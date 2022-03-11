High-End Bicycle Market size to increase by USD 3.88 Bn | High growth expected in hybrid bikes segment | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high-end bicycle market size is expected to increase by USD 3.88 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market recorded a year-over-over growth of 4.92% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. are identified as the dominant players in the market.
The growing disposable incomes of consumers will benefit market players immensely during the forecast period. Improvements in the economic conditions in developing countries and the stable economic growth in developed countries have increased the disposable incomes of consumers globally. This coupled with rising awareness about health and fitness is encouraging consumers to invest in fitness equipment including high-end bicycles. Also, the rise in vehicle traffic is prompting people to consider bicycles for short-distance travel. This is encouraging vendors in the market to launch new models of high-end bicycles to cater to the growing demand. These factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The full report offers detailed insights on the successful business strategies adopted by leading vendors and the various factors impacting the growth of the global high-end bicycle market.
High-End Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
High-End Bicycle Market is segmented as below:
The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the high-end bicycle market size.
Product
Distribution Channel
Geography
In terms of product, the demand for hybrid bikes will be significant during the forecast period. Hybrid bikes offer stability, comfort, and are easy to use. Also, they have a more upright riding position, making the ride more comfortable and safer. Hence, they becoming increasingly popular among cyclists, casual riders, commuters, as well as children. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, the offline distribution channel segment accounted for maximum sales of high-end bicycles in 2021.
By geography, APAC will provide significant growth opportunities for high-end bicycle manufacturers during the forecast period. The region currently holds 33% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. China and Japan are expected to emerge as key markets for high-end bicycles in the region. Also, the market will witness faster growth in APAC than in other regions. The high-end bicycle market report covers the following areas:
High-End Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist high-end bicycle market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the high-end bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the high-end bicycle market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the high-end bicycle market vendors
High-End Bicycle Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.00%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.88 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.92
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, France, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Support activities
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Hybrid bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Hybrid bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Hybrid bikes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Mountain bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Mountain bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Mountain bikes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Road bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Road bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Road bikes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Track bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 23: Track bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Track bikes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 35: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Growing disposable income
Exhibit 50: Increase in disposable income (2020)
9.1.2 Growing popularity of e-commerce
Exhibit 51: Adoption of Internet
9.1.3 Growing adoption of e-bikes
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 High maintenance of e-bikes
9.2.2 Strong dominance of vehicles
9.2.3 Increasing preference for bicycle rentals
Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Smart features in high-end bikes
9.3.2 Increasing concerns regarding health and fitness
9.3.3 Reducing costs of lithium-ion batteries
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape
10.2 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 55: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 56: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Accell Group NV
Exhibit 58: Accell Group NV - Overview
Exhibit 59: Accell Group NV - Business segments
Exhibit 60: Accell Group NV - Key news
Exhibit 61: Accell Group NV - Key offerings
Exhibit 62: Accell Group NV - Segment focus
11.4 BH BIKES EUROPE SL
Exhibit 63: BH BIKES EUROPE SL - Overview
Exhibit 64: BH BIKES EUROPE SL - Product and service
Exhibit 65: BH BIKES EUROPE SL - Key offerings
11.5 Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
Exhibit 66: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 67: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Product and service
Exhibit 68: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Key offerings
11.6 Dorel Industries Inc.
Exhibit 69: Dorel Industries Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 70: Dorel Industries Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 71: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 72: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: Dorel Industries Inc. - Segment focus
11.7 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 74: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 75: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 76: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11.8 Grimaldi Industri AB
Exhibit 77: Grimaldi Industri AB - Overview
Exhibit 78: Grimaldi Industri AB - Product and service
Exhibit 79: Grimaldi Industri AB - Key offerings
11.9 Klever Mobility Europe GmbH
Exhibit 80: Klever Mobility Europe GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 81: Klever Mobility Europe GmbH - Product and service
Exhibit 82: Klever Mobility Europe GmbH - Key offerings
11.10 Merida Industry Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 83: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 84: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 85: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 86: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 87: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
11.11 Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.
Exhibit 88: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 89: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 90: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 91: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Key offerings
11.12 Trek Bicycle Corp.
Exhibit 92: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 93: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 94: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Key offerings
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 96: Research Methodology
Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 98: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations
