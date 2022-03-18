High Arctic Announces Amendment to March 11, 2022 Press Release

U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) "High Arctic" or the "Corporation” announces a correction to specific information contained in the press release of March 11, 2022. The TSX has set the ex-dividend date for the $0.005 per share dividend payable on May 12, 2022 as Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Company previously announced the ex-dividend date as Friday, April 29, 2022.

About High Arctic

High Arctic’s principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry. High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The western Canadian operation provides well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of exploration and production companies.

For further information, please contact:

Lance Mierendorf
Chief Financial Officer
1.587.318.2218
1.800.668.7143

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
Suite 2350, 330–5th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4
website: www.haes.ca
Email: info@haes.ca


