High Performance Ceramic Coatings Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the high-performance ceramic coatings market are A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Aps Materials Inc, Aremco Products Inc, Bodycote Plc, Aw Chesterton company, Dupont de Nemours Inc, Integrated Global Services Inc, Kurt J.

Lesker Company, Linde plc, Saint Gobain S.A., Praxair Surface Technologies Inc, Oerlikon Metco, Zircotec Ltd, Swain Tech Coatings Inc, and Cetek Ceramic Technologies Ltd.



The global high-performance ceramic coatings market is expected to grow from $7.85 billion in 2021 to $8.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The high-performance ceramic coatings market is expected to grow to $11.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The high-performance ceramic coatings market consists of sales of high-performance ceramic coatings by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are designed to protect products from corrosion caused by high temperatures or harsh environmental conditions. High-performance ceramic coatings (HPCC) are ceramic substrates covered with thin ceramic layers which outperform typical ceramics in terms of resistance to high temperatures, wear, and corrosion.



The main types of products in high-performance ceramic coatings are oxide coatings, carbide coatings, and nitride coatings.The oxide coatings refer to a thin oxide layer or coating of an oxide, such as iron-chromium and more, applied using flame spray or plasma electric arc coating processes.



The different technologies include thermal spray, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, and others and are used by several sectors such as automotive, aviation, chemical equipment, healthcare, and others.



North America was the largest region in the high-performance ceramic coatings market in 2021. The regions covered in the high-performance ceramic coatings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing demand for electric vehicles will drive the growth of the high-performance ceramic coatings market going forward.Electric vehicles are those that are powered entirely or partially by electricity.



Electric vehicles have low running costs due to fewer moving parts, and they are also very environmentally friendly because they require little or no fossil fuels (petrol or diesel).High-performance ceramic coatings are essential in keeping the substrates of electric vehicles and their components free of rust and other damage.



It also has a big impact on the aesthetics of electric vehicles.For instance, according to International Energy Agency, the global electric car stock reached 10 million units in 2020, a 43% growth over 2019.



In addition, China had the largest fleet, with 4.5 million electric vehicles, but Europe had the largest annual rise, reaching 3.2 million in 2020. Therefore, the increasing demand for electric vehicles propels the growth of the high-performance ceramic coatings market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the high-performance ceramic coatings market.Major companies operating in the high-performance ceramic coatings sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position.



For instance, in September 2019, Fraunhofer Society, a Germany-based research organization introduced a new ceramic heat shield technology to make aircraft more environmentally friendly, robust, and economical.To make a suspension, a powder of yttrium-stabilized zirconium oxide (YSZ) is mixed with water.



This liquid powder mixture can be sprayed onto turbine blades or other aircraft parts quickly and cost-effectively. Thermal barrier coatings (TBCs) of this type and others help airplane engines consume less fuel and pollute the environment less.



In October 2020, SDC Technologies Inc., a US-based chemicals company acquired COTEC Gmbh for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aimed to broaden SDC Technologies’ range of liquid hard coatings and provide coating materials for a complete eyewear lens coating stack. COTEC Gmbh is a Germany-based company that manufactures ceramic coatings.



The countries covered in the high-performance ceramic coatings market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





