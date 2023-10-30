Advertisement
Are high interest rates stopping you from buying or selling a home?

1
Andrew Khouri
·1 min read
FILE - A "for sale" sign hangs from a post outside of a vacant business building in Belleville, N.J., Thursday, May 3, 2018. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday, July 27, raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in three decades to tame high inflation. By raising borrowing rates, the Fed makes it costlier to take out a mortgage or an auto or business loan.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
A "for sale" sign hangs from a post outside of a vacant business building in Belleville, N.J. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Earlier this year, mortgage interest rates came off their 2022 highs and settled in the 6% range, providing a small break for those in the housing market.

That respite is now over. In recent weeks, rates have shot back above 7% and are now rapidly approaching 8%. The recent surge threatens to scramble the economic calculus for both buyers and sellers.

If you’ve put a pause on your decision to buy or sell a home because of high rates, The Times would like to speak with you. Please fill out the form below.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

