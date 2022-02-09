U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

High Liner Foods Q4 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. (ET)

  • HLNFF

LUNENBURG, NS, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company") today announced that its fourth quarter 2021 earnings will be released on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 2:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. AT) the same day to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

To access the conference call by telephone, dial 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. The conference call will be archived for replay by telephone until Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at midnight (ET). To access the archived conference call, dial 1-888-390-0541 and enter the replay entry code 738813#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.highlinerfoods.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast.

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to investor@highlinerfoods.com.

SOURCE High Liner Foods Incorporated

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/09/c8805.html

