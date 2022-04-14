U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.25
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,474.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,238.75
    +17.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.90
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.57
    -0.68 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.20
    -7.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.71
    -2.55 (-10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3136
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4340
    -0.2540 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,197.38
    +1,026.19 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.98
    +24.34 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.30
    -21.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

High Heels Footwear Market size to grow by USD 1.70 billion | Premiumization of High-heeled Footwear to Boost Growth | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the High Heels Footwear Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.70 billion at a CAGR of 1.35% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The premiumization of high-heeled footwear is one of the primary reasons driving growth in the high-heeled footwear industry.

Attractive Opportunities in High Heels Footwear Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in High Heels Footwear Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

High Heels Footwear Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Capri Holdings Ltd.

  • Deeasjer Ltd.

  • Hermes International

  • Kering SA

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • Marks and Spencer Plc

  • Prada SpA

  • Tapestry Inc.

  • Yull Ltd.

  • Zara Footwear Pvt. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

During the projection period, APAC will account for 46% of the market's growth. In APAC, China is the most important market for high heels footwear. The market in APAC will increase at a quicker rate than the industry in other regions. The rise in disposable income, urbanization, cheap labor costs and low raw material costs are the primary factors facilitating the growth of the high heels footwear market in APAC during the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as China, US, UK, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for High Heels Footwear Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis
of the top regions. Download Free sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment's share of the high heels footwear market would expand significantly. Because they enable checking sizes, probing quality, and comparing products more convenient for purchasers, offline outlets account for the largest share of the global footwear market and the high heels footwear industry. Specialty retailers make up the majority of the offline footwear sector, accounting for more than half of all sales.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market
segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The premiumization of high-heeled footwear is one of the primary reasons driving growth in the high-heeled footwear industry. Due to significant disposable money and celebrity endorsements for many footwear brands, demand for premium footwear is likely to grow rapidly. Premium footwear sales are also increasing as a result of advancements in footwear manufacturing and unique product designs. With the expansion of fashion products, high heel footwear has also become a luxury item rather than a need, which is one of the main reasons for their high price.

However, for the high heels footwear market, the higher cost of production will be a big barrier.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the
High Heels Footwear Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our
Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Leather Boots Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Running Gear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

High Heels Footwear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.35%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.70 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

-2.37

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

China, US, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Capri Holdings Ltd., Deeasjer Ltd., Hermes International, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Marks and Spencer Plc, Prada SpA, Tapestry Inc., Yull Ltd., and Zara Footwear Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Capri Holdings Ltd.

  • Deeasjer Ltd.

  • Hermes International

  • Kering SA

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • Marks and Spencer Plc

  • Prada SpA

  • Tapestry Inc.

  • Yull Ltd.

  • Zara Footwear Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-heels-footwear-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-70-billion--premiumization-of-high-heeled-footwear-to-boost-growth--technavio-301523893.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Sundial Growers Announces Filing of Annual Report by April 29 and Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reports that the Company's external auditor has advised that it now expects to complete its audit and release its audit opinion and report on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 on or before April 29, 2022. The Company expects to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period, an

  • TSMC Raises Sales Outlook Despite Fears Around Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. raised its sales outlook for the year after quarterly earnings jumped 45%, helped by solid demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukr

  • TSMC sees Q2 sales surge; says chip capacity to stay tight this year

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's TSMC forecast an up to 37% jump in current-quarter sales and said it expects chip capacity to remain very tight this year, amid a global crunch that has kept order books full and allowed chipmakers to charge premium prices. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, forecast revenue of $17.6 billion to $18.2 billion in the quarter ending June 30, up from $13.29 billion a year earlier. TSMC is working to address supply chain challenges with tool suppliers to help them expand capacity, CEO C.C. Wei told an online earnings briefing, referring to a cycle of shortages where makers of chip equipment are struggling to find the chips needed for equipment to supply chipmakers like TSMC.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Putin prepares to stop propping up Russian markets - live updates

    National Grid could pay power stations to turn off for Queen's Jubilee FTSE 100 slips 0.2pc Ben Wright: Germany's cowardice over Russian gas makes a mockery of eurozone solidarity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate To 47% as Inflation Hits 20-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says U

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • Skittish Stock Traders Are Bracing for $2 Trillion Option Expiration

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation is surging, central banks are on the move and now it’s earnings season. To top it all off, stock traders face the market-roiling potential of a monthly options expiration estimated at more than $2 trillion. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set t

  • Ford Is Now 3 Businesses. What That Means for the Stock.

    Ford CFO John Lawler spoke at the Bank of America conference taking place at the New York Auto show. The way he's talking about the business is new.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • Meta’s Earnings Could Fall Short—Again

    Wall Street is bracing for another rough quarter for Facebook -parent Meta Platforms. Signs of broader slowing in the overall digital advertising sector—and continued fallout from Apple (ticker: AAPL) push to limit the tracking of iPhone user activity across apps and websites—don’t bode well for the social media giant. Analysts at both RBC Capital and Oppenheimer on Wednesday trimmed estimates for Meta’s (FB) first-quarter earnings report, due after the close on April 27.

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.