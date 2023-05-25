High energy bills are the grim new normal

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Grant Shapps - Jamie Lorriman/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Phew. Energy bills are coming down and they’re coming down soon.

In July, the average domestic energy bill will fall by roughly £430 to £2,074 thanks to a lowering of the price cap – a wretched piece of regulation that is as much a part of the problem as it is the solution.

The reduction will provide some long overdue respite for millions of families whose finances have been stretched to breaking point – and beyond, in many cases – by the astronomical rise in the cost of living.

There’s something else to cheer, too. Falling energy bills are proof that Vladimir Putin’s cynical attempt to weaponise the Kremlin’s energy supplies and plunge the West into poverty has failed.

Moscow bragged it could cut off Europe’s gas and we would all freeze – but that hasn’t happened, as prices have dropped steeply in recent months.

But let’s not pretend the price cap amendment represents anything more than a relatively minor improvement in what remains a desperately sorry state of affairs.

A small decrease in bills from terrifying record highs is not genuine progress, and it certainly doesn’t mean that the energy crisis has gone away, or that the energy market isn’t still completely broken.

The fact that we haven't all frozen to death feels like scant consolation for the fact that the average energy bill last year was a staggering £4,000.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps is taking us all for fools when he says the Government plans to “deliver cheaper, cleaner and more secure energy” (presumably this century).

The reality is that the average energy bill will remain almost double the level seen in October 2021, when Russia’s supply squeeze started and wholesale prices began spiralling into another stratosphere.

Besides, the end of the state bailout scheme means any forthcoming savings have essentially already been cancelled out for most people anyway.

Households were getting £66 to £67 a month of government support with their bills from October to March, equivalent to a discount of around £400 over the five months, or just £30 short of the anticipated decline in the average bill. It means bills will still be comparable to what they were during the winter.

What’s more, because low-income families tend to use less energy than those on higher incomes, those hardest hit by price spikes are unlikely to benefit as much from any subsequent decreases, campaigners point out.

The charity National Energy Action points out that there will still be 6.6 million households trapped in fuel poverty – 2 million more than before the crisis.

But the most shocking part of this entire saga is perhaps the least understood. What is yet to dawn on most people is that there is a growing expectation among experts that bills will remain stubbornly high for many years.

On the contrary, most people seem to be living under the misguided assumption that the recent spikes are an aberration when in fact this may be the new-normal.

In a prediction that will give many struggling households sleepless nights, analysts at Cornwall Insight have warned they do not expect bills to return to pre-2020 levels “before the end of the decade at the earliest”.

It doesn’t help that the entire farcical show somehow continues to be overseen by the most hapless of regulators in the form of Ofgem, a watchdog that has often either failed to act or acted in the wrong way.

Much of the blame for the Wild West nature of the energy market can be laid squarely at the door of the regulator, which in an own goal of spectacular proportions, made such a hamfisted attempt of trying to encourage more competition that it managed to create a handful of even more powerful suppliers. Octopus and Ovo now have roughly 11 million customers between them.

Even now, Ofgem continues to fluff its lines. As consumer crusader Martin Lewis has pointed out, it is staggering that the regulator has decided that now is the moment to increase the amount that energy suppliers are able to make when millions of people are still struggling to pay their bills.

True, contrary to popular belief, many providers are loss-making but customers need shielding more than the industry.

The Government hasn’t fared much better, largely because it continues to be almost entirely reliant on the price cap as a way of bringing down bills – which is strange, because as Craig Lowrey at Cornwall Insight points out, the cap “doesn’t do enough to shield many vulnerable consumers”.

Yet the only way to resolve the underlying issues is to “prioritise addressing the numerous long-term energy challenges confronting the UK”, he argues.

We still need to get rid of imported gas; there isn’t anybody willing to build new nuclear plants, apart from the Chinese; the sun and wind can’t be relied upon; Britain hasn’t got anywhere with storage; the Grid is so overloaded and ancient that some parts of the country have had to stop building new houses; and the dash for net zero will add yet further costs onto our bills, at least in the short-to-medium term.

Efforts to persuade people to curb consumption have been half-hearted at best. Nor has enough been done to fix Britain’s notoriously draughty homes.

Meanwhile, the energy giants that could make green energy more affordable by building renewable projects at real scale continue to disproportionately prioritise spending on fossil fuel exploration and shareholder returns.

The Government hasn’t really addressed any of these issues properly, and until it does Britain will remain at the mercy of international markets and geopolitical events.

