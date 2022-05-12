U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

High-end Professional Loudspeaker Market is Globally Expected to Drive Growth of USD 1011.88 Million By 2030

Fior Market Research LLP
·5 min read

The wide adoption of high-end professional loudspeakers for recording and studio broadcasting is propelling the segment's growth over the projection period.

Newark, NJ, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by MRInsights.biz, the global High-end Professional Loudspeaker market is expected to grow from USD 651.15 million in 2021 to USD 1011.88 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The high-end professional loudspeaker is a class of audio equipment marketed to audiophiles based on high price or quality and esoteric or novel sound reproduction technologies. This audio system is popular for outdoor and live events as well as concert halls, theatres, churches, and sports arenas. Loudspeaker systems are just one part of a sound system. High-end professional; loudspeakers are typically more robust and substantial. They have thicker enclosure walls and heavy-duty hardware. Weight is a huge factor when it comes to speaker quality. High-end speakers can provide communication satisfaction as compared to other loudspeakers when playing in an open area.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global high-end professional loudspeaker market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Get Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures @ https://www.mrinsights.biz/report-detail/272979/request-sample

Market Growth & Trends

The rising demand for high-end professional loudspeakers in the corporate sector is driving the growth of the market. With an increase in the competition, the corporate industry and institutions are increasingly adopting sound equipment to ease and manage the workflow at workplaces. Nowadays, the implementation of high-end professional speakers in video conferencing systems in the corporate sector has become a necessity. However, the high cost of the high-end speakers which is due to the design of the speakers, the quality of materials, the durability and weight, and even the branding is a challenge for the growth of the market. The advent of technological advancements such as the internet of things (IoT) and augmented reality (AR) is an opportunity for the growth of the market as many companies are adopting Augmented Reality and manufacturing high-end professional loudspeakers which can be used for commercial purposes like music concerts, recording and broadcasting studios, and the cinemas. The commercial sector is opting for best-in-class AV solutions for smooth communication which is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Findings

  • In 2021, the above $50,000 segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 73% and market revenue of 475.3 million.

The product type segment is divided into below $20,000, $20,000-$ 50,000, and above $50,000. In 2021, the above $50,000 segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 73% and market revenue of 475.3 million. The increasing demand for high-end professional loudspeakers is driving the growth of the above $50,000 segment. High-end professional loudspeakers are widely used for recording and studio broadcasting which is propelling the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

  • In 2021, the professional stage segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 43% and market revenue of 279.9 million.

The application segment is divided into professional stage, club, private, and others. In 2021, the professional stage segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 43% and a market revenue of 279.9 million. The high-end professional loudspeakers are being widely used in live performances, music concerts, music tours, festivals, and even for outdoor entertainment like restaurants and cinema halls in the entertainment category which drives the growth of the market segment.

Regional Segment Analysis of the High-end Professional Loudspeaker Market

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

  • South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for the global high-end professional loudspeaker market, with a market share of around 39% and 585 million of the market revenue in 2021. The market for high-end professional loudspeakers in the European market has been rising as Europe is the largest consumer of the loudspeaker, especially in the at-home category which drives the growth of the market. The presence of prominent market players in the region is also driving the growth of the market in the European region. Along with this an upsurge in the IT infrastructure of Europe also offers lucrative growth opportunities for high-end professional loudspeakers in the region.

To Know More Additional Highlights and Key Points visit our report @ https://www.mrinsights.biz/report/global-high-end-professional-loudspeaker-market-growth-2021-2026-272979.html

Key players operating in the global High-end Professional Loudspeaker Market are:

  • Burmester

  • McIntosh Laboratory, Inc.

  • Wisdom Audio

  • Goldmund Sound Systems

  • Moon Audio

  • Focal-JMlab

  • Steinway Lyngdorf

  • Wilson Audio Specialties Inc.

  • Cabasse

  • Dynaudio

  • YG Acoustics

  • Avantgarde Acoustic

  • Magico

  • La Assoluta

  • Klipsch

  • Acapella

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2030. Market Research Insights has segmented the global high-end professional loudspeaker market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global High-end Professional Loudspeaker Market by Product Type:

  • Below $ 20,000

  • $ 20,000-$ 50,000

  • Above $ 50,000

Global High-end Professional Loudspeaker Market by Application:

  • Professional Stage

  • Club

  • Private

  • Others

To Purchase Research Report @ https://www.mrinsights.biz/checkout.html?reportid=272979&type=single

About the report:

The global high-end professional loudspeaker market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@mrinsights.biz), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs. You can also get in touch with our executives on 1-201-465-4211 to share your research requirements.

Contact Us
Mark Stone
Head of Business Development
Phone: 1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@mrinsights.biz
Web: www.mrinsights.biz


