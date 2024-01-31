High 'cannabis IQ': A Golden State joins Redding area's marijuana retail landscape

Simmon Saraf sees plenty of demand for retail marijuana and he says that combined with Shasta County’s high “cannabis IQ,” the market will continue to grow the area’s green economy.

Business partners Saraf, Robert “Bear” Masterson and Nishant Reddy recently opened A Golden State, Redding’s sixth cannabis retail store.

The store will celebrate its grand opening Friday. Doors open at 10 a.m. Tio Nate’s Taqueria food truck and Theory Coffee will be selling food and beverages at the event at 6744 Lockheed Drive.

A Golden State is across from Redding Regional Airport and is a cannabis microbusiness, where retail sales and cultivation happen under one roof.

Big windows separate the store and cultivation, allowing customers to view the growing operation as they shop for marijuana.

“Every time you come in here to A Golden State, it’s going to be a new experience. You can see various stages of flower. One time you may come, and it will be week one, and the plants will just be 24 inches tall. The next time you come, it could be week four where you see the beginning of the bud side starting, the flowers starting, the plant’s growing vertically,” Masterson said.

A Golden State managing partners Simmon Saraf, left, and Robert "Bear" Masterson stand in front a large window that shows one of its cannabis strains that the business grows in-house.

Saraf likens it to a "farm-to-table" experience for customers.

A Golden State sells its own brands that are grown and cultivated on-site and brands from other labels.

Masterson said the packaging for their brands is reminiscent of Mt. Shasta. Information about what's inside the box is configured in a triangle shape that depicts the mountain.

“I think people should be proud when they come here. The side of the box has information about Mt. Shasta,” Masterson said.

“A Golden State, everything we bred in house. It’s proprietary genetics, you know, exotic strains,” he added.

Masterson said the brands they cultivate in-house are tailored according to what the customer wants. For example, Phases is an "effect: brand.

"A lot of customers, when they come in, they are looking for a certain effect, whether it's to give them energy, or make them sleepy, or take away anxiety, Phases is based on that," he said.

Story continues

In addition to six marijuana stores in Redding, there are two in the city of Shasta Lake, where cannabis sales also are legal. Marijuana sales are illegal in unincorporated Shasta County and the city of Anderson.

The North State’s so-called green economy has boomed since 2018 as cannabis retail sales have nearly quadrupled, from $10.9 million to $42.5 million in 2022, according to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.

Cannabis production in Shasta County in 2022 topped nearly every agriculture crop.

“I think retail is probably still strong. I think when you look at the area from my perspective, we've got a very strong cannabis IQ in the region,” Saraf said. “To me, cannabis is very much an accepted product in the Shasta-Redding area. It’s not something that is stigmatized.”

A Golden State recently opened on Lockheed Drive across from Redding Regional Airport.

Both Saraf and Masterson said Redding and Shasta Lake’s embrace of cannabis have certainly helped the industry blossom in the North State.

Saraf, who lives in Southern California and has a finance background, got interested in the cannabis industry when his mother was diagnosed with cancer soon after he had moved back to California in June 2014. He said cannabis helped his mother.

“I thought to myself, there is something here,” he said.

Reddy introduced Saraf to Masterson, who founded The Harvest Company, a hydroponics business in Redding that he sold to GrownGeneration Corp. in 2021. Masterson is an Enterprise High School graduate.

This is A Golden State’s first retail cannabis store in California. The company also operates a cultivation operation in Shasta Lake.

Saraf said eight years after California legalized the use, sale and cultivation of recreational marijuana, the industry is in an “interesting place.”

However, 2022 was a down year for cannabis after it enjoyed a bump in sales during the COVID pandemic. State numbers show that retail cannabis sales in Shasta County dropped 19% in 2022 from the previous year.

Derek Yorton, assistant manager at Vibe by California, a cannabis store in Redding, recently told the Record Searchlight that retail shops did well during the pandemic because they were considered essential businesses.

“I believe as we enter 2024, I think it’s going to be another difficult year. I think we will have some names go away this year. I hope not. We’re very much of the mindset that we want to see all boats rise. There’s enough here for everyone to do well and we don’t really see ourselves as competitors,” said Saraf, of A Golden State.

One challenge for the industry is that federal law bans the sale, possession and use of cannabis, so banks don’t allow purchases to be made on debit or credit cards.

Mastercard made headlines last year when it banned the purchase of cannabis products on its debit cards. Masterson said they are using an intermediary that will allow customers to use a debit card.

Andrew DeAngelo, a global cannabis advisor based in Oakland, said that third-party solutions also can be a challenge. Of the intermediary services, he said, "some are holding up better than others."

DeAngelo doesn't see real change coming until the federal Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation Banking Act, or Safe Banking Act, is passed. The bill would give state-sanctioned cannabis businesses access to financial and banking services like debit card transactions.

“We are super pumped to be here and to be up and running. We really can’t wait to really get the doors open and start getting people through. It’s going to be exciting,” Saraf said.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-225-8219. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: A Golden State brings 'farm to table' retail experience to Redding