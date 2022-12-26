High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Allegheny Technologies, Precision Castparts, Nippon Yakin Kogyo & More

Company Logo

Global High Performance Alloys Market

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high performance alloys market is expected to grow from $9.01 billion in 2021 to $9.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The market is expected to grow to $12.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the high performance alloys market in 2021. The regions covered in this high performance alloys market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Increasing demand from end-user industries is expected to propel the growth of the high-performance alloy market going forward. High-performance alloys are used for a variety of purposes such as higher mechanical strength, better corrosion and oxidation resistance, and greater thermal creep resistance in various end-user industries such as automotives, electrical and electronics. As a result, an increase in demand for high-performance alloys from end-user industries also increases the demand for the high-performance alloys market.

For instance, in 2021, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a Belgium-based lobbying and standards group for the automobile industry, said that 79.1 million motor vehicles were produced around the world, an increase of 1.3% compared to 2020. Further, according to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, the net production of electronics in Japan increased from 103.6% in 2021 to 110.8%in 2022. Therefore, the increasing demand from the end-user industry is driving the high-performance alloy market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the high-performance alloy market. Major companies operating in the high-performance alloy market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in January 2022, Alloy Wire International (AWI), a UK-based manufacturer of high-performance alloys, launched a high-performance alloy, INCONEL: 617, a Chromium-Cobalt-Molybdenum alloy aluminium for various applications. This new alloy has unique features such as a combination of increased strength and stability at elevated temperatures up to 1,100 while retaining the high-temperature corrosion resistance of INCONEL alloy 601. The high nickel and chromium content makes the alloy resistant to a variety of reducing and oxidising media.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.51 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $12.01 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Alloy Type: Wrought Alloy; Cast Alloy

2) By Material: Aluminum; Titanium; Magnesium; Other Materials

3) By Application: Aerospace; Industrial Gas Turbine; Industrial; Automotive; Oil and Gas; Electrical and Electronics; Other Applications





