'High On Life' is a deranged new FPS from the mind of Justin Roiland

Three years after "saving" the universe, Squanch Games announced during Sunday's XBox Summer Game Fest that its next mind-bending adventure, High On Life, is coming soon to the XBox, PC and Cloud.

high online

Ink High On Life, players must dismantle an intergalactic slave trade which exports humans to parts unknown as drugs for aliens. Playing as a humanoid bounty hunter, you'll partner with a sentient firearm (a "gatlien") who will frag your enemies in exchange for freeing (and presumably then firing) his kin. Those guns will both blow your head off and talk your ear off with their running commentaries, not unlike Trover from the last game.

High On Life is slated for release on Xbox, PC and Cloud in October, 2022.