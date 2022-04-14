High Heels Footwear Market size to grow by USD 1.70 billion | Premiumization of High-heeled Footwear to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the High Heels Footwear Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.70 billion at a CAGR of 1.35% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The premiumization of high-heeled footwear is one of the primary reasons driving growth in the high-heeled footwear industry.

Attractive Opportunities in High Heels Footwear Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Insights

High Heels Footwear Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Deeasjer Ltd.

Hermes International

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Marks and Spencer Plc

Prada SpA

Tapestry Inc.

Yull Ltd.

Zara Footwear Pvt. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

During the projection period, APAC will account for 46% of the market's growth. In APAC, China is the most important market for high heels footwear. The market in APAC will increase at a quicker rate than the industry in other regions. The rise in disposable income, urbanization, cheap labor costs and low raw material costs are the primary factors facilitating the growth of the high heels footwear market in APAC during the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as China, US, UK, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for High Heels Footwear Market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment's share of the high heels footwear market would expand significantly. Because they enable checking sizes, probing quality, and comparing products more convenient for purchasers, offline outlets account for the largest share of the global footwear market and the high heels footwear industry. Specialty retailers make up the majority of the offline footwear sector, accounting for more than half of all sales.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The premiumization of high-heeled footwear is one of the primary reasons driving growth in the high-heeled footwear industry. Due to significant disposable money and celebrity endorsements for many footwear brands, demand for premium footwear is likely to grow rapidly. Premium footwear sales are also increasing as a result of advancements in footwear manufacturing and unique product designs. With the expansion of fashion products, high heel footwear has also become a luxury item rather than a need, which is one of the main reasons for their high price.

However, for the high heels footwear market, the higher cost of production will be a big barrier.

High Heels Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.35% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -2.37 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Capri Holdings Ltd., Deeasjer Ltd., Hermes International, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Marks and Spencer Plc, Prada SpA, Tapestry Inc., Yull Ltd., and Zara Footwear Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Deeasjer Ltd.

Hermes International

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Marks and Spencer Plc

Prada SpA

Tapestry Inc.

Yull Ltd.

Zara Footwear Pvt. Ltd.

