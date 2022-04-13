U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

High-performance Car Market growth to accelerate at 6.44% CAGR | Europe to emerge as largest market | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high-performance car market is expected to witness an incremental growth of 1,586.35 thousand units between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period. According to the report, Europe will emerge as the major market for high-performance cars. The region currently holds about 49% of the global market share. The presence of many major high-performance car manufacturers such as McLaren, Lamborghini Spa (Lamborghini), Porsche AG (Porsche), and Ferrari NV (Ferrari) has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market.

Attractive Opportunities in High-performance Car Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our full report on the global high-performance car market provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Download a Free Sample Report Now to know more about the report coverage.

The global high-performance car market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors are focusing on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence. The increasing competition among vendors may lead to a decline in their product prices, which can negatively impact their profit margins.

Technavio identifies Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Ferrari NV, Ford Motor Co., Koenigsegg Automotive AB, McLaren Group Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault sas, Stellantis NV, and Tesla Inc. as dominant players in the market. Although the rising demand for luxury high-performance cars, the increasing demand for pre-owned luxury cars to aid growth, and key developments in the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities, limited range of high-performance electric cars, increase in tax on high-performance cars, and changing emission norms will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Get highlights on the vendor landscape and other factors influencing the market growth. Download a Free Sample Now

High-performance Car Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global high-performance car market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

The adoption of non-electric cars will be significant in the market throughout the forecast period. This is because most of the high-performance cars are equipped with gasoline engines. The segment will provide multiple opportunities for market players.

By geography, Europe will have the largest share of the market. The presence of multiple high-performance carmakers and the increase in the demand for high-performance cars among consumers are driving the growth of the regional market. Germany, Denmark, and the UK are the key markets for the high-performance car market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our high-performance car market report covers the following areas:

High-performance Car Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the high-performance car market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the high-performance car market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

High-performance Car Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist high-performance car market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the high-performance car market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the high-performance car market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-performance car market vendors

Related Reports:

Electric Supercars Market by Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Luxury Vehicle Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

High-performance Car Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

1586.35 thousand units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.27

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 49%

Key consumer countries

Canada, US, Germany, Denmark, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Ferrari NV, Ford Motor Co., Koenigsegg Automotive AB, McLaren Group Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault sas, Stellantis NV, and Tesla Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • Non-electric cars

  • Electric cars

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Non-electric cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Electric cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

  • 9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Competitive scenario

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd.

  • 10.4 Ferrari NV

  • 10.5 Ford Motor Co.

  • 10.6 Koenigsegg Automotive AB

  • 10.7 McLaren Group Ltd.

  • 10.8 Mercedes Benz Group AG

  • 10.9 Porsche Automobil Holding SE

  • 10.10 Renault sas

  • 10.11 Stellantis NV

  • 10.12 Tesla Inc.

11. Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research Methodology

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-performance-car-market-growth-to-accelerate-at-6-44-cagr--europe-to-emerge-as-largest-market--technavio-301522668.html

SOURCE Technavio

