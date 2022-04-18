U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

High Maltose Syrups Market to reach a size of US$ 1.88 Bn by the end of 2032 - Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high maltose syrups market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% and climb to a market valuation of US$ 1.88 Bn by the end of 2032.

High maltose syrup is a food additive that acts as a sweetener as well as a preservative. Maltose is the most common type of sugar. It has a lower sweetness than high fructose corn syrup, but enough to be used as a sweetener in commercial food production.

High maltose syrup enhances taste and texture at high sucrose replacement levels while imparting resistance to moisture absorption, color formulation, and crystallization in finished products such as hard candies. It offers a smooth body and texture to ice cream and other frozen desserts. It also increases the moisture levels in certain baked goods, which increases their shelf life.

Sweeteners are chemical compounds that are added to various oral medicinal preparations such as tablets, syrups, and suspensions to either conceal the unpleasant flavor or increase the perception of sweet taste. They are also added to dietary supplements for both, technological and organoleptic functions. Growing demand for dietary supplements will have a positive impact on high maltose syrup consumption.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/28093

Sweeteners such as maltose syrup are also used in cosmetics and personal care products as thickeners, humectants, conditioning agents, moisture retention, and others. High maltose syrup is derived from fruits, vegetables, and grains. It can be used in various products with natural claims. Thus, its increasing applications in various end uses such as bakery & processed cereals, confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, nutraceuticals, and others will drive market steadily over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Latin America are projected to experience value CAGRs of 5%, 4.7%, and 4.3%, respectively, over the forecast period.

  • South Asia & Pacific and Europe account more than 50% value share in the global market for high maltose syrups.

  • On the basis of end use, the food and beverage sector holds approximate f 74.49% market share in 2022.

  • Global consumption of high maltose syrups is expected to reach 3,766,889 metric tons by the end of 2032.

  • On the basis of product type, high maltose syrup (50-70%) is projected to be valued US$ 590.5 Mn.

  • Spread of COVID-19 had far unpredicted consequences on all food additive markets, including the market for sweeteners. Nevertheless, the high maltose syrups market is expected to grow significantly in future as economics open up post pandemic, providing various opportunities for market players.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/28093

“Manufacturers of high maltose syrups should target the F&B industry. Usage of high maltose syrups has also risen in various other sectors such as nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals over the past few years due to the health benefits of the product,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key players engaged in the production of high maltose syrups are strengthening their position across the world by establishing advanced research & development and production facilities with strong distribution networks.

  • Guangzhou Shuangqiao Company Ltd. has developed several research facilities that help produce high quality products.

  • Gujrat Ambuja Exports Limited (GAEL) has division-wise plant locations spread across India.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/28093

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global high maltose syrups market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032. The study offers compelling insights based on product type (maltose syrup (<50%), high maltose syrup (50-70%), ultra-high maltose syrup (>70%)), end use (food & beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals), source (enzymatic method, non-enzymatic method), and across six major regions of the world.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com


