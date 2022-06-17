High-Achieving Commercial, Manufacturing Exec Jaci Volles Joins Chief Outsiders’ Team of Fractional CMOs

Volles drives share and revenue growth via strategy development and motivating high-performance teams.

Jaci Volles, CMO, Chief Outsiders

Volles drives share and revenue growth via strategy development and motivating high-performance teams.

NAPERVILLE, IL, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading commercial and manufacturing Chief Marketing Officer Jaci Volles has joined the team of more than 110 fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) at Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s top marketing consulting agencies focused on strategic growth.

Volles – with deep practical experience honed at such recognizable home brands as Oneida, Libbey, and Newell – is available for client engagements with the mid-market businesses that comprise Chief Outsiders’ client base.

Lauded as “a natural leader successful at strategically motivating high-performance global teams,” Volles delivers insights that have grown brand awareness, supported channel strategies, and tuned sales engines poised for growth.

As the CMO at Oneida Group, Volles’ efforts propelled significant double-digit sales growth through the development and launch of an aggressive channel and category strategy. These strategies also supported top-line revenue and improved margin over a three-year period with a leading mass retailer.

Also, as VP of Sales at Libbey, Volles drove consistent double-digit sales growth in the B2B sector by shepherding an intentional strategic customer and product mix marketing program. While VP of Marketing at Libbey, her efforts led to an 8.4 percent sales contribution (well above the 7.2 percent initial target) through the launch of an extensive and innovative product assortment that secured category leadership across trade channels.

“With strong market-facing vision, Jaci crafts brand, niche, category, channel, and digital strategies aligned with business development objectives to enhance positioning, generate amplified market presence, and drive growth,” said David Vroom, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.

Volles earned her B.S. in Marketing from Franklin University.

Story continues

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 110 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,400 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com



