with their people. That brings value to their business."

Grace Hill's property performance loop establishes the policies, training, assessment and survey components of the talent and customer experience management process. The integrated, scalable and seamless platform, which includes Vision Learning Management System, PolicyPartner, Validate and KingsleySurveys, continues to build upon itself and enables customers to configure the process to develop, retain and grow their talent and property performance.

"Multifamily is continuously seeking innovative ways to streamline and optimize its HR initiatives. The Grace Hill team is beyond pleased to be chosen as the preferred provider of policies, training and assessments to Higginbotham as they expand their market share in multifamily," said Kendall Pretzer, Grace Hill CEO. "Together, our technology forward solutions can provide a full human capital management system for our joint clients. By partnering with industry leaders who have decades of experience building and managing software, clients can enjoy the confidence and peace of mind their teams are empowered to optimize property performance."

Higginbotham has evolved into a single source solution for employers to control their exposures. It added HR services to its portfolio of insurance, risk management and employee benefits services in 2018 with the addition of a team that has grown to 80 HR and payroll professionals managed by Weyenberg.

About Higginbotham
Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 20th largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations across 10 states, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

About Grace Hill
Grace Hill provides technology-enabled talent performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 1,700 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit gracehill.com for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/higginbotham-partners-with-grace-hill-to-expand-technology-enabled-hr-solutions-into-multifamily-industry-301362001.html

SOURCE Higginbotham

