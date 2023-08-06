High Liner Foods Incorporated's (TSE:HLF) largest shareholders are individual investors with 53% ownership, private companies own 35%

Key Insights

High Liner Foods' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

47% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSE:HLF) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 53% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 35% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of High Liner Foods.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About High Liner Foods?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

High Liner Foods already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see High Liner Foods' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

High Liner Foods is not owned by hedge funds. Thornridge Holdings Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 35% of shares outstanding. Beutel Goodman & Company Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 2.1% of common stock, and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds about 2.0% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Rodney Hepponstall, the CEO has 0.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of High Liner Foods

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in High Liner Foods Incorporated. As individuals, the insiders collectively own CA$17m worth of the CA$465m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 53% stake in High Liner Foods, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 35%, of the High Liner Foods stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for High Liner Foods (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

