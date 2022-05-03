High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market Size to Grow by USD 1.13 billion | Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Cargill Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market by Application (Food and beverage and Apiculture and pharmaceutical) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. Technavio categorizes the global high fructose corn syrup market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the high-fructose corn syrup market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.13 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing demand for sugar-free and low-calorie diets and growing applications of high fructose corn syrup are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity will challenge market growth.

Market Segmentation

The high-fructose corn syrup market report is segmented by application (food and beverage and apiculture and pharmaceutical) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By application, the food and beverage segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. High-fructose corn syrup provides superior water control in frozen foods such as ice creams, confections, frozen baked goods, and juices. It also controls moisture migration and ice crystal growth in products that are stored in freezers. Moreover, the demand for healthy foods is increasing. These factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

North America will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the high-fructose corn syrup market in North America. The demand for beverages, confectioneries, and baked goods is high, which will drive the high-fructose corn syrup market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe. The US and Canada are the key countries for the high-fructose corn syrup market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.13 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.28 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., COFCO Corp., Daesang Corp., Gateway Food Products, Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Kasyap Sweetners Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Phywon System Ingredient Sdn. Bhd., Roquette Freres SA, Showa Sangyo Co. Ltd., Sudzucker AG, and Tate and Lyle Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Apiculture and pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

10.4 Cargill Inc.

10.5 COFCO Corp.

10.6 Daesang Corp.

10.7 Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

10.8 Ingredion Inc.

10.9 Kerry Group Plc

10.10 Roquette Freres SA

10.11 Sudzucker AG

10.12 Tate and Lyle Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

