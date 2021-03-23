U.S. markets open in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,912.50
    -17.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,470.00
    -149.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,039.00
    -32.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.00
    -32.30 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.23
    -2.33 (-3.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    -0.0047 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.92
    -1.03 (-4.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    -0.0106 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4770
    -0.3430 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,951.08
    -2,452.35 (-4.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.81
    -51.64 (-4.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,691.72
    -34.38 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,995.92
    -178.23 (-0.61%)
     

High Arctic Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) "High Arctic" or the "Corporation” announced today that Christopher Ames, High Arctic’s Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, tendered his resignation with effect April 2, 2021. The Company has begun the process of recruiting a new executive, including a review of internal candidates.

Mike Maguire, High Arctic’s Chief Executive Officer commented: “On behalf of High Arctic and our team of employees in Canada, Papua New Guinea and Australia, I would like to wish Christopher well with his new career direction outside the energy service industry. Chris’ enthusiasm and work focus has been a stabilizing influence during his one-year tenure, including the recent filing of year-end disclosures.”

About High Arctic

High Arctic’s principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry. High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The western Canadian operation provides well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of exploration and production companies.

For further information, please contact:

Michael J. Maguire
Chief Executive Officer
403.508.7836
1.800.668.7143

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
Suite 500, 700-2nd Street S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 2W1
Website www.haes.ca
Email: info@haes.ca


Recommended Stories

  • Shares slip, dollar creeps up as markets await Powell and Yellen

    Shares edged down, bond yields eased and the dollar crept up towards recent peaks on Tuesday with markets in a cautious mood ahead of Congressional testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day. The STOXX index of 600 European shares was down 0.4%, while the benchmark 10-year German government bond yield dropped 1.9 basis points to -0.3290% as Monday's plunge in the Turkish lira and lingering concerns over coronavirus infection rates drove investors to safer assets. The dollar firmed and S&P 500 futures were 0.28% lower, with markets turning their attention to an update from Powell.

  • CapitaLand Shares Surge Most Since 1998 Following Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Capitaland Ltd. surged the most since 1998 in Singapore trading after unveiling a major overhaul that will see the nation’s biggest real estate firm split its main businesses.The stock climbed as much as 21% on Tuesday morning after a trading halt was lifted. Under the revamp announced Monday, the company plans to create and list an investment management entity which will house operations including real estate investment trusts and lodging. The firm will privatize its property development arm since it contains “longer-gestation projects” that require more intensive capital.CapitaLand’s attempt to sharpen its operations comes after it posted a record loss of S$1.57 billion ($1.2 billion) last year as the coronavirus pandemic triggered writedowns of some investment properties and residential projects.The restructuring is a “highly value-unlocking move,” said Vijay Natarajan, an analyst at RHB Research Institute. The new entity will allow investors to retain exposure to fund management and fee income business that generates high returns, while “monetizing investments in the more risky development business,” he wrote in a note.The stock traded at S$3.79 at 10:05 a.m. local time, the highest since January last year. Under the transaction if approved, investors will get S$4.102 per share in cash and scrip for every CapitaLand share they own, a 24% premium to its previous closing price.The new entity, called CapitaLand Investment Management, will have assets under management of about S$115 billion, making it the largest real estate investment manager in Asia, and the third-biggest listed one globally, behind Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Blackstone Group, the developer said.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“CapitaLand’s proposed restructuring, including placing the real estate development business in private hands, can allow the new CapitaLand Investment Management to commit more fully to investment property and fund oversight. Profit from the development business, particularly for residential projects, could be bumpy due to policy risk in China, Singapore and other major markets.”--Patrick Wong, real estate analystClick here for the researchThe move will position the company as an “asset-light and capital-efficient business,” Chief Executive Officer Lee Chee Koon said in a statement on Monday. Lee will helm the new entity, and CapitaLand will be delisted upon the proposal’s approval. The delisting and listing may take place by the fourth quarter, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Lim said.Meanwhile, the real estate development business will be fully held by CLA Real Estate Holdings, an indirect wholly owned unit of Temasek Holdings Pte, which has a 52% stake in CapitaLand. By being privately held, the company “can make more appropriate risk-return decisions to undertake attractive but longer-gestation projects,” Lee said.(Updates with analyst comments in the fourth and seventh paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Falls After Two Weekly Gains as Traders Await Bond Auctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined amid concern that Treasury yields may rise further as investors brace for key U.S. bond auctions.The drop comes after the precious metal posted two weekly increases that brought hope to bulls that this year’s selloff was easing. Gold is down more than 8% this year amid pressure from rising bond rates, which make non-interest-bearing bullion less attractive.Traders looked past a decline in yields on Monday to the longer-term view as the market turns attention to the heavy slate of auctions, with bonds getting pummeled recently amid a brightening outlook for growth and inflation. Gains in gold over the past two weeks weren’t enough to spur traders to close out bets on falling prices, according to TD Securities analysts led by Bart Melek.“This suggests that money managers continue to sell the yellow metal, as the sustained rise in nominal yields continues to add pressure,” the analysts said in a note Monday.The U.S. economy is set for a strong 2021 as the pandemic recedes that will push up prices, but there’s no sign yet that this will deliver unwanted inflation or a need to adjust monetary policy, said Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin.Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to appear before the U.S. House Financial Services committee on Tuesday.Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,740.24 an ounce by 2:19 p.m. in New York, after rising 0.5% on Friday. Futures for June delivery on the Comex fell 0.2% to settle at $1,740.40 an ounce. Spot silver fell 1.9%, while platinum and palladium retreated.StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell sees the metal edging higher on “improving physical demand and masses of liquidity looking for a home.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India market regulator relaxes valuation norms for some bonds after push back

    India's market regulator on Monday relaxed new valuation norms that were set to affect certain bonds worth more than $12 billion after the government flagged concerns of disruption in debt markets. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 10 had directed mutual funds to consider the maturity of so-called AT1 bonds as 100 years for valuation and limit exposure to such bonds to 10% of its debt assets, effective April 1. In a letter sent to SEBI the next day, the finance ministry asked the regulator to withdraw the valuation rule, saying it will cause "huge" mark-to-market losses, take away the appetite for such instruments and hurt capital raising by state-run banks.

  • Ex-Blackrock exec starts row over value of sustainable investing

    A high-profile newspaper op-ed by a former BlackRock Inc executive questioned the value of sustainable investing in solving problems, prompting other industry analysts to defend the role of funds that push for change in environmental, social and governance (ESG) corporate policies. Many ESG funds have almost no impact and create "a placebo effect to delay the overdue regulatory reforms in government we need" to address issues like climate change, said Tariq Fancy, BlackRock's onetime chief investment officer for sustainable investing, in a telephone interview on Friday. But ESG specialists fired back in defense of the sector.

  • Deliveroo Kicks Off $2.5 Billion IPO, U.K.’s Largest in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery startup Deliveroo Holdings Plc started taking investor orders in a share sale of as much as 1.77 billion pounds ($2.45 billion), marking the largest initial public offering in the U.K. since September.Deliveroo is selling shares at 3.90 pounds to 4.60 pounds apiece, according to a statement Monday, valuing the company at 7.6 billion pounds to 8.8 billion pounds.The offering is the biggest float on the London Stock Exchange since THG Plc’s 1.88 billion-pound offering in September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company will take investor orders through March 30, with the stock set to start trading the next day, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News.The sale consists of as many as 384.6 million shares, and that amount could be increased by as much as 10% if there’s enough demand. Besides the 1 billion pounds the company aims to raise selling new shares, existing shareholders will also offer stock in the IPO, Deliveroo said, without providing details. It plans to to invest its proceeds to fuel growth.Deliveroo had gathered enough investor demand to cover the full deal size throughout the price range within hours of opening the book, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News.It is coming to the market at a time when coronavirus restrictions have caused soaring demand for food delivery. Gross transaction value -- the total value of purchases on its platform -- rose 121% in January and February versus the same period last year, the company said Monday, after a 64% increase in 2020.In its last full-year results, Deliveroo said that it had been profitable “at the operating level” for more than six months in 2020. Still, the company posted an underlying loss for the year of 223.7 million pounds.“Bringing the food category online represents an enormous market opportunity,” it said, adding that less than one of 21 meals a week including breakfast lunch and dinner are ordered online now.CompetitionMarket opportunity for the sector “has always been there,” but there’s also competition, said Shaunak Mazumder, a global equities fund manager at Legal & General Investment Management, adding that he would have preferred for the offering “to come in slightly below the range to give more of an IPO discount and to account for possibly slower growth as we transition out of lockdown.”Deliveroo competes with the likes of Uber Technologies Inc.’s Uber Eats and Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, besides a host of smaller grocery delivery apps. Progress in vaccine rollouts across the U.K., Deliveroo’s biggest market, threatens to lead to a drop in at-home dining later this year. Still, if the company manages to hold on to its lockdown gains and keeps up with new restaurant signings, it would be “attractive,” Mazumder said.The company won’t be profitable again until 2023, according to some analyst estimates, said Dev Chakrabarti, a portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.“What you can’t capture is how competitive the marketplace will be, and whether one of the other large players will throw in the towel and leave; until that happens the pricing will likely remain in promotional mode as opposed to rational,” he said.Food-delivery companies also face increasing questions about the gig economy model, especially after a watershed ruling in Britain’s Supreme Court last week, under which Uber will reclassify all of its 70,000 drivers in the country as workers, who are guaranteed specific benefits under U.K. law.Although this won’t apply to its Uber Eats brand, “winds of change are blowing through the sector,” Hargreaves Lansdown Plc analyst Susannah Streeter wrote in an emailed statement.“It’s clear the challenge to Deliveroo’s contractor model is likely to continue,” she said, noting that the European Commission is set to draw up new legislation governing how the gig economy model works across the bloc. Just Eat Takeaway has already pledged to offer U.K. workers hourly wages, sick pay and pension contributions.Deliveroo this month announced plans to create a fund to help restaurants and grocers in rebuilding their businesses after the pandemic, and also will give its “longest-serving and hardest-working riders” individual payments of as much as 10,000 pounds. The company will also make 50 million pounds of shares available to its customers as part of a “community offer.”Dual-Class StructureDeliveroo is listing with two classes of shares, which will give Chief Executive Officer Will Shu outsized voting rights for three years. Shu holds 6.1% of the company according to a registration document, which would be valued at as much as 540 million pounds at the top end of the valuation expectations disclosed Monday.The offering comes after a government-backed report this month made a slew of recommendations to reform U.K. listing rules, including allowing such dual-class share structures on the premium segment of the LSE, but it could be months before these are implemented.The proposals are part of London’s attempts to retain its clout as a major financial center in a post-Brexit world and attract fast-growth technology companies to its stock exchange. About 4.8 billion pounds has been raised in the U.K. through IPOs in the first three months of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, in what might end up as the busiest-ever first quarter for listings in the City.Even at the low end of the price range, Deliveroo would have the highest market value upon admission of any company to go public in London since Allied Irish Banks Plc listed in June 2017 with a market value of 12 billion euros ($14.3 billion).Deliveroo’s shareholders include Amazon.com Inc., which holds a 16% stake, venture capital firms DST Global and Index Ventures, who own about 10% each, and U.S. mutual-fund company T. Rowe Price Group Inc. with a 8.1% interest.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on the offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Updates to add investor comments, CEO’s stake.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon to Sell Deliveroo Stake Worth Up to $148 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. could raise as much as 107 million pounds ($148 million) by selling some of its stake in Deliveroo Holdings Plc in the food-delivery startup’s London initial public offering.Amazon will own 11.5% of Deliveroo following its listing, down from the 15.8% it holds now, according to the prospectus for the sale. That implies the retailer could sell as many as 23.3 million shares, which at 4.60 pounds each -- the top end of the range at which Deliveroo is marketing the stock -- would be worth 107 million pounds, according to Bloomberg calculations.London-based Deliveroo started taking investor orders on Monday in the sale of as much as 1.77 billion pounds of stock. The company is looking to raise 1 billion pounds from the IPO, with the rest of the proceeds going to Amazon and other early investors.Index Ventures, DST, Greenoak, Bridgepoint, Accel, are among the other investors selling down stakes in the IPO. Major U.S. fund companies Fidelity Investments and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. aren’t offering any shares in the offering, according to the prospectus.Deliveroo Chief Executive Officer Will Shu plans to sell 6.7 million shares, a sliver of his existing holdings, valued at 30.8 million pounds at the top end of the price range.Shu will hold 6.3% of the company post listing, though the stake will carry 57.5% of Deliveroo’s voting rights because he will be the sole owner of Class B shares, which carry 20 votes each, versus one vote each for Class A stock. On the third anniversary of the IPO, the Class B stock will automatically convert into Class A. Deliveroo is giving Shu voting control for three years to provide him with the stability to execute long-term plans, the company has said.Such dual-class structures, which are common in the U.S. and let founders keep control even after an IPO, are the subject of debate in London at the moment. A U.K. government-backed report this month recommended allowing companies to use such a setup on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange, where they’re currently not permitted.Because of that prohibition, Deliveroo is listing on the LSE’s standard segment, making it ineligible for indexes such as FTSE 100 despite its expected market capitalization of as much as 8.8 billion pounds.Embracing two classes of shares would help the LSE attract more fast-growing technology companies, many of which choose to list in the U.S. Corporate governance experts frown on the structure, saying it can weaken protections for minority shareholders.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore's CapitaLand to split, form listed investment business

    Singapore's CapitaLand plans to split in two, with its real estate investment management business becoming the world's third largest as a new listed entity and its property development business to be taken private. CapitaLand, which is 52% owned by Singapore state investor Temasek, said it aims to achieve higher valuations for the investment management business which will no longer be hobbled by the intensive capital needs of development. The restructuring comes after CapitaLand, which operates in Singapore, China, India and other markets, posted its biggest loss in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Mideast Equities Drop Tracking Slump in Oil Prices: Inside EM

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Middle East stock markets retreated Sunday as oil’s worst week since October ruffled sentiment among traders.Gauges in Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Egypt and Israel dropped. The benchmark in Kuwait finished little changed, while Saudi Arabia’s main index edged higher.Brent crude lost 6.8% last week, amid inflation concerns and worries over the trajectory of near-term demand. Still, Wall Street banks said the selloff was transitory. Adding to the pressure, an index tracking emerging-market stocks posted the first weekly drop in March as U.S. Treasuries breached key levels after the Fed signaled tolerance for higher yields.“People are going to be focused especially if oil supply fundamentals change,” including potential production coming from Libya and Iran, said Alia Moubayed, the Middle East, North Africa analyst and managing director at Jefferies International. “This is what markets are looking at for the medium-term.”Aramco climbed 0.6% for the session in Riyadh, erasing a drop of 0.6% earlier, after sticking to its goal of paying shareholders a $75 billion dividend for last year even as the pandemic caused earnings to plunge. The stock contributed the most by points to the positive performance of the main Saudi index.MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:The Tadawul All Share Index rose 0.1%, extending increase this year to 9.3%Insurance company Tawuniya climbed 2.1% after reporting profit for the full year that beat the average analyst estimateDubai’s DFM General Index declined 0.8%, Abu Dhabi’s ADX General Index fell 0.2%The UAE is expanding its coronavirus vaccination program after inoculating the majority of those at riskDubai allowed medical centers to resume all non-essential surgeries from SundayQatar’s QE Index retreated 0.9%, the most in the GulfREAD: Qatar First Bank Exits $31.5 Million Investment in CMRCEgypt kept monetary easing on pause for a third meeting last week, counting on the world’s highest real interest rate to maintain foreign interest in its debtThe EGX 30 retreated 1.1% as of 2:42 p.m. in CairoFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • ‘I feel un-American. My appliances are 20 years old. I shop in thrift stores’: My wife wants a nicer place to live. What do I do?

    ‘During my 20s, I was broke. I bought my first house and lived alone, stretched to my limits. I had three maxed-out credit cards and lived paycheck to paycheck.’

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • 'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits $300,000: BTCC Exchange Founder

    Despite predicting that Bitcoin price will rise to $300,000 in the current bull market, Bobby Lee, founder of BTCC exchange, believes that crypto markets could spend years in decline after the market reaches its peak. What Happened: “Bitcoin bull market cycles come every four years and this is a big one,” said Lee who co-founded UK-based cryptocurrency exchange BTCC in an interview with CNBC earlier today. According to him, the market-leading cryptocurrency is likely to reach $100,000 this summer and may even reach $300,000 if historical cycles were to repeat. However, Lee isn’t so optimistic about Bitcoin’s price over a longer time horizon, and went on to state, “It could go down by quite a bit and that’s when the bubble bursts. In the bitcoin crypto industry, we call it ‘bitcoin winter’ and it can last from two to three years.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin was trading at $57,500 at the time of writing and reached as high as $61,000 earlier this month. Lee’s predictions of a crypto winter involve a 90% drop in value from whatever peak value the coin reaches. Some analysts have already forecast that the current bull market could be nearing its peak, raising concerns for those investors that hadn’t yet taken any profits. We are near the peak;-investors apeing into any sale with no research.- every sale making 50X plus- large cap ($500m) tokens gaining 50 % overnight. - everyone making money.- everyone believes this will last a few more months.The crash will come when we least expect it. — Ran Neuner (Non fungible) (@cryptomanran) March 21, 2021 “The crash will come when we least expect it,” said Ran Neuner, CEO of blockchain investment fund Onchain Capital. Not all investors share this hypothesis, however, as seen by Dan Held’s most recent predictions for Bitcoin's price. Held, who is the growth lead at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, said that he believes the current market cycle is different than previous ones. “People aren't just in it for a speculative run anymore. People are buying it because they see Bitcoin's value,” he explained, suggesting that the digital asset could even reach $1 million by the end of this cycle. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To AprilBank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tech Leads Stock Gains as Treasury Yields Slide: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech companies led U.S. equity gains as a dip in Treasury yields provided a tailwind for stocks.The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.7% and the Nasdaq 100 fared even better as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell from the highest levels in about 14 months. Small-cap shares underperformed. The bond market remains in focus this week amid a slate of auctions and moves by the Federal Reserve to let a key bank capital exemption lapse.The dollar weakened slightly and oil edged higher after its worst week since October. Turkey’s markets tumbled after the central bank governor was ousted.Steadier yields provided relief after last week’s Treasury selloff served as a stark reminder of concern that a stronger economic recovery could fuel inflation, despite reassuring comments from policy makers. At the same time, traders are betting that growth will swell corporate profits as vaccines work to curb the global pandemic.“The rise in long-term yields has kind of affected every move we’ve seen in equity markets, from the big selloff in the higher growth stuff to the rotation into the more economically sensitive sectors,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “Any time there is some rate stabilization, it’s kind of the spark for tech to capture a little bit of gains.”There’s no sign yet that faster economic growth will deliver unwanted inflation or a need to adjust monetary policy, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said Monday. For unwanted inflation to take hold, expectations for price increases would have to really move and begin to get factored into business decisions and wage bargaining, he added.In European markets Monday, gains in tech were offset by declines in travel firms on the Stoxx 600 Index. Banks exposed to Turkey fell after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan moved to replace the country’s third central bank chief in less than two years, sparking a decline of 7% in the lira. Asian shares slipped.These are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services committee to testify on Fed and Treasury pandemic policies Tuesday.The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of two-, five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.On Friday, February U.S. personal income and spending data arrives.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index increased 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1%.The euro strengthened 0.3% to $1.1937.The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3863.The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 108.79 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 1.68%.Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.31%.Britain’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.81%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $61.55 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.3% to $1,739.60 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fat Finger Triggers First Negative-Yield Quote on an Indian Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- A negative yield was quoted for the first time on India’s sovereign bond trading platform on Friday after a bank placed a wrong price, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The 6.17% note maturing in 2021 was offered at a negative yield of around 1.5%, according to traders who saw the quote on the Clearing Corporation of India’s Negotiated Dealing System -- Order Matching, or NDS-OM platform. They asked not to be identified as they aren’t authorized to speak to the media.A bank placed a wrong price quote, which led to a negative yield as the paper was nearing maturity, according to people who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. The Clearing Corporation later on Friday emailed traders to say that there was no change on its end to the way the system operates on inputting prices and the calculation of yields.While there’s more than $13.4 trillion of negative-yielding debt in the world, the phenomenon had been unheard of in an emerging market like India where the benchmark 10-year note trades at above 6%. Traders speculated that the system was manually over-ridden, which caused a negative yield quote.Banks and financial institutions typically have internal risk management systems that prevent occurrences like negative yields caused by manual errors. The point of concern for traders was that if negative rates begin to show up in the Clearcorp Repo Order Matching System, or CROMS platform, it could make it costlier to short Indian bonds.The strategy -- where traders bet against an asset and borrow it to cover their bets -- has been increasingly used in India after a record government borrowing plan caused a glut of paper. An economist at State Bank of India -- the nation’s largest bank that is also among the biggest holders of these notes -- last month exhorted the Reserve Bank of India to make short-selling costlier.Traders who wish to short Indian bonds need to use the CROMS platform to borrow the paper from banks against a short-tenor loan that pays the short-sellers as low as 0.01% at times of high demand.If the rate dips into negative territory, it would become costlier for traders to borrow bonds -- effectively imposing a penalty on short-sellers.An email to CCIL on Saturday wasn’t immediately answered. An email to an RBI representative outside of business hours Friday wasn’t immediately answered.The 6.17% bond closed trading at 3.57% on Friday.(Updates to say bank placed wrong quote in first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Predicts Price Will Reach $100K

    Jordan Belfort, former head of the now-defunct brokerage Stratton Oakmont, believes he took the wrong position on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: In a recent interview with Fortune, the investor admitted to being wrong about Bitcoin back in 2017 when he appeared on national television to state his beliefs that it would crash. "I was right then, but I also thought Bitcoin would go away forever. It was hard to sell and easy to buy, all the things that make for manipulation," said Belfort, explaining that he thought regulators would outlaw the flagship cryptocurrency. "Bitcoin looked like the perfect storm for money laundering," he said, adding, "I thought that Bitcoin accounts in Switzerland and the Caymans would be exposed. I thought Bitcoin would initially take hold, then be regulated out of business." Belfort now believes that Bitcoin’s price has plenty of room to run and predicts that the price will continue to rise by 80%, all theway to $100,000. Why It Matters: Belfort’s reasoning as to why the coin still has the potential to rise to such a high value comes down to “pure supply and demand.” According to him, “people are spoiled by Bitcoin” because it has a fixed and finite supply. In his view, this gives the digital asset an advantage over equities because while an infinite number of shares can be issued, Bitcoin is free from the distortion of effectively printing more corporate currency. Belfort also stated that Bitcoin has a much bigger base of buyers than ever before – something that many market proponents believe acts as a legitimizing factor to cryptocurrencies as an asset class. Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $56,308 at the time of writing, up 0.38% in the past 24-hours. The market-leading cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $61,519 earlier this month. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits 0,000: BTCC Exchange FounderCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To April© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – BOJ Tweaks Ultra-Easy Policy in Effort to Fire Up Inflation

    The BOJ removed guidance to buy ETFs at an annual pace of roughly 6 trillion yen to make its purchase more ‘flexible and nimble.’

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Lira and Turkish stocks collapse after Erdogan fires central bank chief, as European airline stocks drop

    Turkey's currency and stocks collapsed after the abrupt termination of its central bank head, a move that led investors to take a cautious stance toward risky assets on Monday.