U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.00
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,625.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,769.50
    +5.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.10
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.60
    -1.74 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.00
    -11.20 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1016
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    -1.48 (-6.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7110
    -0.6090 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,129.75
    +1,095.57 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.69
    +32.75 (+3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.78
    +3.40 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market are Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. , Lithonia Lighting, Bulbrite Industries Inc. , Contrac Lighting, Crompton Greaves Ltd. , EYE Lighting International of North America Inc.

New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247471/?utm_source=GNW
, Feit Electric Company, General Electric Company, Halonix Limited, and Havells India Limited.

The global high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market is expected to decline from $4.44 in billion 2021 to $4.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -8.9%. The market’s decline is attributed to the strict energy efficiency standards and growing inclination towards cost-effective substitutes. The market is expected to decline to $2.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of -11.6%.

The high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market consists of sales of high intensity discharge bulbs which include high-pressure sodium lamps, mercury vapor lamps, and metal halide lamps. High-intensity discharge light bulbs and lamps are a family of gas-discharge arc lamps which create light by sending an electrical discharge between two electrodes and through a plasma, or ionized gas.

The main product types of high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs are metal halide light, high-pressure sodium light, xenon arc light and others.A metal halide lamp is an electrical lamp that generates light through an electric arc using a gaseous mixture of vaporized mercury and metal halides (compounds of metals with bromine or iodine).

The products are operated through online, offline modes and are distributed through OEM and aftermarket channels. The various application includes industrial, agriculture, medical and others.

Rising demand for bulbs with high luminaire value is driving the high intensity discharge bulb market.High intensity discharge bulb (HID) headlamps provide high intensity light on the road than the traditional halogen headlamps.

HID headlamps provide cool white color at temperature of 4,500 Kelvin compared to yellowish halogen headlamps at 3,200 Kelvin. Furthermore, HID lamps illuminate a larger area compared to halogen headlights.

Stringent energy efficiency standards and regulations imposed on the HID lamps is acting as a restraint on the market.The category of HID bulbs like metal halides are subjected to tighter regulatory standards.

For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued new energy efficiency standards for metal halide luminaries and tightened the standards by expanding the coverage from low-wattage (50-149W) to high-wattage (501-1000W) luminaires. These strict regulations are impacting the growth of the HID bulbs market.

HID bulbs manufacturing companies are focusing on introducing new technologically advanced products into the market.In addition to design, manufacturers are also focusing on energy-efficiency by investing in in-house R&D and forming strategic partnerships.

Manufacturers are focusing on producing HID lamps with limited light pollution compared to LED and metal halide and improved life.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247471/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Demand Destruction Is Here Amid Ukraine War, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets have a well-worn saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the process may just be starting to happen in oil.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in M

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Rivian Automotive's Charts Look Ready to Bottom

    Rivian Automotive has been in a decline since the middle of November but now we are seeing some green shoots on the charts and from the indicators. In this daily bar chart of RIVN, below, we can see that prices have declined to a low in mid-March.

  • Traders in China Strike Rare Deal With Russia’s Rusal on Alumina

    (Bloomberg) -- United Co. Rusal International PJSC, the huge aluminum producer fighting blow-back from Russia’s war in Ukraine, is getting some help from traders in China to keep its smelters running.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Deepens as Ev

  • EU clinches U.S. LNG deal, brushes off Russian rouble demand

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and United States are set to unveil a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), sources told Reuters, as the European bloc seeks to quickly curb its reliance on Russian fossil fuels. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, pushed already-high energy prices to records and has prompted the EU to pledge to cut Russian gas use by two thirds this year, by hiking imports from other countries and quickly expanding renewable energy.

  • Texas Survey Shows Why Oil Producers Aren’t Drilling More

    Some 59% of the energy firms that responded said investors were pressuring them to maintain capital discipline.

  • Oil Drops as Europe Holds Off on Ban of Russian Crude Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as the European Union held off on banning Russia crude imports, while Kazakhstan said disruption at a key export terminal is set to ease.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Deepens as Evidence Suggests Midair BreakupBrent fut

  • A Russian oil-sparked U.S. recession? This is how it could happen

    A global recession "seems unavoidable" as a result of Russian sanctions and fallout from the Ukraine invasion.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • India’s Russian-Oil Buy: Red Flag or Red Herring?

    New Delhi has faced criticism for its longstanding ties with Moscow. But at least for now, a big shift toward Russian-oil imports looks unlikely.

  • Wall Street investors pour money into gyms as they reopen

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss customers returning to their local gyms as they reopen.

  • Wabtec secures another order to modernize hundreds of Norfolk Southern locomotives

    It's the third of such modernization orders in recent years from Norfolk Southern for Wabtec, which will see Wabtec modernize an additional 330 Norfolk Southern locomotives in the next few years.

  • What would it take for U.S. oil companies to ramp up production? A lot.

    Companies are focused on keeping production steady and rewarding shareholders after two recent crashes.

  • Can I Invest My Traditional IRA's RMD in a Roth IRA?

    You can use your traditional IRA's required minimum distributions (RMDs) to contribute to a Roth IRA if you have enough—but not too much—income.

  • Oil prices surging to $200 a barrel could send the economy into recession: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs warns a recession is very likely if oil prices surge to $200 a barrel.

  • Big Tech Faces Crackdown as EU Negotiators Back Tough Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech giants face sweeping changes to how they operate in the European Union after the bloc hammered out a deal on a new law that paves the way for multibillion euro fines and acquisition bans for the worst transgressors.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhon

  • Microsoft Affected by a Cyberattack After Nvidia and Samsung

    Microsoft confirmed that it has become the latest victim of the data extortion group Lapsus$, which claimed it had obtained source code for the Bing search engine and Cortana voice assistant. Lapsus$, which Microsoft tracks as DEV-0537, posted a partial file that the group said contained partial source code for Bing and Cortana. The group claimed on its Telegram channel that it had breached Microsoft and Okta and employee accounts of LG Electronics.