High Liner Foods Announces Voting Results of the May 18, 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
HALIFAX, NS, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company") announced today the results of the voting submitted at the Company's annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders (the "Shareholders") held yesterday, May 18, 2021. Full details of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular (the "Circular") issued in connection with this Meeting, which is available at www.highlinerfoods.com. The vote on each matter was conducted by ballot.
Election of Directors:
Each of the ten nominees set forth in the Circular were elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
NOMINEE
FOR
%
WITHHOLD
%
JOAN K. CHOW
17,667,714
99.79%
38,033
0.21%
ROBERT P. DEXTER
17,397,347
98.26%
308,400
1.74%
ANDY J. HENNIGAR
16,821,839
95.01%
883,908
4.99%
DAVID J. HENNIGAR
17,030,888
96.19%
674,859
3.81%
RODNEY W. HEPPONSTALL
17,414,471
98.35%
291,276
1.65%
SHELLY L. JAMIESON
17,669,664
99.80%
36,083
0.20%
M. JOLENE MAHODY
17,670,564
99.80%
35,183
0.20%
R. ANDY MILLER
17,671,074
99.80%
34,673
0.20%
ROBERT L. PACE
17,332,266
97.89%
373,481
2.11%
FRANK B.H. VAN SCHAAYK
17,587,369
99.33%
118,378
0.67%
Appointment of Auditors
Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditors with remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Detailed results are shown below.
FOR
%
WITHHOLD
%
APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS
17,254,452
97.45%
451,295
2.55%
Advisory Resolution
The advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Circular was approved, with the detailed results shown below.
FOR
%
AGAINST
%
ADVISORY RESOLUTION TO EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
17,508,182
98.88%
197,565
1.12%
About High Liner Foods Incorporated
High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to investor@highlinerfoods.com.
SOURCE High Liner Foods Incorporated
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/19/c7047.html