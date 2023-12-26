High parking fees ‘risk killing the high street’

Parking

Costly parking fees are damaging the high street, the boss of stationary and crafts retailer The Works has warned.

Gavin Peck said the rise in parking fees had become a “big challenge” for shops and warned that cash-strapped councils were shooting themselves in the foot by raising the cost of parking to make up for declining income elsewhere.

Mr Peck said: “As some towns and cities see business rates and other incomes decline, they start charging more for parking. Well, that’s just a self-fulfilling prophecy because fewer people will come into the town centre.”

Analysis by The Telegraph earlier this year revealed that local authorities have overseen a 10pc rise in income from parking fees since 2017-18. Authorities are now making £962m a year from parking.

Westminster Council made the most of any local authority, netting £72m in profit from motorists last year.

Mr Peck said shops like his faced “just one thing after another” as high parking fees add to existing woes such as more online shopping, high business rates and the impact of strikes hitting visits to town centre stores in some locations.

Shares in The Works plunged by a fifth last month after the company warned that unusually wet weather had harmed sales.

As a result, The Works said it would have to discount more items to meet its sales targets and the company cut its profit forecast from £10m to £6m.

The Works has more than 500 stores across the UK in areas including Bicester, Hull and Blackpool.

Mr Peck, who took over as chief executive of The Works in early 2020, called for councils, the Government and landlords to work together to “reinvigorate” high streets.

He also urged the Government to review business rates, a tax charged to companies based on the value of their buildings. Retailers argue the levy unfairly penalises shopkeepers and favours online retailers.

Mr Peck said a change to the levy could help make the high street “much more alive and there’d be more stores”.

Richard Pennycook, the former Co-op chief executive who co-chairs the Retail Sector Council, warned over summer that towns and cities risked becoming retail “wastelands” because of a lack of incentives for companies to invest in stores.

It follows a series of high profile collapses, including Wilko, that have left gaps on high streets.

Mr Peck said The Works would “always be store-based, that’s the life-blood of our business”.

