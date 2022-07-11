U.S. markets closed

High Demand for Forged Automotive Components to Augment Isothermal Forging Industry Expansion, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Jet Engines Manufactured For the Aerospace Industry through Isothermal Forging Are Expected Drive Market Revenue Generation

Seoul, South Korea, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global isothermal forging market is anticipated to account for a valuation of US$ 8.6 billion in 2022 and expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The market registered an annual growth rate of 1.3% between 2017 and 2021. Fact.MR anticipates significant potential in the market, due to the enhanced spending across end use industries.

Isothermal forging is mainly used to manufacture steel and aluminium parts. As a result, it can be used in several end-use verticals such as automotive, construction, aerospace, oil & gas, and others. This is because the applications that require high-quality components can benefit from this procedure.

For Critical Insights on Isothermal Forging Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7517

The materials for isothermal forging are not limited to few; they include steel, aluminium, nickel, titanium, tungsten, and iron. Isothermal forging has widespread scope in metal forming and shaping applications. There has been significant growth in end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, oil & gas, and others, which is expected to drive market value to US$ 14.6 billion by the end of 2032.

Which Isothermal Forging Market Leads the East Asia Region?

The China isothermal forging market accounts for the largest market share of close to 73% in East Asia and is set to register 6.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

China's forging industry is working to manufacture forgings that are more precise, efficient, have more widespread digitalization, are lighter, and use less energy.

China's forging industry has developed a complete production chain and mastered a wide range of forging technologies. China is gradually improving its isothermal forging and production capacity to meet the high-end demand for metal forgings with complex forming and processing requirements.

China has almost ten times the steel manufacturing capability of the United States, which has provided consistency in demand for isothermal forging during the historic period.

To learn more about Isothermal Forging Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7517

Key Segments Covered in Isothermal Forging Industry Survey

  • Raw Material

    • Carbon Steel Metal Forging

    • Alloy Steel Metal Forging

    • Aluminium Metal Forging

    • Magnesium Metal Forging

    • Stainless Steel Metal Forging

    • Titanium Metal Forging

    • Other Raw Material Metal Forging

  • Application

    • Metal Forging for Automotive

    • Metal Forging for Aerospace

    • Metal Forging for Oil & Gas

    • Metal Forging for Construction

    • Metal Forging for Agriculture

    • Metal Forging for Other Applications

Competitive Landscape

Companies are pursuing strategic initiatives, such as capacity expansions and mergers and acquisitions, to improve their presence and position in the sector, which is extremely competitive.

  • For example, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. stated in June 2018 that it will open a new manufacturing unit in Barcelona to service European markets

  • Likewise, MM Forgings announced a US$ 93.6 Mn investment in March 2018 to expand manufacturing of various grades of steel forgings to fulfil demand from the automobile industry

  • In October 2020, Liberty Steel Group made an offer to buy Thyssenkrupp Europe's steel business

Get Customization on Isothermal Forging Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7517

Key players in Isothermal Forging Market

  • Anchor Harvey

  • Arconic Corp

  • ATI

  • Aubert and Duval

  • Bharat Forge Ltd

  • CFS Forge

  • H C Starck Solutions

  • Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Isothermal Forging Market Study

  • Under metal type, steel is likely to reach a market volume share of 55% by the end of 2032.

  • The automotive end-use vertical is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2032.

  • Under metal type, aluminium is likely to grow 1.8X over the decade.

  • Aerospace & defence application of isothermal forging is expected to provide an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 683.5 billion by 2032.

  • Based on region, demand for isothermal forging is expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.3% in East Asia.

About the Industrial Goods Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Industrial Goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Industrial Goods across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Air Conditioning System Market- The global air conditioning system market is estimated at USD 123 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 198 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2032. The global air conditioning system market accounts for ~58% of the global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) market in 2022.

Basalt Fiber Market- The global basalt fiber market is estimated at USD 106 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 339 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Mining Pumps Market- The global mining pumps market is estimated at USD 2,375 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 3,780 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2032. The global mining pumps market accounts for ~5% of the global industrial pumps market in 2022.

Reciprocating Pumps Market- The global reciprocating pumps market is estimated at USD 7.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 13.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2032.

Aircraft Towbars Market- The global aircraft towbar market is estimated at USD 9 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 12 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2032.

Power Generation Pumps Market- The global power generation pumps market is estimated at USD 865 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,857 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2032.

Belt Loaders Market- The global belt loaders market is estimated at USD 1,125 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,635 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2032.

Dredging Market- The global dredging market is estimated at USD 15.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 21.4 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Cryogenic Submerged Motor Pumps Market- The global cryogenic submerged motor pumps market is expected to accumulate a market revenue of US$ 1,762.4 Mn in 2022, and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.5% by garnering a market value of US$ 2,476.8 Mn in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Rotary Pumps Market- The global rotary pumps market is estimated at USD 6.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 11.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2032.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


