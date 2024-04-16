High debt, Social Security’s coming bankruptcy needs to be tackled by politicians, panel says

Alyssa Johnson
3 min read
0

Miami-Dade College on Tuesday morning gathered economic experts and politicians at its Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami to discuss the most pressing economic issues that voters should keep an eye on going into the 2024 presidential election.

In partnership with the Brookings Institution, the college hosted a panel discussion with economists Ben Harris and Douglas Holtz-Eakin and Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver Gilbert. They highlighted several topics, like Social Security reform and the country’s rising debt, as areas of concern that politicians should be addressing.

“I think today’s conversation, among leading economists in the country, is so vitally important to being informed,” said Madeline Pumariega, president of Miami Dade College, in her opening remarks for the event.

“We know that being informed provides the opportunity for you to engage and to make a difference and to have your voice heard. So we are incredibly proud to be a convener of this type of forum,” said Pumariega.

CBS Miami’s Betty Nguyen moderated the event and posed questions about tax policy, government spending, and more to the panelists and at the end of the morning audience members asked their own questions.

The audience listens as Brookings President Cecilia Rouse discuss the implications of the U.S. ‘debt crisis.’ Miami Dade College (MDC) hosted a panel as part of Brookings’ Election ’24: Issues at Stake at Miami Dade College Wolfson campus on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in downtown Miami, Florida.
The audience listens as Brookings President Cecilia Rouse discuss the implications of the U.S. ‘debt crisis.’ Miami Dade College (MDC) hosted a panel as part of Brookings’ Election ’24: Issues at Stake at Miami Dade College Wolfson campus on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in downtown Miami, Florida.

Here are some takeaways from the event:

Social Security and Medicare are not sustainable

Harris, who was previously the chief economist at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, said that the country’s trust funds for Medicare and Social Security are projected to go bankrupt in the early 2030s.

Harris said this won’t mean that these programs will cease to exist, but Americans would not receive all of the promised payments from these programs if they reach bankruptcy— unless policymakers implement reforms to fix these systems.

Politicians aren’t addressing big economic problems

Both Harris and Holtz-Eakin, who was the sixth director of the Congressional Budget Office, agreed that politicians need to be actively working to solve economic problems like Social Security reform and the country’s debt problem now rather than in 10 years, when the problem will be worse.

“These are long-term problems that demand solutions in advance. We’re still seeing the effects today of the Social Security reform that was made in 1983. These are decades long solutions and waiting until the very last minute is wildly irresponsible,” said Harris.

Holtz-Eakin said that he doesn’t doubt that Congress will work to fix these problems, but by not actively doing so now, Americans lose hope.

“You do have in younger workers a real lack of confidence that they’re ever going to see Social Security and that’s not okay. We should fix it now,” said Holtz-Eakin.

Voters should demand fiscal responsibility

The panelists agreed that voters need to elect candidates wisely and put pressure on officials to address looming economic problems. Harris said fiscal responsibility has not been a main driver for candidates being elected or kicked out of office.

“We keep electing politicians who keep backing policies that increase the debt over time. I mean, to a certain extent, it’s our fault,” said Harris.

“We’ve demanded low taxes, we’ve demanded lots of services, we’ve demanded relief during economic downturns — we haven’t really demanded fiscal responsibility, and that may change. I think that it’s going to take not just a change from policymakers, but also from the American public in order to get to where we need to get to.”

During the panel, Gilbert also brought up voters’ culpability in the state of the economy, saying that “elections have consequences.”

“When you don’t vote, understand that what you’re saying is that you’re good with whatever [politicians] decide,” said Gilbert.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III explains the local impact of federal tax policy and government spending on residents of Miami-Dade. Miami Dade College hosted an economic panel as part of Brookings’ Election ’24: Issues at Stake at its Wolfson campus on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in downtown Miami, Florida.
Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III explains the local impact of federal tax policy and government spending on residents of Miami-Dade. Miami Dade College hosted an economic panel as part of Brookings’ Election ’24: Issues at Stake at its Wolfson campus on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in downtown Miami, Florida.
Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Trump’s campaign is going the way of his media company

    Trump the candidate and Trump the media company are each slogging through low points.

  • Brace for the S&P 500 to crash 30% before an even bigger collapse after the election, markets guru David Brady warns

    Analyst David Brady said overvalued stocks are set to tumble, rebound before the presidential election, and then suffer a devastating crash.

  • Bitcoin’s Halving Is Close. Why Coinbase and Robinhood Stock Might Not Benefit Much.

    The pace that new Bitcoin is created is about to fall by half, a change that in the past has led to massive rallies in the cryptocurrency’s price. On Friday, Bitcoin is expected to undergo its “halving” event, which will slice the amount of coins that miners receive for validating transactions to 3.125 from 6.25 currently. One might think that such excitement around the halving would lead to increased trading activity on platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood.

  • Canada Hikes Capital Gains Tax to Raise Billions for Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada will raise capital gains taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals to help pay for tens of billions in new spending aimed at making housing more affordable and improving the lives of young people.Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the High

  • USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Reach Toward The 155 Yen Level

    The USD continues to look very strong, as we are likely to continue to reach toward the 155 yen level. This market will continue to see a lot of buyers on dips from what I see.

  • Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation Surprises

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled policymakers will wait longer than previously anticipated to cut interest rates following a series of surprisingly high inflation readings.Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIPowell Signals

  • Fed's Powell: Elevated inflation will likely delay rate cuts this year

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned Tuesday that persistently elevated inflation will likely delay any Fed interest rate cuts until later this year, opening the door to a period of higher-for-longer rates. “Recent data have clearly not given us greater confidence" that inflation is coming fully under control and "instead indicate that it’s likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence,” Powell said during a panel discussion at the Wilson Center. “If higher inflation does persist," he said, “we can maintain the current level of (interest rates) for as long as needed.”

  • Smartmatic, One America News settle election defamation lawsuit

    (Reuters) -Smartmatic has settled a lawsuit accusing right-wing television network One America News of defamation by falsely claiming that the voting technology company rigged the 2020 U.S. presidential election to help Joe Biden beat Donald Trump. Terms of the settlement are confidential, Smartmatic's lawyer Erik Connolly said, but the company voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit filed in 2021 against OAN in Washington, D.C.

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell has an ‘unfriendly’ message for markets: You might not be getting any rate cuts this year

    “Given the strength of the labor market and progress on inflation so far, it’s appropriate to allow restrictive policy further time to work,” Powell said.

  • Maui Fire Officials Defend Response to Deadly Lahaina Blaze

    (Bloomberg) -- Maui Fire Department officials defended their initial response to what became the deadliest fire in Hawaii history, saying they stayed at the scene of the Aug. 8 blaze until it was fully extinguished.Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest R