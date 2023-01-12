U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.25
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,094.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,466.25
    -10.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.60
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.49
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.10
    +6.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0769
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    -0.0670 (-1.85%)
     

  • Vix

    21.09
    +0.51 (+2.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2160
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6550
    -0.7700 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,239.17
    +804.47 (+4.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.17
    +19.45 (+4.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,451.69
    +5.69 (+0.02%)
     

High Need for Agricultural Chemicals to Fuel Amines Market Expansion. By 2033, Amine Market to Generate US$ 65.8 Billion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Expansion in Asia-Pacific region: The Asia-Pacific region, especially China, is expected to see significant growth in the amines market due to increasing industrialization and urbanization in the region. The amines market is driven by increasing demand for amines in various end-use industries such as surfactants, agrochemicals, oil and gas, water treatment, and personal care and homecare products

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global amines market, valued at US$ 31.9 Bn in 2023, is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2033. By 2033, the amines market is projected to generate US$ 65.8 billion.

Technical advancements in amine manufacturing have boosted its use in commercial and consumer applications, which is a major market driver. The use of amines in new industrial applications, such as water treatment, is anticipated to spread to other industrial sectors.

The chemical has many uses now as a result of ongoing research and development, which is another driver boosting the market. The market has excellent prospects for expansion as a result of the rising usage of new applications.

For Critical Insights, Request for PDF Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13026

Stumbling Blocks of the Market

However, the use of amines causes human health issues such as skin diseases, which is a market limitation. One of the main uses of the market is the use of amines in personal care products, which is restricted by strict regulatory laws.

The market for amines is predicted to be restrained by the increased use of bio-based chemicals and products in agriculture.

Pharmaceutical Industry Luring Market Opportunities

The pharmaceutical industry's growing need for amines to manufacture painkillers is predicted to present the amines market with tremendous growth potential. Growing numbers of elderly people and the prevalence of numerous chronic diseases are driving growing demand for healthcare services. As a result, the market for amines is expanding due to the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry.

It is anticipated that the growing personal care market, where amines are used to make cosmetics, toiletries, skincare, hair care, and fragrances, will present profitable business opportunities. The purchasing power of consumers for personal care and hygiene products is rising as a result of lifestyle changes.

Regional Outlook

The region that produces the most amines and consumes the most in Europe. Europe currently has the biggest market share as a result. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest development potential for the market due to the rising demand and significant investments made there by industry players.

For More Information, Query or Customization Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13026  

Key Takeaways

  • Aromatic amines in the product type segment of the amines market are to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

  • MDI segment of the amines market in the end use segment to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2033 to 2033.

  • U.S. market for amines to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% and reach US$ 13.9 Bn by 2033.

  • U.K. amines market to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% and achieve US$ 1.4 Bn by 2033.

  • The Chinese market for amines may advance at a CAGR of 9.3% and reach US$ 23.9 Bn by 2033

  • By 2033, the Japan amines market might thrive at a CAGR of 7.1% and hit US$ 2.5 Bn.

  • South Korea market for amines may advance at a CAGR of 6.4% and attain US$ 3.0 Bn by 2033.

Competitive Landscape

The main tactics used by market participants to expand their market share by pooling resources and expertise are partnerships and collaborations.

BASF, Clariant, Invista, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Chemical Industries Ltd., Dow Chemicals, Ineos, Sinopec, and Taminco are a few of the major businesses highlighted in the study.

Recent Development

  • Expansion

  • A new speciality amines plant will be launched by BASF at its location in Nanjing Chemical Industry Park in China, the company stated in September 2017. The new multi-product facility has an annual production capacity of 21,000 metric tonnes.

  • At the BASF Verbund plant in Ludwigshafen, BASF stated in April 2019 that it would boost the production capacity of alkylethanolamines (AEOA) by 20%.

  • Launch

  • A new speciality amines plant will be launched by BASF at its location in Nanjing Chemical Industry Park in China, the company stated in September 2017. The new multi-product facility has an annual production capacity of 21,000 metric tonnes.

  • At the BASF Verbund plant in Ludwigshafen, BASF stated in April 2019 that it would boost the production capacity of alkylethanolamines (AEOA) by 20%.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13026

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

Complete TOC with Report preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/amines-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Silicone Market Demand: According to the Future Market Insights research the global Silicone market is estimated to be valued at US$ 18.5 Bn in the year 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2022-2032.

Nanocellulose Market Trends: According to research by Future Market Insights, the nanocellulose market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

Carbonate Market Growth: The global carbonate market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 4.02 Billion in 2022.

Aldehydes Market Analysis: The aldehydes market is likely to register a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The market is likely to be valued at US$ 4.57 Bn in 2022 and likely to be valued at US$ 6.64 Bn by 2032.

Furfural Market Overview: The global furfural market size is expected to be worth US$ 506.40 Mn in 2022. The market is projected to witness a robust CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2032, to arrive at a market valuation of US$ 865 Mn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • YVR outlines series of initiatives in response to travel disruption during 2022 holiday season

    Today, Tamara Vrooman, President & CEO at Vancouver Airport Authority, issued the following statement regarding a series of initiatives following the travel disruptions caused by winter storms in December.

  • China consumer inflation accelerates in Dec; PPI falls with soft demand

    The consumer price index (CPI) was 1.8% higher than a year earlier, rising faster than the 1.6% annual gain seen in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday. The CPI for all of 2022 was 2.0% higher than the level of 2021, compared with the government target of around 3%. The producer price index (PPI) showed an annual drop for a third straight month.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid ongoing meme stock rally

    The current meme stock rally has Bed Bath & Beyond shares surging amid bankruptcy speculation while Party City's stock slides lower.

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • Why Amazon Stock Is Rallying Again Today

    Amazon maintained its buy rating with one Wall Street analyst, and has had some other bullish news flow of late.

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • Stocks moving ahead of the close: Airbnb, Crocs, Lucid, Affirm

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith details some of the top trending stocks ahead of Wednesday's closing bell.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 18 Months

    These innovative growth stocks have the tailwinds necessary to deliver triple-digit returns for their shareholders by mid-2024.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think TSMC (TSM) Could Surge 33.2%: Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The mean of analysts' price targets for TSMC (TSM) points to a 33.2% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Disposition, Special Dividend and Updated Guidance

    CALGARY, AB, Jan. 11, 2023 Paramount Resources Ltd. (ʺParamountʺ or the ʺCompanyʺ) (TSX: POU) is pleased to announce the closing of the disposition of its Kaybob Smoky and Kaybob South Duvernay properties and a special dividend of $1.00 per class A common share (ʺCommon Shareʺ). The Company is also pleased to provide preliminary estimates of its fourth quarter production and annual 2022 capital expenditures and updates to its 2023 guidance, preliminary 2024 guidance and five-year outlook.

  • Daughter of world’s richest man takes the helm at Dior as LVMH reshuffles its two biggest fashion houses

    A reshuffle at LVMH appears to have tightened Bernard Arnault's family grip on the luxury powerhouse.

  • The inflation report is coming: Here are 2 blue-chip stocks to shockproof your portfolio

    Inflation chat is once again this week’s hot topic. December’s consumer price index (CPI) will be released on Thursday with analysts hoping a repeat of last month’s positive declaration in inflation levels. The forecast is for core CPI to have climbed 0.3% in December. While this is a touch higher than November, it would still be in line with the quarter’s average, and less than the 0.5% average exhibited between January and September against a backdrop of the highest inflation in decades. The r

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Warned of Bankruptcy. Then Its Stock Soared 166%.

    Bed Bath stock rose 69% on Wednesday, in another wild day of trading for the stock. Here's how to make sense of the move.

  • GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Jumps After Company Releases Guidance

    GE HealthCare Technologies' shares rose Wednesday after the company issued preliminary results for the fourth quarter and forecasted continued organic revenue growth in the year ahead. The company, which [completed its spinoff](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-01-04-2023/card/ge-healthcare-spinoff-starts-trading-WpvaxRCwO5Vfht5JyHEo) from General Electric last week, said it expects 2023 organic revenue to grow by 5% to 7% from 2022 levels. In 2022, organic revenue grew by

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock, According to DBS

    It’s safe to say most investors did not foresee shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shedding 50% of their value last year but that’s how it panned out in 2022’s market rout. However, 2023 is off to a decent start with the stock showing year-to-date gains of 13%. Sachin Mittal – Head of Telecom, Media and Technology Research of Singapore banking giant DBS – thinks there are enough reasons for Amazon to keep pushing ahead and points to several elements of its multi-thronged business that will help to d