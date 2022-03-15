U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,179.50
    +7.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,971.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,096.75
    +51.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,942.50
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.18
    -2.83 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.20
    -9.60 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0959
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    +0.1360 (+6.79%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    +1.02 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3015
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2490
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,331.21
    +1,101.02 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.04
    +16.85 (+1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,343.84
    +35.99 (+0.14%)
     

High-End Server Market - Evolving Opportunities with Acer Inc. and Apple Inc.|38% of Growth to Originate from North America |17000+ Technavio Reports

·11 min read

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 38% of the growth will originate from North America for the high-end server market. The US is the key market for high-end servers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The increased use of high-performance computing (HPC) systems in industry verticals will facilitate the high-end server market growth in North America over the forecast period. The high-end server market is expected to grow by USD 32.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 18.41% as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled High End Server Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled High End Server Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a FREE sample report in MINUTES

Some of the key High-End Server Players with Offerings:

  • Acer Inc. - The company offers AR180 Optimized rack performance with max storage, ECC (Error-correcting code) memory, and others.

  • Apple Inc. - The company offers Macpro which has up to 28-core Intel Xeon W processor, 1.5TB of DDR4 ECC memory, eight PCI Express expansion slots, and others to provide good performance, expansion, and configurability.

  • ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - The company offers ESR3-515-X3 which delivers 5G performance, low latency, and ultra-small footprint for easy and effective operation at the edge.

  • Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers a Unified Computing System (UCS) which helps customers to simplify system management, supercharge apps, and streamline infrastructure.

  • Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers servers, storage, and networking devices like rack servers, tower servers, modular infrastructure, and others as power edge servers for high-performance computing, data analytics, and others.

To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Click here!

High-End Server - Driver & Challenge

Key Market Driver

  • One of the main drivers of high-end server market growth is the increased demand for edge computing. Edge computing refers to an architectural approach in which data created by IoT devices is processed at the network's edge, which is typically near to the data source. In the late 1990s, the concept of the Internet of Things was popularised by the use of radio-frequency identification (RFID) sensors to tag, track, connect, and read items in logistics and warehouses. Manufacturing, utilities, retail, automotive, and social media are among the businesses that are utilizing the Internet of Things to increase data transfer. As a result of the expanding number of IoT-enabled devices, edge computing services will be required.

Key Market Challenge

  • One of the major challenges limiting the size of the high-end market is the rise of cybersecurity threats. Security of sensitive information, such as customers' personal information, financial information, and the organization's intellectual property, is a problem for businesses across several sector verticals.

  • Furthermore, ransomware attacks have skyrocketed in recent years, with the majority of them targeting government and financial services organizations. To avoid such assaults, businesses must establish security measures before implementing storage systems. These reasons have increased the demand for effective data security software and solutions, driving up business costs and overall operating expenses.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Key Regions for the High-End Server Market

During the projection period, North America will account for 38% of the market's growth. In North America, the US is the most important market for high-end servers. The market in this area will grow at a quicker rate than the markets in MEA and South America.

Over the projected period, the rising use of high-performance computing (HPC) systems in industrial verticals such as government, BFSI, healthcare, and others would aid the expansion of the high-end server market in North America. This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical potential for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans.

High-End Server Market Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the information technology spending market includes the following core components:

  • Research and development

  • Developers or manufacturers

  • Sales and distribution

  • End-users

To gain insights on the market contribution of various segments -Talk to our Analyst.

Related Reports:
Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market - The online travel agencies IT spending market share is expected to increase by USD 1.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.22%. Download a free sample now!

Consumer Biometrics Market - The consumer biometrics market share is expected to increase by USD 2.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 14.48%. Download a free sample now!

High-End Server Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 32.09 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.96

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Infosystems Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis : Global Information Technology Spending Market.

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million units)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Mobile

  • PC

  • Payments

  • Access

Exhibit 21: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Application

5.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 24: Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 PC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: PC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 26: PC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Payments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Payments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 28: Payments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Access - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Access - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 30: Access - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 32: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

  • APAC

  • North America

  • Europe

  • South America

  • MEA

Exhibit 33: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 38: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 40: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 42: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 44: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 45: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by geography (million units)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing adoption of smartphones

8.1.2 Emergence of in-display fingerprint scanners

8.1.3 Increasing mobile payment transactions

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Data security and privacy concerns

8.2.2 Decreasing demand for contact-based biometric systems

8.2.3 Lack of standardization

Exhibit 47: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Emergence of biometric-enabled payment cards

8.3.2 Integration of consumer biometrics in automotive vehicles

8.3.3 Emergence of multimodal biometric technologies

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Overview

Exhibit 48: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 49: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 51: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 52: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 53: Apple Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Apple Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Apple Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 56: Apple Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 ASSA ABLOY AB

Exhibit 58: ASSA ABLOY AB - Overview

Exhibit 59: ASSA ABLOY AB - Business segments

Exhibit 60: ASSA ABLOY AB - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: ASSA ABLOY AB - Segment focus

10.5 Aware Inc.

Exhibit 62: Aware Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Aware Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Aware Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 IDEX Biometrics ASA

Exhibit 65: IDEX Biometrics ASA - Overview

Exhibit 66: IDEX Biometrics ASA - Business segments

Exhibit 67: IDEX Biometrics ASA- Key news

Exhibit 68: IDEX Biometrics ASA - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: IDEX Biometrics ASA - Segment focus

10.7 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 70: NEC Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 71: NEC Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: NEC Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 73: NEC Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Princeton Identity

Exhibit 75: Princeton Identity - Overview

Exhibit 76: Princeton Identity - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Princeton Identity - Key offerings

10.9 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 78: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Qualcomm Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 81: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Semiconductor Components Industries LLC

Exhibit 83: Semiconductor Components Industries LLC - Overview

Exhibit 84: Semiconductor Components Industries LLC - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Semiconductor Components Industries LLC - Key news

Exhibit 86: Semiconductor Components Industries LLC - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Semiconductor Components Industries LLC - Segment focus

10.11 Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 88: Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 89: Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 90: Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 91: Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 92: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview

Exhibit 93: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments

Exhibit 94: STMicroelectronics NV- Key news

Exhibit 95: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 96: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 ????Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 98: Research Methodology

Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 100: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-end-server-market---evolving-opportunities-with-acer-inc-and-apple-inc38-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-17000-technavio-reports-301501135.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day. Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: U.S. Warns China Over Support for Russia’s WarPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.6% on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it dosed the first participant in a new clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the vaccine's safety profile and ability to provoke an immune response in approximately 100 adults aged 18 to 55 years who are HIV negative. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is helping to fund the trial.

  • Why Shopify, Doximity, and Datadog Stock Fell Today

    The share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were all falling today, along with many other tech stocks, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates when it meets later this week. Shopify was down 4.4%, Doximity had plummeted 12.8%, and Datadog had tumbled 6.8% as of 2:57 p.m. ET.

  • Why Uranium Energy Stock Is Plunging Today

    Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock cracked on Monday and sank as much as 13.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Today's drop brings the red-hot uranium stock's unstoppable rally to a grinding halt -- Uranium Energy shares had jumped a whopping 90% since Feb. 1 through the end of last week. In fact, uranium spot prices have hit their highest level since March 2011 and are hovering around $60 per pound, according to TradingEconomics.com.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Reuters reported over the weekend that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will almost certainly disrupt supplies of neon gas, which is vital for the manufacture of semiconductor chips. On the other hand, if input costs rise for Nvidia, that would squeeze its profit margins. Adding to Nvidia's troubles, on Monday morning, Citigroup released a report warning of "incredibly bearish" sentiment regarding semiconductor stocks.

  • Why Peabody Energy Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) had plunged by 16.2% as of 1:04 p.m. Monday, though there was no fresh news relating specifically to the coal giant. Prior to the pullback, its shares had more than doubled this year, with much of that growth coming after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the world's third-largest coal exporter.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Longtime biotech plots 'substantial' changes after cancer drug failure

    The combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo with an experimental Nektar Therapeutics Inc. drug — the center of a $1 billion-plus partnership signed four years ago — failed a late-stage trial. The news sent San Francisco-based Nektar's stock down more than 60% Monday as President and CEO Howard Robin said the company plans "substantial" changes to operations. The results of the Phase III metastatic melanoma study combining Nektar's bempegaldesleukin — known simply as "bempeg" — in combination with Opdivo is hardly a surprise.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.