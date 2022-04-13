High-performance Car Market growth to accelerate at 6.44% CAGR | Europe to emerge as largest market | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high-performance car market is expected to witness an incremental growth of 1,586.35 thousand units between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period. According to the report, Europe will emerge as the major market for high-performance cars. The region currently holds about 49% of the global market share. The presence of many major high-performance car manufacturers such as McLaren, Lamborghini Spa (Lamborghini), Porsche AG (Porsche), and Ferrari NV (Ferrari) has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market.

Attractive Opportunities in High-performance Car Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our full report on the global high-performance car market provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

The global high-performance car market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors are focusing on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence. The increasing competition among vendors may lead to a decline in their product prices, which can negatively impact their profit margins.

Technavio identifies Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Ferrari NV, Ford Motor Co., Koenigsegg Automotive AB, McLaren Group Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault sas, Stellantis NV, and Tesla Inc. as dominant players in the market. Although the rising demand for luxury high-performance cars, the increasing demand for pre-owned luxury cars to aid growth, and key developments in the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities, limited range of high-performance electric cars, increase in tax on high-performance cars, and changing emission norms will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

High-performance Car Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global high-performance car market is segmented as below:

Product

Geography

The adoption of non-electric cars will be significant in the market throughout the forecast period. This is because most of the high-performance cars are equipped with gasoline engines. The segment will provide multiple opportunities for market players.

By geography, Europe will have the largest share of the market. The presence of multiple high-performance carmakers and the increase in the demand for high-performance cars among consumers are driving the growth of the regional market. Germany, Denmark, and the UK are the key markets for the high-performance car market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our high-performance car market report covers the following areas:

High-performance Car Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the high-performance car market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the high-performance car market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

High-performance Car Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-performance car market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high-performance car market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-performance car market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-performance car market vendors

High-performance Car Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% Market growth 2022-2026 1586.35 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.27 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 49% Key consumer countries Canada, US, Germany, Denmark, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Ferrari NV, Ford Motor Co., Koenigsegg Automotive AB, McLaren Group Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault sas, Stellantis NV, and Tesla Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

