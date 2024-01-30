High Crime: Proof That Wine Collecting Is On The Rise

When there's money to be had — especially in an up-and-coming industry like wine collecting — you can guarantee that crime isn't far behind.

A growing number of elaborate schemes are entering the wine industry.

For example, in Paris, a group of criminals drilled through the basement walls of a wine collector’s private cellar.

Their haul? More than 300 bottles of rare wine valued at roughly $300,000.

They pulled off the heist by familiarizing themselves with the Paris catacomb system, using their accumulated knowledge to gain access below ground.

But That's Not The Only High-Value Theft

According to Fox News, Priscila Lara Guevara, a former Mexican beauty pageant contestant, and her accomplice, Constantín Gabriel Dumitru, engaged in a grand wine theft.

They swiped over $1.6 million worth of rare wines from a Michelin-starred restaurant in a luxury hotel in Caceres, Spain. Using a forged Swiss passport, they visited the restaurant multiple times and took a private tour of its wine cellar.

Their heist included a Chateau d'Yquem bottle from 1806, valued at more than $300,000, according to Vice News.

Last year, they faced trial and, despite pleading not guilty, received four-year sentences and a fine of $800,000. However, the most valuable stolen bottle remains missing.

In another incident, an unidentified man stole $600,000 of wine from Lincoln Fine Wines in Venice, California. He broke in by cutting a hole in the roof and rappelling into the store’s rare wines room. While he dodged the alarm sensors, security cameras captured him selectively looting bottles.

Counterfeiting: A Growing Concern

In addition to theft, counterfeiting is an ongoing issue in the wine industry. Consider this excerpt from Wine Industry Network's Advisor:

Counterfeit wines and spirits cost the global industry $3.18 billion in direct sales, and the impact can be felt at many levels. A European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) report estimates that illicit trade in wine and spirits results in a 7% reduction of legitimate products, the loss of over 7,000 jobs across the beverage alcohol industry and costs the government $2.61 billion in tax revenue.

Even with crime on the rise, wine collecting continues to attract enthusiasts worldwide, demonstrating its enduring appeal and value as both a hobby and an investment.

