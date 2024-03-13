Are These High Growth, High Dividend-Yielding Stocks on Your Radar?

Among the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, several companies are standing out in terms of their growth and high dividend yields, adding more value to their stocks. This combination tends to excite investors as lucrative payouts are more appealing and fulfilling when a company’s outlook is promising.

That said, here are a few of these highly ranked stocks that currently fit this scenario and should certainly be on investors' radars.

HNI HNI: The Zacks Business Services sector had a strong rebound over the last year and HNI Corporation is a name that led the way with its stock soaring +60% to top the broader indexes. HNI has diverse but dominant business operations as a leading provider of office and workplace furniture along with residential building products.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Most appealing is that HNI shares still trade at a reasonable 14.4X forward earnings multiple with annual earnings forecasted to rise 10% this year and climb another 11% in fiscal 2025 to $3.27 per share. Plus, earnings estimate revisions are nicely up over the last 60 days for both FY24 and FY25.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Of course, the cherry on top is that HNI has a 3.02% annual dividend yield that blows away the business services sector’s 0.77% average and the S&P 500’s 1.32% average.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Consumer Discretionary Standouts

Betterware de Mexico BWMX and Pactiv Evergreen PTVE are two standouts among the consumer discretionary sector that fit the appealing narrative of high growth, high dividend-yielding stocks with their annual payouts over 3% respectively.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Even better, Pactiv Evergreen’s stock has soared +55% over the last year while Betterware de Mexico shares have skyrocketed +77%. Furthermore, their attractive P/E valuations still suggest more upside could be ahead.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Offering diverse exposure to business operations in Mexico, Betterware is a direct-to-consumer selling company that features a broad product portfolio of home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology, and mobility categories. Trading at just 8.9X forward earnings, Betterware’s EPS is forecasted to climb 27% in FY24 and rise another 8% in FY25 to $2.18 per share.

Story continues

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, Illinois-based Pactiv Evergreen's steady bottom line expansion remains attractive as well as a provider of food packaging solutions. PTVE shares trade at an 11.8X forward earnings multiple with double-digit EPS growth forecasted in FY24 and FY25.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Like HNI Corporation, earnings estimate revisions have trended higher for Betterware de Mexico and Pactiv Evergreen’s fiscal 2024. This makes now an ideal time to buy these highly ranked stocks and each has an overall “A” Zacks Style Scores grade for the combination of Value, Growth, and Momentum.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HNI Corporation (HNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research