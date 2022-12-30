U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,862.75
    -9.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,320.00
    -55.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,008.00
    -24.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.00
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.61
    +0.21 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.00
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    -0.0520 (-1.34%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -0.70 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2045
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5860
    -0.4440 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,605.02
    +87.31 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.31
    +0.53 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.78
    +80.11 (+0.31%)
     

High Demand for Wine Globally to Drive the Wine Racks Market Past US$ 2298 Mn by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Rising production and consumption of wine across the world is a key factor driving the global wine racks market. The U.K. wine racks market is expected to grow at 6.0% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. China’s wine racks market will grow at 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2033).

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global wine racks market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,345.3 Mn in 2023 and further grow at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period reaching a valuation of US$ 2,298.0 Mn by 2033. Rising demand for wine and rapid growth of end-use sectors are some of the key factors driving the global wine racks market.

Wine racks are equipment or solutions used for storing wine more conveniently across various sectors. Adoption of these solutions helps users to save space and reduce the chances of dry corks. They also aid in enhancing the décor of end use sectors. Hence, they are being extensively installed across various sectors including restaurants, wine retail stores, households, and hotels.

To get sample copy of report visit https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16146

Businesses that sell wine racks have seen a significant increase in sales during the last few years. This is because many people are buying wine racks to store their wine collections at home.

Similarly, increasing popularity of wine among consumers due to its various health benefits and rising number of households that are purchasing wine racks as part of their home décor are some factors stimulating the growth of wine tacks market.

Wine racks are available in different capacities and styles which allows users to choose any specific type as per their requirements. This is playing a key role in boosting the overall wine racks market and the trend is likely to continue during the projection period.

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on material, wood segment holds the largest share of the global wine equipment market.

  • By product type, free standing racks category is likely to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period.

  • Germany is expected to hold around 22.7% share of the global wine racks market in 2023.

  • The U.S. will account for approximately 33.3% share of the global market in 2023.

  • The U.K. wine racks market is expected to grow at 6.0% CAGR over the next ten years.

The major force behind the expansion of wine racks market is the increasing demand for wine storage solutions from commercial and domestic end-users. Besides this, rising popularity of wine as an investment option is also fueling the demand for wine racks,” says a lead FMI analyst.

Customization before buying, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16146

Competitive landscape:

Top 5 manufacturers of Wine Racks are HAIER, Enofrigo, Liebherr, Danby, and PERLICK.

As the market for Wine racks and other storage equipment continues to grow, so does the competition. In order to increase their sales and stay relevant in the market, key players are constantly upgrading their product portfolios.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of Wine Racks presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023-2033.

For any queries or concerns @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16146

Market Segments Covered in Wine Racks Market Analysis

By Material:

  • Wood

  • Metal

  • Plastic

By Product Type:

  • Free Standing

  • Walk-in Cellars

  • Built-in

  • Countertop

By Application:

  • Restaurants

  • Hotels

  • Wine Retail Stores

  • Supermarket

  • Residential

By Technology:

  • Electric

  • Compressed

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand-side Trends
1.3. Supply-side Trends
1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

Read Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wine-racks-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage On Process Automation Domain:

Commercial Tandoor Oven Market Size : The Commercial Tandoor Oven Market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a value of US$ 1,602.4 Million. The market is now valued at US$ 845.7 Million.

Beer Glass Chillers Market Demand : The market for beer glass chillers is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the anticipated time frame. Analysis predicts that the market would increase in size from US$ 1,462.2 Mn in 2023 to US$ 2,497.6 Mn in 2033.

Countertop Blast Chiller Market Growth : The forecast term is expected to see a CAGR of 3.2% for the global countertop blast chiller market. In 2023, the market will be worth US$ 1,126.20 million.

French Fries Cutter Market Analysis : According to projections, the market for French fry cutters will grow from US$ 1,997,9 million in 2023 to US$ 3,680.5 million in 2033. The market for French fry cutters is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033, compared to a historical CAGR of 5.13% from 2018 to 2022.

Beer Pasteurization Equipment Market Share : Over the projected period, the market for beer pasteurisation equipment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9%. From US$ 1,792.2 million in 2023 to US$ 2,627.5 million in 2033, the industry value is anticipated to increase. By the end of 2022, the market for beer pasteurisation equipment was worth US$1,724.9 Mn.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Web: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube


Recommended Stories

  • Do you fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? Here's how your income stacks up compared to the rest of the US population

    And what it means for your ability to build wealth.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and Enovix Surged Today

    The penultimate trading day of 2022 brought a sigh of relief for investors in shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday, while QuantumScape and ChargePoint stocks were trading 6.3% and 7.2% higher respectively, Enovix stock was up a solid 13.7%. This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported only a marginal increase in the filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 24.

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • How Elon Musk Dodged a Potential Margin Call Bullet by Following His Own Advice

    The Tesla CEO might regret buying the social-media platform, but he doesn't have to regret the way he financed it.

  • Tesla stock rises following week-long losing streak, 2023 EV tax credit

    Yahoo Finance Live look to Tesla's recent stock actions following a newly announced tax credit for EV owners in 2023.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Stocks Popped Today

    All's well that ends well in the stock market -- and as trading winds down in what has been a miserable year for semiconductor investors, shareholders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are getting a reprieve of sorts. Qualcomm is gaining 2.9%, and Intel is up 2.2%.

  • U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    U.S. stock indexes finish sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week.

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • Got $3,000? 5 of the Safest Stocks to Buy for 2023

    No matter how volatile the stock market is in 2023, these tried-and-true companies can deliver for their shareholders.

  • 15 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock

    In this article, we take a look at 15 companies that are buying back stock. If you want to see more companies that are buying back stock, go directly to 5 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock. Stock buybacks and dividends are the two main ways companies return excess capital back to shareholders. Unlike […]

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading nearly 4% higher, artificial intelligence-assisted lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was up by more than 4%, and insurtech company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was up by more than 5.5%. Investors rejoiced after new unemployment claims came in at 225,000 for the week that ended Dec. 24 -- 9,000 higher than the prior week and slightly above the consensus estimate.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • 3 Great Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    Diving into why investors with long-term horizons might seriously consider buying proven large-cap stocks poised to grow within essential industries heading into 2023 amid all of the uncertainty, recession fears, and selling.

  • Now That FDA Approved TG Therapeutics Multiple Sclerosis Treatment, Analyst Are Boosting Price Targets

    Wednesday, the FDA approved TG Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TGTX) Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). Briumvi is the first and only anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody approved for RMS that can be administered in a one-hour infusion following the starting dose. TG expects to launch Briumvi in the U.S. in 1Q23 commercially. HC Wainwright reiterates a Buy rating for the stock with a price target of $24, up from $19. The analyst writes that a faster infusion time co

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $265.49, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session.

  • 2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023

    The Federal Reserve gave the stock market a shock recently as the central bank raised interest rates once again, taking its benchmark rate to its highest level in 15 years. The Fed also suggested that it would keep raising rates in 2023 to bring down inflation. The Fed's hawkish stance sent equities tumbling, as it was expected that the central bank would dial down rate increases in 2023 thanks to signs of cooling inflation.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $9.66, expectations were $9.54. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Irene, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping […]