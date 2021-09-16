U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,474.25
    -7.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,465.75
    -38.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.30
    -6.70 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.39
    -0.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.70
    -21.10 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    -0.43 (-1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    -0.0050 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.86
    -0.60 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3820
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,956.50
    +443.80 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.21
    +37.00 (+3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.63
    +28.14 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 323,000 individuals likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

High Adoption in Power Generation Plants to create Demand for Emission Control Systems Through 2031

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sales of emission control systems are expected to increase 4.2% in 2021 at just over 5,000 thousand units.

Persistence_Market_Research_Logo
Persistence_Market_Research_Logo

Standards promulgated from EPA for regulating emissions produced from industries, as well as the Clean Air Act, have been instrumental in market development. A more critical factor driving the sales of emission control systems is the mandatory inclusion of these devices into systems, processes, and automobiles. Other demand drivers include the upsurge in industrialization and rising concerns to mitigate hazards posed by emission on humans and the environment. While measures are laid to ensure personnel and environment safety, emission control systems are cited as viable candidates to potentially reduce urban pollution.

Partnerships, JVs, and product innovations are prominent in this marketplace:

  • In February 2021, DuPont Clean Technologies signed a contract with ISAB S.R.L. for IsoTherming® hydroprocessing technology.

  • In April 2020, Denso partnered with the Tokyo Institute of Technology to establish the DENSO Mobility Collaborative Research Center.

Persistence Market Research's analysis projects the global emission control systems to expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/17506

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Around the world, a number of businesses have sought to estimate the industry's potential impacts on climate-related issues. On similar developments, North America remains to be the most lucrative market for emission control systems, followed by Europe.

  • Since manufactures are striving to deliver air treatment solutions to aftermarket buyers, retrofit installations are multiplying in number as compared to new installation of emission control systems.

  • The U.S. is positioned as the top nation in the global market with the highest market value share. Demand in the U.S. will increase at over 5% CAGR over the next ten years.

  • In 2021, the market in Germany grew 8% year-on-year, while in Japan it grew 5% year-on-year.

  • Electrostatic precipitators are poised for lucrative growth over the forecast period at a higher CAGR as compared to other emission control devices.

  • On-road vehicles and power generation plants will continue to be major consumers of emission control systems. The market for on-road vehicles is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 5.1 Bn from 2021-2031. The market for power generation plants is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$D 2 Bn in the same time period.

Get customized report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/17506

"Emission control systems will witness speculative growth in East Asia over the next few years. By 2031, the global market will double in size to reach US$ 40 Bn," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Automobile Sales to Favor Market Growth

Automobile sales have been expanding at a rapid pace in recent years. Despite economic instabilities induced by the coronavirus pandemic, over 95 million vehicles were produced in 2016 and around 78 million vehicles were sold in 2020.

Over the projection period, worldwide vehicle sales are expected to rise due to increasing population and rising disposable income. Automobile manufacturers are adopting various types of pollution control systems in order to limit vehicle emissions and cater to a consumer base that is progressively migrating toward eco-friendly products.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/17506

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global emission control systems market, presenting estimation statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study offers compelling insights on the market based on device type, installation, and end-use industry, across five major regions of the world.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact:

Rajendra Singh
Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-adoption-in-power-generation-plants-to-create-demand-for-emission-control-systems-through-2031-301378545.html

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna President details new clinical data on COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna Presdient Stephen Hoge joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest infomration about Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.&nbsp;

  • Warding Off Winter Cold in U.S. Will Be Pricey as Propane Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans who rely on propane for heating are facing the most expensive winter in years as prices for the fuel jump to the highest since 2014.Propane prices have risen almost 60% so far this year in Mont Belvieu, Texas, the main U.S. trading hub, amid strong overseas demand and tighter production. A rally in natural gas is adding momentum, since about 80% of America’s propane is a byproduct of gas processing.The propane surge comes amid skyrocketing costs for raw materials, adding

  • Europe’s Energy Crunch Is Forcing U.K. Factories to Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch has forced a major fertilizer maker to shut down two U.K. plants, the first sign that a record rally in gas and power prices is threatening to slow the region’s economic recovery.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it’s halting operations at its Billingham and Ince manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices, with no estimate for when production will resume. European gas and power futures tumbled Thursday on signs energy-intensive industrie

  • Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and Supply Crunches

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is facing high energy prices for the foreseeable future as oil and natural gas producers resist the urge to drill again, according to Chevron Corp.’s top executive.“There are things that are interfering with market signals right now that we haven’t seen before. Eventually things work out, but eventually can be a long time,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said Wednesday in an interview at Bloomberg News headquarters in New York. He expects strong prices for gas, lique

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 70% upside for these highly rated energy stocks in rally mode

    Crude oil shot up more than 3% in only one day amid rising demand and a supply disruption, while many oil and gas stocks were up even more.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Have $3,000? 3 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    These companies are benefiting from solid secular tailwinds, and their shares are still trading for cheap.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Oil Steadies After Drop in U.S. Stockpiles, Gas Rally Spurs Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied above $72 a barrel after U.S. crude stockpiles tumbled again and investors tracked a broader rally in energy prices.West Texas Intermediate edged up after hitting the highest intraday level since early August on Wednesday. U.S. crude inventories dropped by more than 6 million barrels last week to a two-year low, according to government figures. Meanwhile, gas and power prices are surging, adding to expectations for a lift in consumption as winter draws closer in the n

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Sneaker brand On ‘very much built around a grassroots movement’: Co-CEO

    On, Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Maurer&nbsp;and&nbsp;Co-Founder & Executive Co-Chairman Caspar Coppetti join Yahoo Finance to discuss On's IPO debut with a $24 share price, the company's focus on footwear Innovation, its cyclon initiative, and its growth strategy.

  • Ryanair lifts growth target, says no need for new Boeing order

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ryanair hiked its five-year passenger forecast on Thursday, saying the delivery of an existing Boeing order and increased use of older planes would allow it to grow faster without the need for an additional large deal. Ryanair now expects to fly 225 million passengers a year by 2026, up from 200 million previously. Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters it would sell fewer second-hand planes to meet that target on top of the planned delivery of 210 of Boeing's 197-seat MAX 200 model over the next five years.

  • Stray Balloon Triggers Chip-Making Outage at Infineon Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- One of German auto chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG’s most important manufacturing sites was forced to shut down after a power outage, potentially exacerbating a global semiconductor supply crunch.The city of Dresden suffered a large-scale power disruption for 20 minutes from around 2 p.m. on Monday, and Infineon’s factory there came to a complete halt, a spokesperson said via email. Production resumed on Tuesday evening. The company did not quantify the impact.The outage is unr

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • Moderna study shows waning immunity for COVID shots, supports booster

    Pharmaceutical group Moderna said a study of breakthrough COVID-19 cases among vaccinated individuals supports the need for a booster shot. In a news release on Wednesday, Moderna identified 88 breakthrough COVID cases among 11,431 people vaccinated between December 2020 and March 2021, but 162 cases in the group who got their shots between July and October of last year. The vaccine maker also noted a lower incidence of severe cases among those recently vaccinated. "This is only one estimate, bu

  • Emotional AI and other ‘moonshot’ technologies could grow to $6 trillion market by 2030, says Bank of America

    Our call of the day has 14 ideas on future technologies that could be the next big thing for investors, if they don't choose to ignore it.

  • Oil holds above $75 on U.S. inventories and gas prices

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil held above $75 a barrel on Thursday, within sight of a multi-week high hit a day earlier, supported by a big drop in U.S. crude inventories and surging European natural gas prices. U.S. crude inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels last week, more than the 3.5 million-barrel drop analysts expected, with offshore oil facilities still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Ida last month. Brent crude was down 15 cents, or 0.2%, at $75.31 a barrel by 1128 GMT.

  • Bombardier launches upscale Challenger 3500 in battle for mid-sized private jets

    Bombardier on Tuesday unveiled an upscale variant of its Challenger 350 business jet as the planemaker vies to protect its dominant market share in the segment and capitalize on higher demand for private flying during the pandemic. The refreshed variant, named Challenger 3500, seats up to 10 passengers and comes with voice-controlled cabin systems like lighting, and a smaller version of the chaise lounge seats found on Bombardier's flagship Global 7500. The Challenger 3500, expected to enter service in the second half of 2022, will list for $26.7 million, the same price as the 350, Chief Executive Éric Martel said in an interview.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Among Warren Buffett's favorite aphorisms is "our favorite holding period is forever." Eric Volkman (Procter & Gamble): I'd recommend a Berkshire holding that Buffett is actually more famous for withdrawing from than owning -- consumer staples giant Procter & Gamble. Berkshire obtained its once-considerable stake in the company through the back door.