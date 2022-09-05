U.S. markets closed

High-Density Polyethylene Global Market to Surpass $139 Billion by 2026

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global high-density polyethylene market is expected to grow from $82.23 billion in 2021 to $91.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The market is expected to grow to $139.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.0%.

The product types of high-density polyethylene are PE 63, PE 80, PE 100. PE 63 is a medium pressure piping system, irrigation system, and drinking water connection. The applications are oil and gas pipe, agricultural irrigation pipe, water supply pipe, sewage system pipe, and others applications. The end-use industries are packaging, building and construction, agriculture, automotive, and other end-use industries.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the high-density polyethylene market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the high-density polyethylene market. The regions covered in the high-density polyethylene report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The unique set of properties of PE-HD (high-density polyethylene) such as lightweight, impact resistance, flexibility, and ability to resist low temperatures serves as the most important drivers for the market. These properties have increased demand for PE-HD in end-user industries such as manufacturing, energy, geothermal, marine, mining, landfill, HVAC, gas, oil, mining, and agricultural industry. HDPE pipe is environmentally sustainable because it is non-toxic, corrosion and chemical resistant has a long lifespan. According to Pipeline & Gas Journal, a large number of oil and gas companies are exploring plastic pipes as an alternative for pipeline transportation to reduce operative expenses as they are corrosion-resistant, flexible, and lightweight.

The use of competitive materials such as polypropylene (PP) is threatening the growth of the HDPE market. HDPE is opaque and translucent in nature whereas PP being amorphous or crystalline in nature is preferred in cases where transparent packaging is required. Polypropylene is unusually resistant to many chemical solvents, bases, and acids. It is much less brittle than HDPE.PP is also microwavable safe and dishwasher safe.

Owing to its lighter nature, PP is now used in a wide variety of applications, including food packaging, textiles, laboratory equipment, automotive components, and HDPE. Thus, the market for HDPE is negatively impacted by this inter-polymer competition between PP and HDPE. The demand for thermoplastics from the automotive industry can be attributed to the weight reduction revolution. For instance, BMW is using thermoplastics for the exterior skin of their newest vehicles such as the I series. The rising demand for thermoplastic materials increased the demand for the polypropylene market thereby driving the market.

Companies involved in the high-density polyethylene (PE-HD) market are investing heavily to increase the sustainability of PE-HD. Companies are putting efforts to use raw materials that are environmentally safe, and simultaneously maintain the quality and safety standards of their products. Following the trend, For instance, Chevron Phillips Chemical is one of the top suppliers of polyethylene in the world. It provides high-density (HDPE), medium-density (MDPE), low-density (LDPE), linear low-density (LLDPE), metallocene, and masterbatches for a broad range of applications including pressure pipe, soap and detergent bottles, flexible packaging, coating and laminations, films, and more.

Scope

Markets Covered:
1) By Product Type: PE 63; PE 80; PE 100
2) By Application: Oil & Gas Pipe; Agricultural Irrigation Pipe; Water Supply Pipe; Sewage System Pipe; Other Applications
3) By End User Industry: Packaging; Building and Construction; Agriculture; Automotive; Other End Use Industries

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. High-Density Polyethylene Market Characteristics

3. High-Density Polyethylene Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On High-Density Polyethylene

5. High-Density Polyethylene Market Size And Growth

6. High-Density Polyethylene Market Segmentation

7. High-Density Polyethylene Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific High-Density Polyethylene Market

9. China High-Density Polyethylene Market

10. India High-Density Polyethylene Market

11. Japan High-Density Polyethylene Market

12. Australia High-Density Polyethylene Market

13. Indonesia High-Density Polyethylene Market

14. South Korea High-Density Polyethylene Market

15. Western Europe High-Density Polyethylene Market

16. UK High-Density Polyethylene Market

17. Germany High-Density Polyethylene Market

18. France High-Density Polyethylene Market

19. Eastern Europe High-Density Polyethylene Market

20. Russia High-Density Polyethylene Market

21. North America High-Density Polyethylene Market

22. USA High-Density Polyethylene Market

23. South America High-Density Polyethylene Market

24. Brazil High-Density Polyethylene Market

25. Middle East High-Density Polyethylene Market

26. Africa High-Density Polyethylene Market

27. High-Density Polyethylene Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The High-Density Polyethylene Market

29. High-Density Polyethylene Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • Braskem S.A.

  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Co.

  • Dow Chemical Co.

  • Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • Formosa Plastics Corp.

  • LyondellBasell industries NV

  • Borealis AG

  • PetroChina Company Limited

  • Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/az7kkw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-density-polyethylene-global-market-to-surpass-139-billion-by-2026-301617809.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

