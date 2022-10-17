U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 65.12 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 7.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·6 min read

The growing demand for high-efficiency computing across a range of industries, including financial, medical, research, government, and defense, as well as geological exploration and analysis, is a significant growth driver for the HPC Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market" By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), By Server Price Band (USD 250,000–500,000 And Above, USD 250,000–100,000 And Below), By Application Area (Government And Defense, Education And Research), and By Geography.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market size was valued at USD 34.85 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 65.12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=6826

Browse in-depth TOC on "High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Overview

High-performance computing is the use of parallel processing to efficiently, consistently, and quickly operate big software programmes. High-Performance Computing is a technique that makes use of a sizable amount of computing power to offer high-performance capabilities for resolving various issues in the fields of engineering, business, and research. HPC systems refer to all types of servers and micro-servers used for highly computational or data-intensive applications. High-performance computing systems are those that can do 1012 floating-point operations per second, or one teraflop, on a computer.

One of the main factors influencing the growth of the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market is the ability of HPC solutions to swiftly and precisely process massive volumes of data. The increasing demand for high-efficiency computing across a range of industries, including financial, medical, research, exploration and study of the earth's crust, government, and defense, is one of the primary growth factors for the high-performance computing (HPC) market.

The rising need for high precision and quick data processing in various industries is one of the major drivers of the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market. The market will also grow exponentially over the course of the anticipated period as a result of the growing popularity of cloud computing and the government-led digitization initiatives.

The usage of HPC in cloud computing is what is driving the worldwide high-performance computing (HPC) market. Utilizing cloud computing platforms has a number of benefits, including scalability, flexibility, and availability. Cloud HPC offers a number of benefits, including low maintenance costs, adaptability, and economies of scale.

Additionally, HPC in the cloud gives businesses that are new to high-end computing the chance to form a larger community, enabling them to profit from cheap operating expenditure (OPEX) and overcome the challenges of power and cooling. As a result, it is anticipated that the growing usage of HPC in the cloud would significantly influence the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market.

Key Developments

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

  • On November 2020, Intel collaborated with HPE, an American multinational enterprise information technology company, and Argonne, a science and engineering research national laboratory operated by UChicago Argonne for Department of Energy, US.

Mergers and Acquisitions

  • On July 2021, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform with Acquisition of Zerto, a Leader in Cloud Data Management and Protection.

Product Launches and Product Expansions

  • On April 2021, NVIDIA launched first data center CPU, an Arm-based processor which delivers 10x the performance of current fastest servers on the most complex AI and HPC workloads.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, NEC Corporation, Sugon Information Industry Co. Ltd, Fujistu Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Lenovo Group Ltd, Amazon Web Series, and NVIDIA Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market On the basis of Component, Deployment Type, Server Price Band, Application Area, and Geography.

  • High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market, by Component

  • High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market, by Deployment Type

  • High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market, by Server Price Band

  • High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market, by Application Area

  • High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Enterprise Quantum Computing Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Optimization, Simulation And Data Modelling, Cyber Security), By Geography, And Forecast

Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning), By End-Use (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals), By Geography, And Forecast

Cognitive Computing Market By Component (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning), By Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), By Geography, And Forecast

Cloud Computing In Retail Banking Market By Product (Public Clouds, Private Clouds), By Application (Personal, Family, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)

Top 10 Edge Computing Companies supporting industries to become 100% self-reliant

Visualize High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-performance-computing-hpc-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-65-12-billion-by-2030--globally-at-7-20-cagr-verified-market-research-301650669.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

