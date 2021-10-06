U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,298.41
    -47.31 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,910.43
    -404.24 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,288.12
    -145.71 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.19
    -24.17 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.61
    -1.32 (-1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.40
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1542
    -0.0059 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0140 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    -0.0065 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3000
    -0.1720 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,016.98
    +3,817.40 (+7.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,309.13
    +46.03 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.50
    -81.60 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

High Alpha opens third venture studio: co-founder calls venture market ‘hot and crazy’

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Venture studio High Alpha launched its third studio Wednesday, continuing to create, launch and scale enterprise cloud companies.

The Indianapolis firm typically begins a new studio every three years, and is a model of entrepreneurship that combines startup creation with venture funding. Co-founder and managing partner Scott Dorsey told TechCrunch this is coming at a busy time for venture capital.

“The venture market is so hot and crazy right now,” Dorsey said. “Venture firms are having to move earlier to be competitive to get deals they might miss. Given what we do, we are as early as it gets, so I think we are ahead of that curve with the venture studio model. We are also going through all the trials and tribulations of starting companies, so we have that empathy and operator background. Not many firms have that background.”

All of that wild and crazy activity is a positive shift and providing a bigger field for seed investors, he added. There are more firms now that can write big checks, so if High Alpha is able to get companies up-and-running in the first year, the startups will need that next level of capital for the next stage of growth.

High Alpha Studio III raised $18 million from repeat investors Emergence Capital and Foundry Group. It comes seven months after the venture studio announced a $110 million fund. As part of the investment, Foundry Group’s Jaclyn Freeman Hester and Emergence Capital’s Carlotta Siniscalco joined its board of directors.

Dorsey, along with Eric Tobias, Mike Fitzgerald and Kristian Andersen, founded High Alpha in 2015. Since then, it has raised over $260 million and founded and launched more than 30 companies, including Zylo, Lessonly, MetaCX, Mandolin, Casted and Bolster.

The first studio had 11 companies and the second had 17. This new studio is starting out with three, two that are in stealth mode, Dorsey said. Among all of the companies, there have been seven exits so far, most recently Seismic’s acquisition of Lessonly, a training, coaching and enablement company.

Over the years, High Alpha has examined different sectors, from the gig economy to the talent marketplace to technology knowledge. When the way people worked changed in 2020, High Alpha kicked into high gear and started a record number of companies, 10, compared to its typical three per year.

“We saw an opportunity to solve problems for the new way we are living,” Dorsey added. “We are in a brand new world now. Being more funded means we can make more meaningful investments and compete in the market.”

5 questions for venture capital in Q3

 

Recommended Stories

  • Cabify bolts on grocery deliveries in Spain with Lola Market tie-up

    Spanish ride-hailing unicorn Cabify is getting into grocery deliveries as it looks to add another string to its multi-modal mobility and urban utility bow. The grocery delivery service is powered by a partnership with local grocery picking startup, Lola Market. The relationship between Cabify and Glovo (via Lola Market) looks to be only at the level of a strategic partnership for now.

  • 5 Stocks To Watch For October 6, 2021

    Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are: Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares fell 0.3% to $212.44 in after-hours trading. Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) reported that it won an $823 million contract from the U.S. Army’s Program Manager for Intelligence Systems and Analytics for the Capability Drop 2 program. Palantir Technologi

  • To get rich investing, the power of time beats a lucky stock pick

    Just five years of modest investments if you start early in your working life can leave you with millions when it’s time to retire.

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • Palantir Stock Is Surging on a Big Army Contract Win

    Palantir stock is rising after hours because the company won a contract to supply data and analytics software to the Army.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This semiconductor stock is generating red-hot growth, and some think that will be reflected in the stock price this year.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Here's Why AMC's Most Important Number Could Be $5.5 Billion

    AMC appears to have staved off the worst-case scenario of the pandemic; the next step is becoming profitable again.

  • 10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy According to ‘Australia’s Warren Buffett’ Kerr Neilson

    In this article, we discuss the 10 small-cap stocks to buy according to Australian billionaire Kerr Neilson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Neilson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Australian Billionaire Kerr Neilson. Billionaire Kerr Neilson co-founded Platinum Asset […]

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) jumped 2.2% through 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday after analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse raised their price target on the cruise line stock to $41 a share. No huge surprise there, because Carnival stock costs less than $26 today. Credit Suisse premises its higher price target on details gleaned from Carnival's third-quarter earnings report last month.

  • Voyager Digital Business Update for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced preliminary revenue and user metrics for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Voyager Therapeutics stock rockets after license option deal with Pfizer that could be valued at $630 million

    Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. rocketed 38.9% in premarket trading Wednesday, after closing at a record low in the previous session, after the gene therapy company announced a license option agreement with Pfizer Inc. that could valued at more than $600 million. Trading volume spiked up to 3.9 million shares ahead of the open, which compares with the full-day average of about 173,000 shares. The agreement allows Pfizer to exercise options to license novel capsids generated from Voyager's RN

  • Dow Jones Futures Tumble: Look For This Market Rally Signal; Google, Datadog Lead 9 Stocks To Watch

    Futures tumbled, with the market rally still not flashing this signal. Watch Google and Datadog. Palantir soared an Army contract.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.