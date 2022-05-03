U.S. markets open in 8 hours 40 minutes

High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market Size to Grow by USD 1.13 billion | Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Cargill Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market by Application (Food and beverage and Apiculture and pharmaceutical) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. Technavio categorizes the global high fructose corn syrup market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the high-fructose corn syrup market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.13 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing demand for sugar-free and low-calorie diets and growing applications of high fructose corn syrup are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The high-fructose corn syrup market report is segmented by application (food and beverage and apiculture and pharmaceutical) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By application, the food and beverage segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. High-fructose corn syrup provides superior water control in frozen foods such as ice creams, confections, frozen baked goods, and juices. It also controls moisture migration and ice crystal growth in products that are stored in freezers. Moreover, the demand for healthy foods is increasing. These factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

North America will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the high-fructose corn syrup market in North America. The demand for beverages, confectioneries, and baked goods is high, which will drive the high-fructose corn syrup market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe. The US and Canada are the key countries for the high-fructose corn syrup market in North America.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.27%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.13 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

2.28

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., COFCO Corp., Daesang Corp., Gateway Food Products, Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Kasyap Sweetners Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Phywon System Ingredient Sdn. Bhd., Roquette Freres SA, Showa Sangyo Co. Ltd., Sudzucker AG, and Tate and Lyle Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Apiculture and pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.4 Cargill Inc.

  • 10.5 COFCO Corp.

  • 10.6 Daesang Corp.

  • 10.7 Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Ingredion Inc.

  • 10.9 Kerry Group Plc

  • 10.10 Roquette Freres SA

  • 10.11 Sudzucker AG

  • 10.12 Tate and Lyle Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-fructose-corn-syrup-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-13-billion--archer-daniels-midland-co-and-cargill-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301536927.html

SOURCE Technavio

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale drillers Diamondback Energy Inc., Devon Energy Corp. and Coterra Energy Inc. are boosting dividends while keeping oil output flat despite pleas from President Joe Biden to increase supplies and help take some the edge off of inflation.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke ‘F