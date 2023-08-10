High Annual Mileage and 4 More Factors You Didn’t Know Raised Your Car Insurance Rates

onsuda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The rate you pay for your car insurance is determined by a complex combination of multiple factors that insurance companies consider when they assess your risk as a driver.

For instance, you probably already know that your driving history plays a big part in determining your car insurance rates. If you have a history of accidents, traffic violations or DUIs, your rates will likely be higher because these factors cause insurance companies to perceive you as a higher risk. It stands to reason that if you want to save on insurance, it’s essential to maintain a clean driving record.

But there are other variables you may not have considered that can influence the cost of your auto insurance. If you understand these factors, you can take proactive measures to optimize your coverage and end up saving big bucks on your premium.

High Mileage

High annual mileage is indeed a significant factor in determining auto insurance rates. “In recent times, annual mileage has gained prominence as a critical determinant of insurance rates,” said Eric Carlson, an independent agent at Eric Carlson Family Insurance. “Extensive research by insurance companies has revealed a direct correlation between the amount of time spent on the road and the likelihood of accidents.”

Carlson goes on to say that an increasing number of insurers are tracking drivers’ habits by monitoring aspects such as driving times, speeds, incidents of hard braking, and, most crucially, the total number of miles driven. Insurance companies have a couple of ways of tracking this data.

“Many vehicles are now equipped with connectivity features that record substantial amounts of data related to driving behavior,” said Carlson. He added, “When a vehicle undergoes maintenance, the mileage is recorded and forwarded to services like CarFax. Insurance providers often purchase this data to ensure their customers’ reported mileage aligns with the actual figures.”

Mike Davison, founder of Superbike Newbie, said, “More miles driven equals more time on the road, which increases the risk of an accident.” Commuters who spend more time driving often face higher premiums compared to those who work from home or drive locally. If you are a high-mileage driver, you may notice higher insurance premiums as insurance companies perceive increased exposure to potential collisions.

However, responsible drivers who primarily work from home or have low annual mileage can benefit from potential savings. Some insurers offer discounts for low-mileage drivers, so always communicate any changes in your driving habits to your insurance provider to explore potential discounts.

Age, Gender and Marital Status

Age, gender and marital status can influence your insurance rates significantly. Younger drivers, especially males, are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents, leading to higher rates. On the other hand, married individuals may receive lower rates as they are perceived as more responsible drivers. As you age, your premiums generally decrease, presenting an opportunity for savings over time

Location

Where you live can also impact your car insurance premiums. Living in an area with high traffic, high crime rates or accident-prone roads can result in higher premiums. Parking in a garage and investing in anti-theft devices might help lower your rates in such locations.

Credit Score

Insurance companies may use your credit score to assess your level of trustworthiness. As Davison stated, “A higher score can indicate responsible behavior, both financially and behind the wheel, potentially reducing premiums.”

Of course, that also means that a lower credit score can lead to higher premiums. To save on insurance costs, work on improving your credit score by paying bills on time and reducing debt.

Not Having a Dashcam

Installing a dashcam in your vehicle can potentially help reduce insurance rates in two ways. First of all, some insurers may adjust your premium because you have a dashcam installed if you simply ask. Additionally, having dashcam evidence can help prove your innocence in situations where you’re not at fault, preventing an insurance hike due to claims.

How You Can Save on Car Insurance

To save on car insurance, take a proactive approach to exploring various cost-cutting measures. Start by comparing quotes from multiple insurance providers to find the most suitable deal that aligns with your needs and budget. Also consider bundling your car insurance with other policies, like home or renters insurance, to unlock potential discounts.

Don’t forget to inquire with your insurance provider about available discounts based on your occupation, memberships or other qualifying factors. Assess your coverage needs carefully to ensure you’re not paying for unnecessary features. Taking defensive driving courses can not only improve your driving skills but also earn you valuable discounts with some insurers.

“One practical approach for individuals seeking to save money on car insurance is to consult experienced independent agents,” says Carlson. “These professionals have access to multiple insurance companies and can tailor policies to suit individual needs and risk profiles. By carefully evaluating each client’s specific circumstances, independent agents can identify the most suitable insurance options, potentially leading to significant cost savings.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: High Annual Mileage and 4 More Factors You Didn’t Know Raised Your Car Insurance Rates