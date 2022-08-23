Justin Roiland's 'High on Life' hits Xbox and PC in December

High on Life, the sci-fi shooter from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, is scheduled to come out on Xbox and PC on December 13th. High on Life looks like a ridiculous mix of Galaxy Quest, Oddworld and Bugsnax, sending players on an interstellar journey to save their friends from globular, brightly colored aliens. Roiland's studio, Squanch Games, revealed High on Life this June, targeting a release in October. Today's news marks a delay of just two months. Considering some of the other, longer delays in gaming this year, a few months is basically right on schedule.

A main feature of High on Life is the array of talking, bug-eyed weapons at the player's disposal. The guns provide commentary and jokes as they shoot projectiles including bullets and their own spore-like babies. There's also a knife that cries out for blood and says "stab" as you sink its blade into enemies. It's all very wholesome, in a mature-cartoon-violence kind of way.

Alongside the new release date, Squanch dropped a new trailer for High on Life during Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase, featuring a boss fight with the baddie 9-TORG. The footage shows off grappling and gun mechanics in a single room covered in green sludge, complete with near-constant comments from the weapons.

The Squanch crew announced the delay on Twitter hours before ONL went live, alongside an apology video with very Roiland vibes.