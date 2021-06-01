High-Impact Industrial Marketing Leader Randy Brown Joins Chief Outsiders’ Collective of Fractional Chief Marketers

Brown works with mid-market to Fortune 500 industrial companies to accelerate sales, profit, and market share growth

MIAMI, FL, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accomplished industrial marketing leader Randy Brown has joined Chief Outsiders, where, as the firm’s newest fractional Chief Marketing Officer, he will now help deliver insights and strategies to clients of the “Executives-as-a-Service” firm.

Frequently called upon to deliver accelerated sales, profit, and market share growth to startups and mid-market industrial companies alike, Brown is skilled at creating, activating, and monetizing new products and services.

When ECCO Safety Group, a manufacturer of commercial vehicle LED solutions, needed to transform their technical team into a global strategic marketing capability, they turned to Randy Brown to deliver. The result? New products as percent of sales increased from <10% to 18%, 5 new digital technology partnerships were launched under his leadership and his global team led strategic pricing initiatives achieving $4M realization to fully offset the impact of burgeoning Chinese tariffs that were cutting into profits.

In another demonstration of his expertise, as VP of Marketing & International Sales at Dayton Superior Corp., Brown led the turnaround of the company’s international business with 25 percent revenue growth and 15 percent EBITDA.

As Managing Director of Northern Europe, Middle East & Africa with Kennametal Inc., responsible for a $100 million business unit, Randy transformed the business into a market-based organization. The result? 2x economic growth in the UK and double-digit growth in Nordic, Africa and the Middle East, earning his business unit an award for top international growth.

“Randy is a committed, goal-oriented leader and a strong team builder and communicator,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “With a proven track record of success, Randy’s high standards, persistence, and attention to detail, drive change.

Brown earned his B.S. in Industrial Technology from Illinois State University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 80 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,150 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past seven years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

