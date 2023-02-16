U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

High Barrier Films Market is Expected to Cross USD 30.85 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.00% from 2022-2028; Growing Demand for Longer Shelf-Life Products Emerges as the Key Growth Driving Force

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The high barrier films market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry constantly growing and changing. Therefore, industry participants need to stay up-to-date with the latest developments, trends, and market opportunities to remain competitive and successful. One of the key benefits of the SkyQuest report is the actionable insights it provides to help businesses and investors make informed decisions.

Westford, USA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The high barrier films market is experiencing significant growth globally, with North America emerging as a key regional market. One of the key factors for this growth is the region's growing inclination towards case-ready packaging products, which require high barrier films to maintain the product's freshness and quality. Additionally, there is an increasing need for high barrier packaging films for longer shelf-life, which drives demand for these films. With increasing consumer awareness about the environmental impact of packaging materials, the demand for biodegradable high barrier films is expected to rise significantly.

According to SkyQuest's global research, the pharmaceutical sector in India is projected to increase by over 163%, while China is expected to see an increase of 165% between 2020 and 2032. One area where the growth of the pharmaceutical sector is predicted to drive demand is in high-barrier packaging products. High-barrier packaging, such as blister base films, protects and preserves pharmaceutical products.

Browse in-depth TOC on "High Barrier Films Market"

  • Pages - 246

  • Tables - 157

  • Figures - 72

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/high-barrier-films-market

High barrier films are an important class of flexible films that offer excellent protection to various products against moisture, oxygen, light, and other environmental elements. These films are widely used in the packaging industry for different applications ranging from food and beverage packaging to pharmaceuticals and electronics.

Prominent Players in High Barrier Films Market

  • Amcor plc. (Switzerland)

  • Huhtamaki Group (Finland)

  • Mondi plc. (U.K.)

  • Jindal Poly Films Limited (India)

  • Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.)

  • Kureha Corporation (Japan)

  • Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation (U.S.)

  • HPM Global, Inc. (South Korea)

  • MULTIVAC (Germany)

  • Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria)

  • Wihuri Group (Finland)

  • DuPont Teijin Films (U.S.)

  • BERNHARDT Packaging & Process (France)

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/high-barrier-films-market

Polyethylene (PE) Segment to Witness Higher Global Sales owing to Its Increased Usage during the Transport of Highly Critical Products

The high barrier films market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, and the polyethylene (PE) segment has emerged as the dominant player in this space. In 2022, the PE segment accounted for the largest share of the market, and it is projected to continue its growth trajectory during the forecast period. Polyethylene films offer several advantages over these traditional materials, including lower weight and improved flexibility, which make them easier to transport and store.

As per SkyQuest's research, North America is expected to dominate the high barrier films market in 2022 and maintain its position as the largest market share holder from 2023 to 2028. This is largely due to the region's thriving food and beverage industry, which has increased demand for high barrier films to package food products and ensure their safety. In addition, in recent years, manufacturers have been developing high barrier films that offer even greater protection and durability, increasing demand for these products.

Processed Food Manufacturers and Suppliers Segment to Dominate the Market as a Result of Increasing Food Processing Facilities Globally

As per market analysis, the processed food manufacturers and suppliers segment dominated the global high barrier films market in 2022, in terms of end-users, accounting for the largest share of the market. The increasing demand for processed food items and the rising number of food processing facilities worldwide are the primary drivers responsible for this segment's significant market share. High barrier films are critical in ensuring that processed food products remain fresh and maintain their quality over an extended period, ultimately contributing to their shelf life.

According to market research, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to garner rapid growth from 2023 to 2028. India is a major player in the global pharmaceutical industry, producing over 55,000 generic brands across more than 50 therapeutic categories. In addition, the country also manufactures more than 450 different Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), making it a key hub for pharmaceutical products in the Asia Pacific region. As a result of this booming pharmaceutical industry, there is a growing demand for high barrier films in the Asia Pacific region, particularly those that provide superior protection against moisture, oxygen, and other environmental factors.

SkyQuest has released its latest report on the high barrier films market, which covers a range of topics, including market size, market segmentation, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis. The report is designed to provide valuable insights into the high barrier films market and help businesses make informed decisions about investment and expansion.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/high-barrier-films-market

Key Developments in High Barrier Films Market

  • TIPA, a leading sustainable packaging solutions provider, has launched its new 312MET home- and industrially-compostable barrier film for packaging nuts and crisps. The new film is designed to provide a high barrier that does not require an additional sealing layer for full effectiveness, making it a cost-effective and sustainable solution for brand owners and packaging converters. According to TIPA, the new barrier film is a significant step toward reducing plastic packaging waste.

  • Camvac, a leading packaging solutions provider, has recently launched Camfoil, a flexible, multi-layer, metalized laminate that incorporates the company's patented barrier coating technology. Camfoil has been designed to replace standard foils in packaging applications, offering the same level of functionality while eliminating the risk of pin-holing often associated with foil laminations. The new solution is set to be available as a triplex extreme barrier laminate for further conversion downstream or as a print-receptive finished goods laminate with a range of sealant webs.

  • Toppan, a global packaging solutions provider, has expanded its GL Barrier range by introducing a mono-material PE barrier designed for liquid packaging products. The new barrier is designed to offer a durable, sterile, and easy-to-recycle packaging solution, meeting the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging options in the European and North American markets.

  • Ball & Doggett, an Australian paper and packaging distributor, has recently partnered with Sappi, a global provider of sustainable paper-based packaging solutions, to distribute their eco-friendly barrier papers in the Australian market. These barrier papers are designed to provide high functionality and protection for food packaging applications while offering a sustainable alternative to traditional flexible plastics and foils. This new partnership comes when many brand owners and consumers want to reduce their reliance on plastic and other non-recyclable materials.

Key Questions Answered in High Barrier Films Market Report

  • What are the key factors driving investment in the target market, and how have these factors evolved in recent years?

  • Which sectors within the target market are experiencing the most growth and why?

  • How do external factors such as global economic conditions and political changes impact the target market?

  • Are there any unique challenges businesses face when investing in the target market compared to other regions, and how can they overcome these challenges?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Nitrous Oxide Market

Global Collagen and Gelatin Market

Global Aniline Market

Global Liquid Smoke Market

Global Herbicides Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


