High Arctic Energy Services' (TSE:HWO) Dividend Will Be CA$0.005

The board of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.005 per share on the 14th of June. This means that the annual payment will be 4.8% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

High Arctic Energy Services' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. While High Arctic Energy Services is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

EPS has fallen by an average of 56.1% in the past, so this could continue over the next year. This means that the company won't turn a profit over the next year, but with healthy cash flows at the moment the dividend could still be okay to continue.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.12 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.06. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 6.7% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Earnings per share has been sinking by 56% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, High Arctic Energy Services has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

