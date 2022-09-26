U.S. markets closed

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market to Reach US$ 14.3 Bn by 2030: TMR Report

·5 min read

  • Growing utilization of high performance ceramic coatings, especially for attaining heat and corrosion resistance, in multiple industries propelling revenue streams; massive demand in dental sector underpins enormous prospects

  • Abundant demand in automotive industries to spur revenue streams in North America; Asia Pacific high performance ceramic coatings market replete with opportunities, fueled by application in semiconductor industry

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global demand of high performance ceramic coatings has been propelled by rising utilization of these in dental implants and in the semiconductor industry. Several other industries have rapidly adopted the products, owing to their effects on preventing wear and tear, and corrosion.  The high performance ceramic coatings market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7% during forecast period of 2020–2030.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The automobile and aviation industries are witnessing massive uptake of products, fueled by the performance benefits of the high performance ceramic coatings such as UV resistance, excellent chemical resistance, and durability. Coating manufacturers are leaning on exploring new chemistries to target new application areas in medical, machinery, chemical equipment, aviation, oil and gas, and defense industries, thus creating future business opportunities in high performance ceramic coatings market.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=37931

Key Findings of High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Study

  • Rising Use in Making Dental Implants to Create Lucrative Avenues: Growing use of wide range of ceramic coatings in dental implants has spurred the growth opportunities for firms in high performance ceramic coatings market. A number of bioactive ceramic coating materials have gained adoption. Growing prevalence of dental implants has spurred awareness of the products. The demand for dental implants has risen remarkably for replacing missing teeth, thus presenting substantial avenues for key players operating in the high performance ceramic coatings market.

  • Growing Utilization in Corrosion Protection and Heat Resistance in Numerous Industries: Ceramics are gathering traction for usage as high performance coating in various end-use industries. They have gained popularity for ensuring long-term corrosion resistance for variety of devices and equipment, thus enriching the prospects of high performance ceramic coatings market.

  • Thriving Semiconductor Production Presents Abundant Profitable Opportunities: Rise in demand for high performance ceramic coatings in the semiconductor industry underpins abundant opportunities. Rise in semiconductor manufacturing to meet the proliferating demand in the consumer electronics industry worldwide has spurred the use of high performance ceramic coatings. Thus, strides in the semiconductor industry will unlock massive revenue potential and will stir incredible opportunity for high performance ceramic coatings market.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=37931

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market: Key Drivers

  • Demand for high performance coating solutions in the semiconductor industry is a key driver for high performance ceramic coatings market. The coatings have demonstrated benefits in ensuring the performance of parts and equipment against corrosion, wear and tear resistance, especially at high temperature applications.

  • Growing utilization of the coatings in automobile and aviation industries is expanding lucrative avenues in high performance ceramic coatings market

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Vendors are finding substantially lucrative opportunities in North America. The study observed that a bulk of demand for high performance ceramic coatings has emanated from the automotive and the aviation industries.

  • The Asia Pacific high performance ceramic coatings market is estimated to witness enormous revenue streams during the forecast period. The regional market is propelled by rising demand for products in the semiconductor industry. Of note, governments are increasingly supporting the production of semiconductors through various schemes such as production-linked incentive (PLI). A few economies in the region have become key global exporters of chips, thereby boosting the prospects.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=37931

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Zircotec, A&A Company, Inc, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., Bodycote Plc, Saint Gobain SA, Ceramic Polymer GmbH, and Aremco Products, Inc.

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Segmentation

Technology

  • Thermal Spray

  • Physical Vapor Deposition

  • Chemical Vapor Deposition

  • Others (including SHS Reactive Arc Spray, Hard Facing, and Magnetron Sputtering)

End User

  • Automotive

  • Aviation

  • Chemical Equipment

  • Medical

  • Others (including Defense, General Industrial Tools & Machinery, Oil & Gas, and Energy)

  • Machinery, Oil & Gas, and Energy)

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com 
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com 
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-performance-ceramic-coatings-market-to-reach-us-14-3-bn-by-2030-tmr-report-301632159.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

