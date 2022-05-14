U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.04 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.28 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.03 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.35 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    +0.7920 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,555.85
    -943.30 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

High Arctic Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HGHAF
High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
High Arctic Energy Services Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (“High Arctic” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of High Arctic held on May 12, 2022 (the “Meeting”). Three shareholders holding a total of 32,257,636 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or proxy, representing approximately 66.19% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on April 7, 2022. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved.

In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors at six with each nominee named in the Corporation’s management information circular dated April 7, 2022 being considered for election as directors. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

VOTES FOR

VOTES
WITHHELD/ABSTAINED

Michael R. Binnion

‎98.87%‎
‎(31,699,714)‎

‎1.13%‎
‎(363,529)‎

Simon P. D. Batcup

‎98.67%‎
‎(31,636,292)‎

‎1.33%‎
‎(426,951)‎

Daniel J. Bordessa

‎97.90%‎
‎(31,389,799)‎

‎2.10%‎
‎(673,444)‎

Honourable Joe Oliver

‎98.43%‎
‎(31,560,646)‎

‎1.57%‎
‎(502,597)‎

Ember W.M. Shmitt

‎98.11%‎
‎(31,456,107)‎

‎1.89%‎
‎(607,136)‎

Douglas J. Strong

‎98.65%‎
‎(31,629,914)‎

‎1.35%‎
‎(433,329)‎

At the Meeting, the shareholders also approved a resolution appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation and a resolution approving the unallocated options under the Corporation’s stock option plan.

About High Arctic

High Arctic’s principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry. High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The western Canadian operation provides well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of exploration and production companies.

For further information, please contact:

Lance Mierendorf
Chief Financial Officer
1.587.318.2218
1.800.668.7143

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
Suite 2350, 330–5th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4
website: www.haes.ca
Email: info@haes.ca



Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Stomped on the Gas Friday

    On a bright, promising day for the stock market, with the Dow up 1.5% and the S&P 500 closing 2.4% higher, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock raced higher than most, advancing an amazing 8.5% through the closing bell. You can thank Morgan Stanley for that. Investors were ebullient in general today, and no doubt that optimism -- after more than a week of nearly nonstop selling -- helped to jump-start Ford stock moving higher.

  • Are You Listening Elon? Walk Away From Twitter!

    In my April 28th Real Money column, I wrote a heartfelt letter to Elon Musk imploring him to walk away from Twitter . Musk followed that with a tweet two hours later stating that he "was still committed to the transaction." The threads of Elon's Twitter bid have been laid bare for the past two weeks.

  • Why Boeing Failed to Sustain Its Altitude Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) joined the rally on Friday morning, trading up more than 6% at one point, only to give up most of those gains as they day went on. Investors got a reminder of the challenges that face Boeing's commercial division, taking the wind out of the shares. It's been a tough run for Boeing, with shares down by more than 60% since the start of 2020.

  • Five Imploding $40 Billion Companies Are Shadows Of What They Were

    Feel poorer after the S&P 500's sell-off? Just know it could be worse. Much worse. Investors who piled in some $40 billion firms found out.

  • Elon Musk invited legal scrutiny by tweeting out his doubts about a $44 billion Twitter bid

    Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s early Friday morning tweet proclaiming his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter (TWTR) is on hold may violate laws meant to protect public markets from manipulation, experts say.

  • Here's why meme stocks are hinting at another flashy rally for `junk stocks`

    We've seen this movie before only to watch dip-buyers get fleeced — but money managers are now warming to the idea of a material bounce in stocks.

  • Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

    Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was "temporarily on hold" while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Twitter shares initially fell more than 20% in premarket trading, but after Musk, the chief executive of electric car market Tesla Inc, sent a second tweet saying he remained committed to the deal, they regained some ground. Musk, the world's richest person, decided to waive due diligence when he agreed to buy Twitter on April 25, in an effort to get the San Francisco-based company to accept his "best and final offer."

  • Apple Bounce Can’t Shake Off Chilling Signal for Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The week is ending on a higher note for Big Tech on hopes a relentless selloff may be nearing exhaustion. But Friday’s rally can’t completely wipe out a sobering signal from Apple Inc. shares. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderStocks Roar Back at End of

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • It’s Time to Go Bargain-Hunting in Tech. 2 Stocks That Look Impossibly Cheap.

    Micron could be the cheapest tech stock in the market, based on its price/earnings ratio. Western Digital isn’t far behind.

  • This portfolio manager’s strategy uses just one ETF and his own ‘crash indicator’ to beat the market by 530%

    Our call of the day from Thomas Kee Jr. is pounding the table over the importance of volatility, but says investors need to not just fear the lows, but embrace the highs.

  • Soros fund doubles down on Rivian bet, buys stakes in Lucid, Nio

    Billionaire George Soros’s investment fund has doubled down on its bet on Rivian Automotive Inc. and taken new positions on EV makers Nio Inc. and Lucid Motors Inc., according to a filing late Friday. The fund sold off its positions on Fisker Inc. and on General Motors Co.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy, and Sundial Stocks Popped on Friday

    Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) reported its fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings last night, and in so doing, sparked a rally across the cannabis sector today. As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of Aurora Cannabis itself are already up 13%, and peer producers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are benefiting as well -- up 8.5% and 5.9%, respectively. Heading into Q3, analysts had forecast that Aurora Cannabis would lose $0.19 per share (0.25 Canadian dollars, and furthermore, this was a pro forma prediction) on sales of $41.5 million -- about CA$53.7 million.

  • Signs of market bottom elude investors after steep selloff

    Investors are studying an array of indicators for clues on how much further a brutal slide in U.S. stocks could run, with some signs suggesting the tumble in equities may not be over. The S&P 500 extended its decline to nearly 20% from January’s record peak on Thursday before an end-of-week bounce, approaching the cusp of a bear market amid concerns that persistently high inflation will prompt more aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate increases that could undermine the economy. Declines have been even steeper in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which is down 24.5% year-to-date.

  • Dow Jones Jumps As Stocks Strike Back; Twitter Plunges On Elon Musk Move; Warren Buffett Stock Offers Buy Point

    The Dow Jones rallied as stocks fought back. Twitter plunged on a move by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. A Warren Buffett stock offered a buy point.

  • Market strategist explains why investors should still be ‘a bit on the cautious side’

    Akshata Bailkeri, Bruderman Asset Management Equity Analyst, and Eric Freedman, U.S. Bank Asset Management CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about how the market is reacting to economic data, the Fed's interest rate hikes, international markets, and geopolitical impacts on commodities.

  • Warren Buffett Beats the Market Rout Again

    Billionaire Warren Buffet is one of two people in the top ten richest people in the world who has seen his net worth rise since January, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report, is ranked number five on the index, which is a daily ranking of the world's richest people. The only other billionaire in the top 10 of the Bloomberg list is Gautam Adani, an Indian infrastructure magnate that owns real estate, commodities and power generation and transmission, whose total net worth is $102 billion and his year-to-date performance is a profit of $25.5 billion.

  • 10 FinTech Stocks to Buy According to Cathie Wood

    In this article, we discuss the 10 fintech stocks to buy according to Cathie Wood. In order to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s hedge fund performance, stock selection and history, go directly to 5 FinTech Stocks to Buy According to Cathie Wood. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management is the fund to watch on Wall […]

  • Which Dividend Aristocrats Are the Most Enticing?

    Dividend Aristocrats are great places to be when the market waters get really rough. While they still get knocked down during bear markets, their dividends tend to offer a glimmer of certainty amid turbulent times. The payouts of Dividend Aristocrats have held up during past crashes, crises, and everything in between. With growing fear that we'll fall into a bear market and recession, insisting on quality may prove a wise decision. In this piece, we used TipRanks' Comparison Tool to evaluate thr