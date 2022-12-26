U.S. markets closed

High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Allegheny Technologies, Precision Castparts, Nippon Yakin Kogyo & More

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Global High Performance Alloys Market

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high performance alloys market is expected to grow from $9.01 billion in 2021 to $9.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The market is expected to grow to $12.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the high performance alloys market in 2021. The regions covered in this high performance alloys market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Increasing demand from end-user industries is expected to propel the growth of the high-performance alloy market going forward. High-performance alloys are used for a variety of purposes such as higher mechanical strength, better corrosion and oxidation resistance, and greater thermal creep resistance in various end-user industries such as automotives, electrical and electronics. As a result, an increase in demand for high-performance alloys from end-user industries also increases the demand for the high-performance alloys market.

For instance, in 2021, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a Belgium-based lobbying and standards group for the automobile industry, said that 79.1 million motor vehicles were produced around the world, an increase of 1.3% compared to 2020. Further, according to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, the net production of electronics in Japan increased from 103.6% in 2021 to 110.8%in 2022. Therefore, the increasing demand from the end-user industry is driving the high-performance alloy market.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the high-performance alloy market. Major companies operating in the high-performance alloy market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in January 2022, Alloy Wire International (AWI), a UK-based manufacturer of high-performance alloys, launched a high-performance alloy, INCONEL: 617, a Chromium-Cobalt-Molybdenum alloy aluminium for various applications. This new alloy has unique features such as a combination of increased strength and stability at elevated temperatures up to 1,100 while retaining the high-temperature corrosion resistance of INCONEL alloy 601. The high nickel and chromium content makes the alloy resistant to a variety of reducing and oxidising media.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$9.51 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$12.01 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.0%

Regions Covered

Global

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Alloy Type: Wrought Alloy; Cast Alloy
2) By Material: Aluminum; Titanium; Magnesium; Other Materials
3) By Application: Aerospace; Industrial Gas Turbine; Industrial; Automotive; Oil and Gas; Electrical and Electronics; Other Applications


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. High Performance Alloys Market Characteristics

3. High Performance Alloys Market Trends And Strategies

4. High Performance Alloys Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. High Performance Alloys Market Size And Growth

6. High Performance Alloys Market Segmentation

7. High Performance Alloys Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific High Performance Alloys Market

9. China High Performance Alloys Market

10. India High Performance Alloys Market

11. Japan High Performance Alloys Market

12. Australia High Performance Alloys Market

13. Indonesia High Performance Alloys Market

14. South Korea High Performance Alloys Market

15. Western Europe High Performance Alloys Market

16. UK High Performance Alloys Market

17. Germany High Performance Alloys Market

18. France High Performance Alloys Market

19. Eastern Europe High Performance Alloys Market

20. Russia High Performance Alloys Market

21. North America High Performance Alloys Market

22. USA High Performance Alloys Market

23. South America High Performance Alloys Market

24. Brazil High Performance Alloys Market

25. Middle East High Performance Alloys Market

26. Africa High Performance Alloys Market

27. High Performance Alloys Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The High Performance Alloys Market

29. High Performance Alloys Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

  • Carpenter Technology Corporation

  • Haynes International Inc.

  • Hitachi Metals Ltd..

  • Outokumpu Oyj

  • Precision Castparts Corporation

  • The Timken Company

  • VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

  • Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

  • Materion Corporation

  • Wall Colmonoy Corporation

  • Stanford Advanced Materials

  • Arconic Corporation

  • Thyssenkrupp AG

  • RTI International Metals

  • Baowu Steel Group Corporation Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p51ack

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

