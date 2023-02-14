High Nickel Cathode Materials Market to Reach US$ 10.1 Bn by 2031, TMR Study
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global high nickel cathode materials market value stood at US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021. The global industry is anticipated to continue growing in the next few years. According to Transparency Market Research, the global market is anticipated to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% from 2022 to 2031, and reach US$ 10.1 Bn by 2031. Several trends influence the growth of the high nickel cathode materials market. One of the key trends is the rise in adoption of cobalt-free batteries in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, and the low cost of high nickel cathode materials compared to other cathode materials.
Another latest trend is the rise in demand for sustainable battery production. High nickel cathode materials are becoming popular as they are eco-friendlier and have a lower environmental impact than traditional cathode materials. Additionally, high nickel cathode materials are gaining traction in the automotive sector as they are suitable for use in electric vehicles.
Request a Sample Report (choose the corporate mail ID to receive top attention) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85359
High Nickel Cathode Materials Market: Key Findings of Report
Rise in Adoption of Cobalt-free Batteries in EV Industry and Low Cost of High Nickel Cathode Materials: Adoption of high nickel cathode materials in the EV industry is being driven by the ability of these materials to produce cobalt-free batteries with high performance. High nickel cathode materials are also more cost-effective than conventional cathode materials, which is driving market growth. Furthermore, the growth in usage of high nickel cathode materials in consumer electronics, especially in smartphones and laptops, is also contributing to the growth of the market.
Increase in Demand for Sustainable Battery Production and Focus of Companies on Increasing Production Capabilities: The high nickel cathode materials industry is witnessing a surge in demand for sustainable battery production from various end-use sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, and energy storage systems. This is encouraging companies to focus on increasing production capabilities to meet the rise in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable batteries.
High Nickel Cathode Materials Market: Growth Opportunities
Market growth is driven by rise in adoption of cobalt-free batteries in the EV industry and low cost of high nickel cathode materials
Surge in demand for sustainable battery production and focus of companies on increasing production capabilities propels the market
High nickel cathode materials gaining traction in the automotive sector presents attractive business opportunities for industry stakeholders
Buy this Premium Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85359<>
High Nickel Cathode Materials Market: Key Players
The high nickel cathode materials market is highly competitive, with a fragmented competitive landscape. Major players such as POSCO Chemical, BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co., Ltd., Elcan Industries Inc., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd., Sichuan Shunying Power Battery Material Co., Ltd., Redwood Materials Inc., Ningbo Ronbay Lithium Battery Materials Co., Ltd., Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co., Ltd., and Meishan Shunying Power Battery Material Co., Ltd., focus on R&D to manufacture eco-friendly products. These players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, and expansion of product inventories to increase their market share and stay ahead of the competition.
High Nickel Cathode Materials Market: Regional Growth Assessment
Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. It accounted for a market share of 46% in 2021. The market in the region is driven by increase in adoption of electric buses, rapid growth of automotive and consumer electronic sectors, and rise in demand for EVs from India and China. Europe is also expected to hold a significant market share. It held a share of 27.6% in 2021. The regional market is driven by the increase in demand for sustainable battery production and growth in adoption of high nickel cathode materials in the automotive sector.
Request for Customization - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85359
High Nickel Cathode Materials Market: Segmentation
High Nickel Cathode Materials Market, by Nickel Content
Up to 85%
> 85%-90%
>90%
High Nickel Cathode Materials Market, by Application
Lead-acid
Lithium-ion
Nickel-cadmium
Others
High Nickel Cathode Materials Market, by End-use
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Power Tools
Energy Storage
Medical
Industrial
Aerospace
Others
High Nickel Cathode Materials Market, by Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Browse More Chemicals And Materials Reports by TMR:
Ecological Restoration Service Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031
Plastic-eating Bacteria Market Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031
Carbotanium Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031
Flat Roofing Market Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast, 2022-2031
PVC Emulsion Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.
Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact Us:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739267/High-Nickel-Cathode-Materials-Market-to-Reach-US-101-Bn-by-2031-TMR-Study