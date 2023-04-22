The High Dynamic Range Market Is Projected To Reach US$126.74 Billion By 2030, From US$13.76 Billion In 2022, Registering A CAGR Of 25.1% During The Forecast Period| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, High dynamic range is a superior method for capturing high-quality photographs or images. Enhance the image quality and create high-resolution images of any dimension. It also improves the viewing experience. Compared to 4K UHD and HD, the higher dynamic range requires a substantial amount of bandwidth to transmit data to other devices.

Farmington, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The High Dynamic Range Market is projected to reach US$126.74 Billion by 2030, from US$13.76 Billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030. Key factors driving the growth of this market include Increasing Smartphone Adoption

Increasing smartphone demand is one of the primary factors driving the growth of this market. The demand for smart-phones has increased as a result of technological advancement, a rise in purchasing power, an increase in the affordability of devices with advanced features, and the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things, which has contributed to the expansion of the HDR market.

Request sample copy of report “ High Dynamic Range Market Size, Share, and Trends Estimation Report By Type Outlook (HDR10, HDR10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Vision, 4K, Other), By Product Type (Capturing Devices, Display Devices) By Application Outlook (Entertainment, Consumer Orientation, Security and Monitoring, Other), Region and Forecasts, 2023 - 2030 ”published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

Wide Spectrum of Light The market is segmented by product type into display devices and recording devices. In 2020, display devices accounted for 29.16% of the high dynamic range market. This was because this product was widely used for entertainment and security surveillance in industrial, commercial, and residential contexts. With HDR, display devices such as TVs, smart phones, laptops, tablets, Blu-Ray Players, Set-Top Boxes, Projectors, and others can display more information, details, clarity, contrast, breathtaking colors, and videos that resemble reality more closely. This encourages many individuals to purchase this product. To satisfy the growing demand, leading market participants are producing increasingly sophisticated displays that support HDR technology.

Story continues

Application Outlook:

By Application, the market for High Dynamic Range products is segmented into Security and safety, entertainment, videography and photography, and others. From 2021 to 2026, the entertainment industry is anticipated to experience the greatest growth, with a CAGR of 19.28%. The primary reason for the growth is that an increasing number of individuals are obtaining their entertainment from movies, web series, video games, and other video content. Popularity of online streaming applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Voot, and Hoichoi, among others, has also accelerated the growth of this market.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global High Dynamic Range market has been analyzed across numerous regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and India. In the near future, this market will be dominated by the global region.

This is because both the number of entertainment consumers and disposable incomes are rising. According to a report published in January 2021, the number of paid ASIAN Netflix subscribers had reached 25.5 million, representing a 64% increase over the previous year and making ASIAN the second largest contributor in terms of subscribers. Aside from that, the primary factors influencing this market are the expanding tourism industry and the rising number of social media consumers. According to new data from Facebook, India has the most Facebook users with over 270 million, while Indonesia has the most with 120 million. According to an IBEF study, the tourism industry in India grew by 3.20 percent in 2019. During the forecast period, the aforementioned factors are expected to generate enormous growth opportunities for both photography and videography, driving the Asian High Dynamic Range Market.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/51289

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 $126.74 Billion By Type HDR10

HDR10+

Hybrid Log-Gamma

Dolby Vision

4K

Others By Product Type



Capturing Devices

Display Devices By Application Entertainment

Consumer Orientation

Security and Monitoring

Other By Companies Samsung Electric Co.Ltd. (South Korea)

LG Display Co.Ltd. (South Korea)

Omnivision Technologies (U.S.)

AppleInc. (U.S.)

Canon Inc. (Tokyo)

Nikon Corp. (Tokyo)

Olympus Corp. (Tokyo)

Pyxalis (France)

Photonfocus (Switzerland)

Casio Computer Co. Ltd. (Tokyo)

others Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Expensive barriers to market expansion: In general, HRD systems and technology are more expensive than conventional video or audio capture and processing units. This may hinder the development of the high dynamic range industry, as small or new companies may be unable to adopt these systems. In addition, the increasing competition from alternative solutions in the fraternity may result in the loss of consumer databases, as the media industry is currently experiencing a high degree of fragmentation in terms of image capture tools and software solutions. HDR systems also lack a compatibility component because, unlike traditional systems, they are not compatible with all devices.

Opportunity Analysis:

Increasing investments in the development of HDR-compatible instruments to create expansion possibilities: As demand and consumption of high dynamic range (HDR) technologies increase, other businesses in the media industry are developing HDR-compatible devices, which could contribute to increased adoption of the advanced tools. Currently, the lack of such systems is a significant factor limiting the size of the global high dynamic range market. However, as investments toward eliminating this limitation increase, industry participants can anticipate a rise in demand in the coming years. In addition, the growing interest in the development of new tools for HDR content could create additional opportunities for expansion.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Samsung Electric Co.Ltd. (South Korea)

LG Display Co.Ltd. (South Korea)

Omnivision Technologies (U.S.)

AppleInc. (U.S.)

Canon Inc. (Tokyo)

Nikon Corp. (Tokyo)

Olympus Corp. (Tokyo)

Pyxalis (France)

Photonfocus (Switzerland)

Casio Computer Co. Ltd. (Tokyo)

Others.

By Type:

HDR10

HDR10+

Hybrid Log-Gamma

Dolby Vision

4K

Others

By Product Type:

Capturing Devices

Display Devices

By Application:

Entertainment

Consumer Orientation

Security and Monitoring

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Pressure Sensors Market - The pressure sensor market was valued at USD 5457.4 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8322.30 million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

Interactive Whiteboard Market - The global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market size was valued at $4.29 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $7.35 billion by 2030 to register a CAGR 7.45% during the forecast period.

Biosensors Market - The global biosensors market is a rapidly growing industry was valued at USD 28.60 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 33.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com

Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases

Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports



