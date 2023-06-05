High-Paying ChatGPT Careers: 30% Of Companies Seek Nontech Professionals For $300,000+ Salaries

In the realm of artificial intelligence (AI), professionals often compare the progress of AI systems to raising a toddler. Similar to how toddlers rely on adults for guidance and education to develop and mature, AI creations like the widely known chatbot phenomenon ChatGPT also depend on human intervention to gain knowledge and communication abilities.

This has given rise to a new breed of tech professionals known as “prompt engineers,” who play a crucial role in training AI large language models (LLMs) to provide accurate and useful responses to users.

What sets prompt engineers apart is their unique position in the AI job market – they don’t necessarily need a background in coding or tech expertise to excel in their roles. As Andrej Karpathy, former head of AI at Tesla Inc., puts it, “The hottest new programming language is English.” Employers in the AI industry are increasingly open to candidates from diverse backgrounds, recognizing the value of different perspectives in shaping the ever-evolving world of AI technology.

The competition for dominance in the AI market has intensified in recent months, with major players vying for the top spot. Google launched Bard, its own chatbot competitor, while Microsoft Corp. is revamping Bing to incorporate ChatGPT, a move backed by a $10 billion investment. Tesla has also joined the race with its Tesla Bot, and Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc. is developing its version called Ernie Bot. In the startups space, a number of AI based companies continue to get in on the action as well. For example, popular AI startup, AtomBeam has raised millions on platforms like StartEngine for its AI-powered data compaction platform. The industry’s fierce competition has sparked a surge in demand for prompt engineers.

At present, job postings for prompt engineers range from contracted remote work paying $200 per hour to full-time positions offering salaries of up to $335,000. San Francisco-based AI research and safety organization Anthropic, for instance, is advertising a role that requires basic programming skills. However, the company emphasizes that it welcomes applicants who may not meet every qualification, highlighting the importance of diversity and varied perspectives in the field of AI.

Companies across industries are scrambling to stay ahead of the changes driven by AI tools, leading to a growing urgency in job postings. According to a ResumeBuilder.com survey, nearly 29% of companies plan to hire prompt engineers in 2023, and about 25% of them anticipate starting salaries exceeding $200,000 per year. Stacie Haller, chief career adviser at ResumeBuilder, explains that hiring prompt engineers can help companies save on labor and resource costs while benefiting from their unique skill set.

Peter Pru, CEO of Ecommerce Empire Builders, recognizes the value of diverse backgrounds in shaping AI platforms. His Philadelphia-based company has hired and trained two prompt engineers, both of whom earn six-figure salaries. These prompt engineers collaborate with various teams, from design to research and development, to ensure effective outcomes for clients. They test new prompts to generate unique responses and provide valuable insights to adapt and improve services.

As the demand for prompt engineers grows, their training and expertise become increasingly vital. Training involves teaching them about AI language models like ChatGPT, prompt design and optimization and prompt performance analysis. Collaboration with researchers, designers, editors and advertising managers is also crucial for prompt engineers to excel in their roles.

The rise of AI-focused jobs in niche markets, such as healthcare, finance, gaming and legal, further solidifies the importance of prompt engineers in the industry. While research indicates that generative AI may impact around 300 million jobs, prompt engineering is evidence that AI continues to create new job opportunities. The field is still in its early stages, with experts predicting a surge in job availability for prompt engineers around 2025.

Kieran Scully, a manager at specialist recruiters Morgan McKinley, suggests that while coding skills are not essential, candidates should familiarize themselves with the basics of data science, machine learning and deep thinking. Employers seek traits like persistence, logical thinking, curiosity and cause-effect thinking in candidates, as these abilities prove invaluable in crafting effective prompts and understanding contextual information.

Many headlines talk about how AI could take over jobs, and workers worry they’ll lose their jobs because of this technology. As the job market gets tougher, having experience with ChatGPT can make employees much more valuable.

